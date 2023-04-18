AYR Wellness to Hold First Quarter 2023 Conference Call on May 16 at 8:30 a.m. ET

MIAMI, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AYR Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRWF) (“AYR” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator (“MSO”), will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.
AYR President & CEO David Goubert and CFO Brad Asher will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. The Company will provide its financial results in a press release prior to the call.
Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
Toll-free dial-in number: (800) 319-4610
International dial-in number: (604) 638-5340
Conference ID: 10021727
Webcast: https://services.choruscall.ca/links/ayrwellness2023q1.html
A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available for one month beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
Toll-free replay number: (855) 669-9658
International replay number: (412) 317-0088
Replay ID: 0092
Please dial into the conference call 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact the company’s investor relations team at IR@ayrwellness.com.
About AYR Wellness Inc.
AYR is an expanding vertically integrated, U.S. multi-state cannabis operator. Based on the belief that everything starts with the quality of the plant, the Company’s mission is to cultivate the finest quality cannabis at scale and deliver remarkable experiences to its customers every day.
AYR’s leadership team brings proven expertise in growing successful businesses through disciplined operational and financial management, and is committed to driving positive impact for customers, employees and the communities they serve. For more information, please visit www.AYRwellness.com.
Company/Media Contact:
Robert Vanisko
VP, Public Engagement
T: (786) 885-0397
Email: robert.vanisko@AYRwellness.com
Investor Relations Contact:
Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
T: (786) 885-0397
Email: IR@AYRwellness.com