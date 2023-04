KINGS ARMS YARD VCT PLC

Directorate Notification

LEI Code 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45

In accordance with the Listing Rule 9.6.14 (2), Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC announces that Swarupa Pathakji will be appointed as a non-executive director of ScS Group plc with effect from 2 May 2023.

For further information, please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Company Secretary

020 7601 1850

19 April 2023