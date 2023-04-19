United States PreK Reading Market Report 2023: A $447.6 Million Market by 2025 Featuring Follett School Solutions, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, McGraw Hill, Renaissance Learning, Savvas, Scholastic

Dublin, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States PreK Reading 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The total market size for the PreK Reading Instructional Market for 2022 was estimated to be $411 million and is forecast to grow to $447.6 million by 2025.
The report also finds that print materials makes up the largest segment of the market by far. Other segments include ebooks, audio, worksheets, flash cards, painting, and graphics.
The author has determined that the growth in the market can be attributed to a variety of factors, including new Post COVID 19 teaching methods, the increase in the interest in utilizing evidence based or "science of reading" methods for teaching reading, and the growth of integration of various digital technologies in the market.
What this Report Covers
In addition to examining and determining market size and structure, and reviewing trends and changes in how reading is being taught to PreK, the report also covers a range of methods of teaching PreK Reading such as guided reading, digital learning, phonics, differentiated reading, shifts from face to face learning; digital vs. print; play based learning.
Also covered are major product categories including product sales by type; industry forecasts; distribution outlets; trends in teaching; children with special needs and profiles of major PreK reading educational publishers.
Key Findings and Trends
Key findings examined and analyzed in this report include new Post COVID-19 emphases on student engagement; an increase in teacher training; the rise in the use of phonics as a preferred teaching method; mergers and acquisitions as a strategy to increase market share; and the rise of new entrants into the market.
Also covered are the range of trends in teaching such as video education based games, differentiated instruction; integrating nature and play, the use of digital technologies and a renewed emphasis on teaching media literacy.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction & Methodology
- Methodology
3. Lingering COVID Impact: Reading Learning Losses
- Changes to Reading Instructional Strategies since COVID
- Guided Reading
- Digital Learning
- Reading Levels
- Phonological Awareness and Phonics
- Differentiated Reading
- Shifts from Face-to-Face Learning
4. Industry Overview: Size and Sectors
- Key Reading Teaching Methods and Products
5. Industry Forces and Trends
- Table | PreK Reading Instructional Materials Industry Size, 2019-2021 (million dollars)
- Digital versus Print and Engaging Technologies
- Adaptive Learning Platforms
- Play-Based Learning
- Major Product Categories
- Product Sales by Type
- Table | PreK Reading Instructional Materials Industry Size by Product Type, 2022 (percent)
- Industry Forecasts
- Table | PreK Reading Instructional Materials Industry Size, 2022-2025 (million dollars)
6. Leading Vendors
- Scholastic Corporation
- Overview
- Operating Segments
- Financials
- Table | Scholastic Company Sales, 2020-2022 (million dollars)
- Table | Scholastic PreK Portfolio
- Recent Developments
- Strategies
- Savvas Learning Company
- Overview
- Table | Savvas Learning Company PreK Portfolio
- Recent Developments
- Strategies
- McGraw Hill
- Overview
- Operating Segments
- Financials
- Table | McGraw Hill PreK Portfolio
- Recent Developments
- Strategies
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
- Overview
- Table | Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Sales by Geographical Segment, 2019-2021 (million dollars)
- Operating Segments
- Financials
- Table | Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Net Sales & Operating Income, 2019-2021 (million dollars)
- Table | Houghton Mifflin Harcourt PreK Portfolio
- Recent Developments
- Strategies
- Follett School Solutions
- Overview
- Operating Segments
- Table | Follett School Solutions PreK Portfolio
- Recent Developments
- Strategies
- Renaissance Learning
- Overview
- Table | Renaissance Learning PreK Portfolio
- Recent Developments
- Strategies
7. Trends in Teaching
- The Science of Teaching
- Other Current Methods for Teaching Reading to PreK
- Video-education based Games
- Media Literacy
- Differentiated Instruction
- Nature and Play
- Use of Digital Technologies
8. Distribution/Outlets Overview, Trends
9. Children with Special Needs
- Accessibility Issues
- Public Assistance for Persons with Visual Impairments
- Teacher Shortages and Burnout
- Role of Federal and State Government in Ensuring Equity
Companies Mentioned
- Follett School Solutions
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
- McGraw Hill
- Renaissance Learning
- Savvas Learning Company
- Scholastic Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8cf8uo
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.