Hucu.ai and Provectus expand their relationship into a multi-year partnership

CHICAGO, April 18, 2023



Provectus, a leading Ohio physician group , serving 35 senior living communities, creates a first-class experience for their patients every day. The vision for Provectus is to provide the highest level of quality care. For this purpose, Provectus sought a communication solution to keep all team members informed. As team communication (both internal and with facility staff) is critical for keeping patients safe and healthy, seamless communication throughout the patient journey is essential. With Hucu.ai, Provectus has doubled their patient volume and their team within a year with happier providers.

Hucu.ai is a revolutionary patient-centered messaging platform powered with algorithms and automation that streamlines communication workflows in the context of each patient, organized by separate locations. This saves providers hours of time from their busy schedules, with more visible access to patients’ wellbeing in real-time. With Hucu.ai, providers can easily access a patient’s information and the specific care team and get updates about that patient’s condition. It's easier for providers to prepare before patient rounds and know of any recent changes, driving higher quality of care and increased patient/family satisfaction. Most powerful is the ability to automatically pull in the right provider(s) across multiple organizations,without the facility nurse having to figure out who to call or wait for contact.

As staffing shortages continue to plague U.S. healthcare, Provectus and Hucu.ai work together to increase job satisfaction among providers by making their jobs easier. Hucu.ai enables quicker and more immediate responses between care providers, nurses at facilities and families.

“Hucu.ai has been influential in our growth, in terms of providing services to our patients and facilities, especially during trying Covid times, helping to retain the providers.” - Dr.Dirk Juschka (CEO Provectus)

“It’s visionary and action oriented groups like Provectus that are the future of post-acute care. Not only are they amazing clinicians, they are also extremely efficient change agents. We desperately need such leaders in healthcare to truly transform this industry.” - Asif Khan (CEO Hucu.ai)

About Hucu.ai: Hucu.ai’s mobile/web apps allow for easy messaging among teams within an organization, with outside organizations, and with patients & families (via a separate messaging mode) - all in the context of a given patient. No IT staff required, launches in minutes, and provides deep care coordination analytics. Support your team and enable better care: https://www.hucu.ai/

About Provectus: Provectus is a physician/nurse practitioner group serving central Ohio. They support dozens of skilled nursing communities with a highly skilled medical team. Provectus was founded to provide the best-possible care for their patients. Their goal is to provide patients with first-class quality care in their home environments, such as nursing homes and assisted living.