Endeavor Bancorp Reports Net Income of $899,000 for the First Quarter of 2023; Results Highlighted by Core Deposit Growth

SAN DIEGO, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavor Bancorp (OTCQX: EDVR) (the “Company,” or “Bancorp”), the holding company for Endeavor Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $899,000 for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $764,000 for the fourth quarter of 2022, and $299,000 for the first quarter of 2022. The financial data presented in this release for the first quarter of 2023 and fourth quarter of 2022 are consolidated. The results presented in this press release for the first quarter of 2022 reflect Bank-only information. All results are unaudited.

First quarter 2023 results included a $291,500 provision for credit losses, compared to a $740,000 provision during the preceding quarter and a $420,000 provision in the first quarter of 2022. As PPP loan balances were down to only $2.17 million at quarter-end, the PPP fee income for the first quarter of 2023 was $16,000, compared to $41,000 in the preceding quarter, and $672,000 in the first quarter of 2022. Excluding PPP fee income and loan loss provisions, the Company’s core pretax, pre-PPP, pre-provision earnings were $1.58 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $1.80 million in the preceding quarter and $655,000 in the first quarter a year ago. The Bank prides itself in the high quality of its loan portfolio, with zero loan defaults in its history.

“Our first quarter 2023 operating results were strong, highlighted by balance sheet expansion and substantial core deposit growth,” said Dan Yates, CEO. “We benefited from exceptional growth in all deposit categories, and our goal is to fund continued balance sheet growth primarily through core deposits. During the quarter we had great success converting a significant amount of our potentially uninsured deposits through IntraFi Cash Services (ICS). As a result, we were able to reduce deposits over $250,000 down to 41.6% of total deposits at March 31, 2023, compared to 71.9% at December 31, 2022. Additionally, our balance sheet liquidity remains very stable, as we intentionally carry a very small bond portfolio (1.49% of total assets) compared to other banks our size. At March 31, 2023, we held over $130.25 million in cash balances, and we continue to maintain significant borrowing capability through the FHLB and Federal Reserve discount window. While the recent bank closures have caused uncertainty in the financial markets, we are well positioned with our healthy balance sheet mix, superb credit quality, strong capital position and excess liquidity to continue to grow our franchise in the year ahead.”

The Company’s annualized return on average equity for the first quarter of 2023 was 9.35% compared to 7.96% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The annualized return on average assets for the first quarter of 2023 was 0.73% compared to 0.66% for the prior quarter.

Net interest margin was 3.82% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 3.87% for the fourth quarter of 2022. “Our net interest margin was impacted during the first quarter by higher funding costs due to the rapid rise in market interest rates,” said Yates. “We anticipate that funding costs will continue to rise over the next quarter as we continue to increase rates to retain rate sensitive deposits, impacting our net interest margin in the near term.”

The Company’s first quarter earnings were also impacted by higher non-interest expense connected to $240,000 in annual board related stock compensation that is paid out one-time annually during the first quarter of each year. This compared to $185,000 in annual board related stock compensation during the first quarter of 2022.

Total assets increased $35.5 million, or 8.0%, during the first quarter to $516.0 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $480.4 million at December 31, 2022, and increased $133.0 million, or 34.7%, when compared to $383.0 million at March 31, 2022. Total loans, excluding PPP loans, decreased $3.6 million, or 1.0% during the first quarter to $374.7 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $378.0 million three months earlier, and increased $95.2 million, or 34.1% when compared to a year earlier. As of March 31, 2023, only $2.17 million PPP loans remain out of the $304.1 million originated.

The Bank grew deposits $34.0 million during the quarter to $456.9 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $422.9 million three months earlier. Compared to a year ago, deposits increased 45.8%. Noninterest bearing transaction accounts represented 30.2% of total deposits, interest bearing transaction accounts represented 26.7%, money market and savings accounts comprised 41.8% and time deposits represented 1.2% of the total deposit portfolio at March 31, 2023. While total deposits were up during the quarter, the deposit mix is shifting, as deposit retention remains competitive, and customers continue to seek higher yields. Average deposits were $437.9 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $393.5 million in the preceding quarter. Brokered deposits increased during the quarter to $127.68 million at March 31, 2023. The increase was due to the classification of IntraFi related deposits as brokered deposits and not due to the Bank adding traditional wholesale brokered deposits to its balance sheet. The Bank’s IntraFi related deposits are relationship oriented and, in most cases, include rates below the cost of traditional brokered deposits.

