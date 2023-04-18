GENFIT Announces Publication of the 2022 Universal Registration Document and the 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F

English French

Lille (France); Cambridge (Massachusetts, United States); Zurich (Switzerland); April 18, 2023 - GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with severe chronic liver diseases, today announced the filing of its 2022 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) and its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).



These annual reports are available to the public free of charge in accordance with applicable regulations and may be viewed at and downloaded from GENFIT’s website at ir.genfit.com. The 2022 Registration Document is also available on the AMF’s website: www.amf-france.org and the Annual Report on Form 20-F is available on the website of the SEC (www.sec.gov).

GENFIT’s 2022 Universal Registration Document includes, in particular:

the annual financial report,

the annual Board of Directors’ management report,

the Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance,

the Statutory Auditors’ reports on the annual and consolidated financial statements and related-party agreements, and

the table summarizing the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors.





ABOUT GENFIT

GENFIT is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with rare and severe liver diseases characterized by high unmet medical needs. GENFIT is a pioneer in liver disease research and development with a rich history and strong scientific heritage spanning more than two decades. Thanks to its expertise in bringing early-stage assets with high potential to late development and pre-commercialization stages, today GENFIT boasts a growing and diversified pipeline of innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions.

Its R&D pipeline covers six therapeutic areas via six programs which explore the potential of differentiated mechanisms of action, across a variety of development stages (pre-clinical, Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3). These diseases are acute on-chronic liver failure (ACLF), hepatic encephalopathy (HE), cholangiocarcinoma (CCA), urea cycle disorder (UCD), organic acidemia disorder (OAD) and primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). Beyond therapeutics, GENFIT’s pipeline also includes a diagnostic franchise focused on NASH and ACLF.

GENFIT has facilities in Lille and Paris (France), Zurich (Switzerland) and Cambridge, MA (USA). GENFIT is a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and on compartment B of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT). In 2021, IPSEN became one of GENFIT’s largest shareholders and holds 8% of the company’s share capital. www.genfit.com

