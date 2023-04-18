Motiv Power Systems Selected as EV Manufacturer for Davey Coach Sales to Accelerate EV Shuttle Bus Adoption via CalACT Award

FOSTER CITY, Calif., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motiv Power Systems , the leading innovator of EV trucks and buses driving the backbone of modern commerce and transit, today announced its selection by the Morongo Basin Transit Authority (MBTA), on behalf of the California Association for Coordinated Transportation (CalACT), for a five-year contract providing CalACT member fleet operators the opportunity to purchase Motiv-powered vehicles as part of the Basin Transit Joint Procurement for Transit and Paratransit Vehicles. The purchase of Motiv-powered buses will be executed in partnership with Davey Coach Sales , LLC, a leading dealer of new and used mid-sized shuttle bus and specialty transportation vehicles for over 30 years.



CalACT is the largest state transit association in the United States and facilitates EV acquisitions for 300+ transit fleet members with pre-set vehicles with pre-set pricing. This provides fleet operators with critical direction when navigating the EV landscape. The CalACT award recognizes Motiv’s industry-leading EV solutions enabling fleet owners to acquire daily-use zero-emission buses.

“CalACT and Motiv share a mission to create a seamless adoption process and accelerate the transition to EVs, which is why we are thrilled to be serving as a lead partner for their EV bus initiative,” said Tim Krauskopf, CEO of Motiv Power Systems. “This award opens the door for hundreds of transit companies to adopt more efficient vehicles, meet ESG goals and offer passengers a better commuting experience. Motiv will continue to be a support system to these fleets beyond vehicle purchase and collaborate on strategic planning, charging infrastructure, real-time analytics and telematics, as well as financing and incentives.”

The Motiv-powered vehicles available through the CalACT award include Turtle Top's Terra and Odyssey shuttle buses. Turtle Top is an industry leading shuttle bus builder, and the shuttles feature the Motiv EPIC4 chassis, offering fleet operators both reliable bus manufacturing and innovative EV technology.

The business agreement and its select group of approved EV providers will promote and ease EV adoption for CalACT’s members over the next five years.

About Motiv Power Systems

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Motiv Power Systems delivers medium-duty 2-6 ton payload commercial battery-electric trucks and buses, along with charging infrastructure and guidance for deploying commercial fleets. Specializing in step vans, shuttle buses, and box trucks, Motiv is a leading provider of daily-use zero-emission vehicles for moving people and moving goods that are the “backbone of modern commerce” with 98 percent uptime and intense customer-driven focus. The company’s solutions not only offer fleets up to 85 percent operations and maintenance cost savings but also provide operators and riders a healthier and more comfortable experience without polluting the communities they serve. For more information about the company’s products, services, or career opportunities, please visit motivps.com.