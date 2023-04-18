Appian To Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 9

MCLEAN, Va., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, following the close of market on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The company will host a conference call and live webcast to review its financial results and business outlook.

Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the call, please use this Registration Link. Once registered, participants can dial in the same way they always have, using their phone with a dial in and PIN, or they can choose the Call Me option for instant dial to their phone. The conference call will also be available live via webcast on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at http://investors.appian.com .

A webcast replay of the conference call can be accessed at http://investors.appian.com after the conclusion of the live conference call.

About Appian



Appian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimize even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world's most innovative organizations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimize operations—resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit www.appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

Investor Contact

Srinivas Anantha, CFA

703-442-8844

sri.anantha@appian.com

Media Contact

Ben Farrell

703-442-1067

ben.farrell@appian.com

Source: Appian Corporation