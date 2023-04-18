BeyondSpring Files 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring Inc. (the “Company” or “BeyondSpring”) (Nasdaq: BYSI), a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company focused on using its novel technology platform for drug discovery and development of innovative therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients with high unmet medical needs, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 18, 2023. The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.beyondspringpharma.com under “Financials & Filings” in the Investors section.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations, BeyondSpring Inc., 28 Liberty Street, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10005 USA.

About BeyondSpring

Headquartered in New York City, BeyondSpring is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company focused on using its novel technology platform for drug discovery and development of innovative therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients with high unmet medical needs. Its subsidiary SEED Therapeutics is leveraging a proprietary targeted protein degradation drug discovery platform with an initial R&D collaboration with Eli Lilly. Its first-in-class lead asset, Plinabulin, is being developed as a potential “pipeline in a drug” in various cancer indications as a direct anti-cancer agent and to prevent chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN). The Plinabulin and G-CSF combination for the prevention of CIN has demonstrated positive Phase 3 data in the PROTECTIVE-2 study. In the DUBLIN-3 study, a global, randomized, active controlled Phase 3 study, the Plinabulin and docetaxel combination met the primary endpoint of extending overall survival compared to docetaxel alone in 2nd/3rd line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) (EGFR wild type). Additionally, Plinabulin is being broadly studied in combination with various immuno-oncology regimens that could boost the efficacy of PD-1/PD-L1 antibodies in seven different cancers. Lastly, BeyondSpring’s pipeline includes three preclinical immuno-oncology assets and a subsidiary.