“In an effort to strengthen our balance sheet liquidity, we strategically slowed loan growth during the second half of 2022, with a targeted 80% loan to deposit ratio,” said Steve Sefton, President. “We are optimistic about our growth prospects ahead, with the expectation of growing the loan portfolio by $50 million over the next two quarters. During the first quarter we generated strong loan originations of $59.2 million, and a large amount of loan production included undisbursed loans that are expected to fund over the next several quarters. While utilization of credit lines remain near historical lows at 28%, we anticipate business clients to increase line utilization to invest in business expansion opportunities once interest rates stabilize and the economic outlook improves. We will continue to look for ways to grow the loan portfolio prudently while at the same time building a fortress balance sheet to take advantage of opportunities in this changing environment.”

At March 31, 2023, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.82%, the Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.58%, and the Total risk-based capital ratio was 12.83%, all of which were well above regulatory minimums. During the second quarter of 2022, the Bancorp board elected to downstream $12 million in Tier 1 capital from Bancorp to the Bank, from proceeds of the sale of $15 million of subordinated debt earlier in 2022. An additional $2.0 million was down streamed in the first quarter of 2023. The infusions of capital will allow for additional growth in the months and years ahead.

Earlier this month, the Company celebrated the opening of a new Endeavor Bank full-service regional banking office, located at 9400 Grossmont Summit Drive in La Mesa, California. “We are excited to expand our community presence by bringing our consultative model of business banking to East County cities, including La Mesa, El Cajon, Lemon Grove and Santee, as well as nearby unincorporated areas,” said Sefton. “The business community at large has responded well to our consultative style of business banking. We show up for our clients for in-person business consultations, and having one more office to support them will enable us to serve East County business owners at the high level they deserve.”

On January 1, 2023, Endeavor Bancorp implemented the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) accounting standard.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (In thousands of dollars, except for ratios and per share amounts) Unaudited Three Months Ended March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2022 (Consolidated) (Consolidated) SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS Interest income $ 6,567 $ 5,886 $ 4,016 Interest expense 1,942 1,302 73 Net interest income 4,625 4,584 3,943 Provision for credit losses 292 740 420 Net interest income after loss provision 4,333 3,844 3,523 Non-interest income 287 157 101 Non-interest expense 3,315 2,905 2,717 Income before tax 1,305 1,096 907 Federal income tax expense 258 212 443 State income tax expense 148 120 165 Net income $ 899 $ 764 $ 299 Core pretax earnings* $ 1,578 $ 1,795 $ 655 *excludes PPP fee income and provision for loan losses PER COMMON SHARE DATA Number of shares outstanding (000s) Earnings per share, basic Earnings per share, diluted Book Value per share BALANCE SHEET DATA Assets $ 515,951 $ 480,434 $ 382,938 Investments securities 7,675 7,681 5,690 Total loans, net of unearned income 376,820 380,452 332,058 Total loans, excluding PPP loans 374,654 377,998 314,232 Total deposits 456,902 422,920 313,485 Borrowings 16,127 16,318 32,854 Shareholders’ equity 39,450 38,202 32,885 AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA Average assets $ 496,733 $ 456,972 $ 392,411 Average total loans, net of unearned income 377,563 377,571 326,069 Average total deposits 437,896 393,536 319,741 Average shareholders' equity 38,962 38,098 33,336 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Net (charge-offs) recoveries $ - $ - Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Non-performing loans as a % of loans 0.14% 0.15% 0.12% Non-performing assets as a % of assets 0.12% 0.12% 0.11% Allowance for loan losses as a % of total loans 1.60% 1.52% 1.35% Allowance for loan losses as a % of non-performing loans 8.80% 10.06% 9.10% FINANCIAL RATIOS\STATISTICS Annualized return on average equity 9.35% 7.96% 13.96% Annualized return on average assets 0.73% 0.66% 0.31% Net interest margin 3.82% 4.02% 4.07% Efficiency ratio 67.50% 61.27% 68.09% CAPITAL RATIOS Tier 1 leverage ratio -- Bank 10.82% 11.20% 8.71% Common equity tier 1 ratio -- Bank 11.58% 11.41% 8.87% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio -- Bank 11.58% 11.41% 8.87% Total risk-based capital ratio --Bank 12.83% 12.66% 13.96%



