eHealth Market Size ($393.6 Bn by 2032 at 15.4% CAGR) Global Analysis by Market.us

New York, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The global eHealth market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth USD 97.4 Bn in 2022 and is poised to reach USD 393.6 Bn by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2022 to 2032. eHealth is an administration of a healthcare organization with (ICT) information & communication technology. ICT includes telemedicine, electronic health records (EHR), and smartphone applications. It is possible to store the data electronically relating to the patients, hospital staff, as well as hospital finances with telemedicine assistance.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report at https://market.us/report/ehealth-market/#requestSample

Key Takeaway:

By type , the mHealth segment dominated the global eHealth market and is expected to expand more over the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

, the mHealth segment dominated the global eHealth market and is expected to expand more over the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. By service , in 2022, the monitoring services segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the global market.

, in 2022, the monitoring services segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the global market. By end users , the healthcare provider segment held the largest market share globally.

, the healthcare provider segment held the largest market share globally. In 2022 , North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 39.0%.

, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of Asia-Pacific will likely grow at a noteworthy CAGR from 2023-2032.

Telemedicine also aids to improve patient care. This resulted in a change in methods used for storing medical care information. In both low and high-income countries, eHealth offers cost-effective healthcare delivery. As a result, WHO is promoting eHealth solutions and services, thereby supporting market growth.

Factors Affecting the growth of the Global eHealth Market

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the eHealth market. Some of these factors include:

Rising preference for eHealth solutions & services: There is a preferential shift of healthcare providers towards eHealth solutions due to the evidence of efficiency of using this technology, thereby driving the market growth positively.

There is a preferential shift of healthcare providers towards eHealth solutions due to the evidence of efficiency of using this technology, thereby driving the market growth positively. Reduced errors : The integration of healthcare data with the portable devices that can be forwarded to the physician giving access to the real-time and reduces the errors, thereby increasing the demand for eHealth.

: The integration of healthcare data with the portable devices that can be forwarded to the physician giving access to the real-time and reduces the errors, thereby increasing the demand for eHealth. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases : The market expansion is mainly influenced by the increasing number of lifestyle disorders like diabetes and hypertension due to the sedentary lifestyle of individuals, which in turn requires the constant monitoring of physiological parameters such as blood sugar and blood glucose levels.

: The market expansion is mainly influenced by the increasing number of lifestyle disorders like diabetes and hypertension due to the sedentary lifestyle of individuals, which in turn requires the constant monitoring of physiological parameters such as blood sugar and blood glucose levels. Growing security concerns: Growing security concerns and increasing demand for secure infrastructure regarding the data privacy are expected to inhibit the market growth of these services over the forecast period.

To understand how an eHealth Market report can bring a difference to your business strategy, Inquire about a brochure at: https://market.us/report/ehealth-market/#inquiry

Top Trends in Global eHealth Market

The high adoption of eHealth solutions and services such as EMC) electronic medical coverage, (EHRs) electronic health records, (EMRs) electronic medical records, (PACS) picture archiving and communication systems, and telemedicine by the healthcare providers is mainly influenced by the improvement in the management of the delivery of medical care services and public health systems. Additionally, the governments are initiating the campaigns to enhance the use of eHealth services & solutions. The application of ICT in "citizen empowerment through information dissemination" and "reaching services to citizens" considerably improve the public healthcare services.

Market Growth

The global market for eHealth is growing as a result of the prevalence of lifestyle-associated disorders such as diabetes and hypertension and the sedentary lifestyle of individuals. Additionally, over the forecast period, the impact of COVID-19 in recent years is expected to positively drive the market growth for eHealth solutions. Moreover, the increase in awareness among the individuals and growing acceptance among the healthcare professionals are expected to boost the market growth.

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the global eHealth market with the highest revenue share of 39% in 2022. This significant growth can be attributed to the higher availability of the supportive infrastructure and advance technologies, as well as the high-speed internet. The Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the significant CAGR over the forecast period due to the presence of a large population suffering from chronic diseases and also the high unmet medical needs of the individuals. Additionally, the increase in government support to improve the healthcare infrastructure is further expected to propel the market growth of this region.

To know about the regional trends and drivers that will have an impact on the market - Request a sample report!

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2022) US$ 97.4 Billion Market Size in 2032 US$ 393.6 Billion CAGR (2023 to 2032) 15.4% North America Revenue Share 39.0% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

In the recent years, there had been a several advancements in sector of healthcare IT, that had transformed the various eHealth services and solutions into the profitable and successful alternatives to the manual procedures for managing the complicated tasks. The changes in regulatory requirements in the healthcare industry are resulting in a standard shift in EHealth market. As the eHealth tools are significant way to attain the required quality of goals while reducing the costs, their demand is predicted to rise among the various stakeholders in upcoming years. Additionally, the healthcare IT systems offer the numerous benefits as well as capabilities for handling compliance risks and fulfilling the stringent regulatory requirements.

