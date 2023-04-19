NUTANIX SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Nutanix, Inc. - NTNX

NEW ORLEANS, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until June 13, 2023 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Nutanix, Inc. (NasdaqGS: NTNX), if they purchased the Company’s securities between September 21, 2021 and March 6, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.



What You May Do

If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by June 13, 2023.

About the Lawsuit

Nutanix and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On March 6, 2023, the Company disclosed that it did not expect to be able to timely file its 10-Q Report for the quarter ended January 31, 2023 due to an ongoing Audit Committee investigation into “certain evaluation software from one of its third-party providers [being]

instead used for interoperability testing, validation and customer proofs of concept over a multiyear period,” which would likely result in additional costs being incurred to pay for the use of the software beyond the scope of its intended evaluation usage.

On this news, shares of Nutanix fell $2.27 per share, or 7.89%, to close at $26.50 per share on March 7, 2023.

The case is Gorsline v. Nutanix, Inc., et al., No. 23-cv-01827.

