StepStone Group to Host Investor Day on June 6, 2023

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) will host an Investor Day in New York City on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 10:00 AM ET. Members of StepStone’s senior management team, including the heads of each asset class, will present on the company’s progress, strategy, and outlook. For those that are unable to attend in person, a live webcast of the management presentation will be accessible on the Company's website at https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com. A replay will be available on the Shareholders section of the company’s website following the conclusion of the event.



The presentation materials will be posted on the Shareholders’ website on the morning of June 6, 2023, prior to the beginning of the event.

Registration for attendance on-site is required. Details for registration can be found at https://investorday.stepstonegroup.com. Capacity for on-site attendance is limited. Please register by Friday, May 5th to request on-site attendance.

About StepStone

StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory, data and administrative services to its clients. As of December 31, 2022, StepStone was responsible for approximately $602 billion of total capital, including $134 billion of assets under management. StepStone's clients include some of the world's largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

Contacts

Shareholder Relations:

Seth Weiss

shareholders@stepstonegroup.com

1-212-351-6106

Media:

Brian Ruby / Chris Gillick, ICR

StepStonePR@icrinc.com

1-203-682-8268