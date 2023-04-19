Top Performances from Tonight’s Episode of Canada’s Got Talent on Citytv, Now Available to Share

– Next week’s contestant lineup included below –
TORONTO, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Key moments from tonight’s episode include:
- Musician JACK THOMAS (Burnaby, BC) had the judges rocking out to his performance of “All the Small Things” on drums and guitar
- Dance crew XTREME SOUL STYLE (Vancouver, BC) brought the house down with their hard-hitting hip-hop routine, Lilly asked for an autograph from one of the dancers
- Howie praised the comedy of CURRAN DOBBS (Victoria, BC), calling his act memorable
- JASON & BRONWYN IRWIN (Southampton, ON) surprised the audience by bringing out two horses with a bag of tricks, Lilly and Trish joined in on the horsing around
- Pole artist TARA MEYER (Winnipeg, MB) wowed the judges with her artistry and strength, Trish called it beautiful
- Magician JP PARENT (Montreal, QC) shocked the judges when he made his two assistants appear out of thin air, earning four yeses from the panel
- VAL & GANNA (Toronto, ON) spiced up the #CGT stage with their sultry ballroom dancing routine
- Lilly hit the Golden Buzzer for aerial-acrobatic duo WOODY & FENTON (Toronto, ON) who performed a powerful routine to honour the life of Woody’s loved one.
**Due to an injury, WOODY & FENTON have withdrawn from the competition and will not be appearing in the semifinals**
JACK THOMAS – Singer/Musician
Burnaby, BC
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
Check Out JACK THOMAS’s Performance HERE
L.I.V.E. – Dance Act
Winnipeg, MB
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
XTREME SOUL STYLE – Dance Act
Vancouver, BC
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
A3 RYDERZ – Dance Act
Vancouver, BC
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
CURRAN DOBBS – Comedy Act
Victoria, BC
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
Check Out CURRAN DOBBS’s Performance HERE
JASON & BRONWYN IRWIN – Animal Act
Southampton, ON
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
Check Out JASON & BRONWYN’s Performance HERE
TARA MEYER – Circus Act
Winnipeg, MB
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
JP PARENT – Magic Act
Montreal, QC
Check Out JP PARENT’s Performance HERE
OLGA & VIOLET: MOMMY & ME – Circus Act
Toronto, ON
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
DJC – Dance Act
Vancouver, BC
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
JULIA & MOSES – Dance Act
Toronto, ON
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
VAL & GANNA – Dance Act
Toronto, ON
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
Check Out VAL & GANNA’s Performance HERE
**COMING UP**
A Sneak Peek at Next Week’s Contestants (Tuesday, April 25)
CIRQUE KALABANTÉ – Circus Act
Montreal, QC
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
TRA MY TRINH – Circus Act
Montreal, QC
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
FLEXY-T – Circus Act
Ajax, ON
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
THE DREAMBOATS – Vocal Groups
Mississauga, ON
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
ASD BAND – Vocal Groups
Toronto, ON
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
THE BEARHEAD SISTERS – Vocal Groups
Edmonton, AB
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
DAVID GREEN – Comedy Act
Niagara Falls, ON
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
JOZE PIRANIAN – Comedy Act
Toronto, ON
RICHARD FORGET – Magic Act
Whitby, ON
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
THE CAST – Dance Act
Lévis, QC
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
Canada’s Got Talent is produced by McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc. and Fremantle, in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media based on the Got Talent format owned by Fremantle and SYCO Entertainment.
