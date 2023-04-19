Company Announcement 3/2023

English Danish

Nordic Shipholding A/S in liquidation

Resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting on 19 April 2023

19 April 2023

NORDIC SHIPHOLDING A/S in liquidation

Today, Wednesday 19 April 2023, Nordic Shipholding A/S in liquidation held its Annual General Meeting with the agenda published in the notice convening the meeting dated 28 March 2023, where the following agenda items were presented:

The general meeting took note of the Liquidators’ report for the financial year 2022.

The Annual Report for 2022 was approved.

Discharge of liability was granted to the former members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management.

The proposal for distribution of the result of the year was approved.

The presentation of the remuneration report 2022 was approved.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-appointed as the company’s auditor.

For further information, please find attached the notice to convene and the complete proposals.





Kind regards,

Nordic Shipholding A/S in liquidation

Copenhagen, 19 April 2023

For further information, please contact:

Louise Celia Korpela, Liquidator, Nordic Shipholding A/S in liquidation: +45 3929 1000.

Attachment