Market Restraints

The majority of healthcare providers (especially in the developing countries) are hesitant regarding the use of eHealth solutions, because of the limited IT knowledge. Several medical professionals are less skilled of the technology that is required to operate the advanced healthcare IT solutions as well as consider creating, using, as well as maintaining the electronic systems a time-consuming task. eHealth solutions & services helps in the active management of clinical and non-clinical tasks in the healthcare organizations. Still, their efficient usage is mostly dependent on willingness of the end users, such as the healthcare professionals, to move from outdated paper-based patient records towards the electronic solutions. As a result, it causes reluctance among the healthcare professionals in adoption new and innovative healthcare IT solutions.

Market Opportunities

The preferential shift towards an outpatient care model is anticipated to increase the adoption of eHealth solutions, as they offer a suitable way of delivering specialized outpatient services. These solutions help the physicians to address the patient needs (for access) and allow for remote monitoring of the patient health. Additionally, these solutions provide the ease of access to integration and appointments among the healthcare providers for a holistic response to the healthcare delivery. Owing to these benefits associated with eHealth solutions, several federal bodies are actively contributing to the deployment of eHealth solutions in outpatient care settings. Moreover, in response to increasing pressure on the healthcare systems to lower the cost of care, a number of healthcare organizations are being focused on the introduction of specialized outpatient services. Furthermore, due to the benefits of web-based management for the constant care, a majority of individuals are now shifting towards the outpatient care needs.

Purchase Copy of this Premium Market Research Study at: https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=99737

Report Segmentation of the Global eHealth Market

Type Insight

The mHealth segment is anticipated to dominated the global eHealth market over the forecast period with a significant CAGR. This substantial growth in can be highly attributed to the preferential shifting of consumer preferences on account of an increasing demand for data services coupled with the rapidly increasing penetration of the smartphones. Moreover, the 3G and 4G enabled the services such as video calling and high-speed data transfer to support the fastest healthcare delivery.

Service Insight

In 2022, the monitoring services segment held the largest market share of 62.0% in the global market. The market growth is likely to fuel due to the rising demand for the self-monitoring devices which automatically monitors the different physical activities, vital signs and creates a database. The diagnostic services segment is anticipated to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period with a noteworthy CAGR as it aids in offering the connectivity to patients promptly, thereby supporting the diagnosis of various healthcare issues.

End User Insight

The healthcare providers segment held the highest revenue share of 53% of the global eHealth market in 2022. Owing to the greater accessibility to healthcare professionals in terms of patient workflow and data management, the segment is likely to expand more during the forecast period. Additionally, the growth is also propelled due to the faster settlement of claims.

If you want to get a better understanding of the report, you can access a PDF sample, which includes the complete table of contents, list of exhibits, selected illustrations, and example pages @ https://market.us/report/ehealth-market/#requestSample

Market Segmentation

By Type

Electronic Health Record (EHR)

mHealth

Health Information Systems (HIS)

Telemedicine

ePrescribing

Other Types

By Service

Monitoring Services

Healthcare Strengthening Services

Diagnostic Services

Other Services

By End User

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Consumers

Other End-Users

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players includes

Boston Scientific Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Athenahealth, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

CompuMed, Inc.

IBM healthcare

Medisafe Limited

SetPoint Medical Corporation

Telecare Corporation

Motion Computing, Inc.

Doximity, Inc.

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Global eHealth Market

In September 2022 , the GE Healthcare collaborated with seven startups named xWave (UK), Alertive (UK), Clinithink (UK), Idoven (Spain), Nurea (France), Metalynx (UK), and KOSA AI (Netherlands) to drive and accelerate the digital healthcare transformation in the partnership with the innovation of organization named Wayra UK. This collaboration will likely aid GE Healthcare in increasing its reach to the audience and transforming the digital healthcare system.

, the GE Healthcare collaborated with seven startups named xWave (UK), Alertive (UK), Clinithink (UK), Idoven (Spain), Nurea (France), Metalynx (UK), and KOSA AI (Netherlands) to drive and accelerate the digital healthcare transformation in the partnership with the innovation of organization named Wayra UK. This collaboration will likely aid GE Healthcare in increasing its reach to the audience and transforming the digital healthcare system. In May 2021, MediTelecare introduced MediTely, a direct-to-consumer mobile technology that was specially designed for a group of aged individuals.

Browse More Related Reports:

About Us:

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Pvt Ltd) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. Market.US provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.

Follow Us on LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Our Blog: