CLS Americas Announces Agreement with AVANT Concierge Urology to Treat Prostate Cancer Patients with TRANBERG™ Thermal Therapy System

IRVINE, Calif. and ORLANDO, Fla., April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clinical Laserthermia Systems Americas, Inc. (CLS), a leading provider of office-based, focal laser ablation (FLA) systems for urologists, today announced a Mobile Service Provider (MSP) Agreement with AVANT Concierge Urology of Winterhaven, FL to begin using the CLS TRANBERG Thermal Therapy System to treat patients with low-to-intermediate stage prostate cancer. Under this MSP Agreement, CLS will provide its 510(k) cleared TRANBERG Thermal Therapy System, with consumable accessories, training, and on-site clinical and technical staff support to AVANT physicians and staff during procedures for a case fee.

In the US, over one million prostate biopsies are performed every year leading to a diagnosis of prostate cancer for almost 250,000 men. Focal laser ablation of prostate tumors generally produces high levels of precision and accuracy with low risk of side effects, such as erectile dysfunction and urinary incontinence.

“I am very pleased to begin this collaboration with CLS Americas with the goal of providing my patients with targeted, minimally-invasive, prostate tumor treatments that offer the best outcomes,” stated Dr. Sijo Parekattil, Director of AVANT Concierge Urology. “Focal therapies have proven effective and beneficial to patients, and focal laser ablation shows great potential with its ability to create precise ablation zones and tight margins.”

“AVANT Concierge Urology is one of the most advanced and state-of-the art urology facilities and practices I’ve seen in the US,” noted Michael Magnani, president of CLS Americas. “CLS Americas is honored to work with Dr. Parekattil and AVANT to implement our TRANBERG system as a flexible, cost- effective service for patient treatments that works well with AVANT´s well-established business model.”

TRANBERG™ Thermal Therapy System

The TRANBERG Thermal Therapy System can be configured for MR/US fusion-guided procedures using real-time tissue temperature measurements for precise therapy and ablation control. It includes a desk-top mobile laser unit, innovative non-cooled laser applicators, tissue temperature probes, and procedure-specific accessories. The TRANBERG system can be deployed in either a transperineal or transrectal approach. The TRANBERG system is 510(k) cleared for soft tissue ablation, such as prostate. A TRANBERG FLA Animation Video of the system and procedure is available to watch.

About Avant Concierge Urology

Avant Concierge Urology is Central Florida’s premier urology practice, specializing in the treatment of conditions related to the kidneys, urinary bladder, adrenal glands, urethra, and male reproductive organs. Regardless of whether you’re male or female, you can count on Avant for the personalized care you deserve. In addition to helping to provide optimal health for the organs of the genitourinary tract, Avant offers best-in-class surgical treatment options, with the intent to minimize downtime, scarring, and expenses. For more information, visit: https://avanturol.com/ .

About CLS Americas, Inc.

Clinical Laserthermia Systems Americas Inc, based in Irvine, CA, is responsible for the sales, commercial development, operations and clinical support for the TRANBERG™ Thermal Therapy System and accessories for the US urology market. The powerful system provides minimally invasive, focal laser ablation treatments using MR or MR US Fusion for image guidance and has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US for soft tissue ablation, such as prostate tumors.