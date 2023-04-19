Top Performances from Tonight’s Episode of Canada’s Got Talent on Citytv, Now Available to Share

English French

TORONTO, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Key moments from tonight’s episode include:

Musician JACK THOMAS (Burnaby, BC) had the judges rocking out to his performance of “All the Small Things” on drums and guitar

had the judges rocking out to his performance of “All the Small Things” on drums and guitar Dance crew XTREME SOUL STYLE (Vancouver, BC) brought the house down with their hard-hitting hip-hop routine, Lilly asked for an autograph from one of the dancers

brought the house down with their hard-hitting hip-hop routine, Lilly asked for an autograph from one of the dancers Howie praised the comedy of CURRAN DOBBS (Victoria, BC) , calling his act memorable

, calling his act memorable JASON & BRONWYN IRWIN (Southampton, ON) surprised the audience by bringing out two horses with a bag of tricks, Lilly and Trish joined in on the horsing around

surprised the audience by bringing out two horses with a bag of tricks, Lilly and Trish joined in on the horsing around Pole artist TARA MEYER (Winnipeg, MB) wowed the judges with her artistry and strength, Trish called it beautiful

wowed the judges with her artistry and strength, Trish called it beautiful Magician JP PARENT (Montreal, QC) shocked the judges when he made his two assistants appear out of thin air, earning four yeses from the panel

shocked the judges when he made his two assistants appear out of thin air, earning four yeses from the panel VAL & GANNA (Toronto, ON) spiced up the #CGT stage with their sultry ballroom dancing routine

spiced up the #CGT stage with their sultry ballroom dancing routine Lilly hit the Golden Buzzer for aerial-acrobatic duo WOODY & FENTON (Toronto, ON) who performed a powerful routine to honour the life of Woody’s loved one.

**Due to an injury, WOODY & FENTON have withdrawn from the competition and will not be appearing in the semifinals**

JACK THOMAS – Singer/Musician

Burnaby, BC



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Check Out JACK THOMAS’s Performance HERE

L.I.V.E. – Dance Act



Winnipeg, MB



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

XTREME SOUL STYLE – Dance Act



Vancouver, BC



A3 RYDERZ – Dance Act
Vancouver, BC

A3 RYDERZ – Dance Act



Vancouver, BC



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

CURRAN DOBBS – Comedy Act



Victoria, BC



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Check Out CURRAN DOBBS’s Performance HERE

JASON & BRONWYN IRWIN – Animal Act



Southampton, ON



TARA MEYER – Circus Act
Winnipeg, MB

Check Out JASON & BRONWYN’s Performance HERE

TARA MEYER – Circus Act



Winnipeg, MB



JP PARENT – Magic Act
Montreal, QC

JP PARENT – Magic Act

Montreal, QC

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Check Out JP PARENT’s Performance HERE

OLGA & VIOLET: MOMMY & ME – Circus Act

Toronto, ON



DJC – Dance Act
Vancouver, BC

DJC – Dance Act

Vancouver, BC



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

JULIA & MOSES – Dance Act



Toronto, ON



VAL & GANNA – Dance Act
Toronto, ON

VAL & GANNA – Dance Act



Toronto, ON



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Check Out VAL & GANNA’s Performance HERE

**COMING UP**

A Sneak Peek at Next Week’s Contestants (Tuesday, April 25)

CIRQUE KALABANTÉ – Circus Act

Montreal, QC



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

TRA MY TRINH – Circus Act



Montreal, QC



FLEXY-T – Circus Act
Ajax, ON

FLEXY-T – Circus Act



Ajax, ON



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

THE DREAMBOATS – Vocal Groups



Mississauga, ON



ASD BAND – Vocal Groups
Toronto, ON

ASD BAND – Vocal Groups



Toronto, ON



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

THE BEARHEAD SISTERS – Vocal Groups



Edmonton, AB



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

DAVID GREEN – Comedy Act



Niagara Falls, ON



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

JOZE PIRANIAN – Comedy Act

Toronto, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

RICHARD FORGET – Magic Act

Whitby, ON



THE CAST – Dance Act
Lévis, QC

THE CAST – Dance Act

Lévis, QC



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Canada’s Got Talent is produced by McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc. and Fremantle, in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media based on the Got Talent format owned by Fremantle and SYCO Entertainment.

