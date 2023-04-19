Global HVAC Grills Market Size To Grow USD 653.17 Million By 2032 | CAGR of 4.7%

New York, United States , April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global HVAC Grills Market Size is to grow from USD 412.63 Million in 2022 to USD 653.17 Million by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during the forecast period. the increasing adoption of ventilation grills for air supply in commercial HVAC systems is driving the demand for these products. Moreover, the focus on energy efficiency and sustainability in the HVAC industry is leading to the development of grills with eco-friendly materials and coatings, which is further contributing to market growth.

HVAC grills, which are crucial components of Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning systems, are utilized to regulate the airflow in and out of buildings. They are designed to efficiently distribute conditioned air from the HVAC system across various spaces while facilitating proper air intake and exhaust for effective ventilation. The HVAC grills industry is influenced by the growing trends of energy efficiency and sustainability, leading to the development of eco-friendly materials and coatings. Technological advancements have also resulted in the emergence of smart and connected HVAC grills with remote control and automation features for improved airflow management. These grills come in diverse types, shapes, sizes, and materials to cater to different HVAC system requirements and aesthetic preferences. Common types of HVAC grills include supply grills, return grills, transfer grills, linear grills, slot diffusers, and egg crate grills, made from materials such as aluminum, steel, plastic, or other suitable materials based on performance needs.

Browse key industry insights spread across 210 pages with 135 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global HVAC Grills Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Material (Plastic, Wood, and Metal), By Application (Exhaust and Air Supply), By End-User Industry (Non-residential and Residential), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032"

The metal segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period

The global HVAC grills market is categorized based on material type, including plastic, metal, and wood. Among these segments, the metal segment is projected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period. The increasing demand for metal ventilation grills in both residential and non-residential applications is driving the growth of this category.

The air supply segment dominated the market with around 57.6% revenue share in 2022.

The global HVAC grills market is segmented by application into exhaust and air supply categories. Among these, the air supply segment is currently leading the market with the largest market share in 2022. This is attributed to the growing adoption of ventilation grills for air supply in commercial HVAC systems, which is fueling the growth of this segment.

The non-residential segment dominated the market with around 53.4% revenue share in 2022.

The global HVAC grills market is categorized based on the end-user industry, including non-residential and residential segments. Among these, the non-residential segment is currently dominating the market with the largest market share in 2022. This is attributed to the increasing adoption of ventilation grills for a wide range of commercial, industrial, and institutional applications, driving the growth of this segment.

Europe region held the largest market with around 41.8% revenue share in 2022.

Europe has established itself as the dominant region in the global HVAC grills market, with a substantial market share and leading demand for ventilation grills. This can be attributed to various factors, including stringent regulations and building codes emphasizing energy efficiency and indoor air quality, a strong focus on sustainability, rising construction activities in the region, and the growing trend of smart buildings. It is expected that Europe will continue to maintain its dominance in the market due to these factors, driving the demand for ventilation grills in the region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. The key players in the global HVAC Grills Market include Hafele Group, TROX GmbH, Systemair Group, Zanardo S.P.A., Dhariwal Industries, American Aldes Ventilation Corporation, Aruna Techno Industries, TANGRA - AV Ltd., Rytons Building Products Ltd, Dospel SP. Z.O.O, Greenheck Group, Metal Industries, Titus HVAC, Johnson Controls, Ruskin Company, Nailor Industries, Krueger-HVAC, Price Industries, Maico Ventilation, Air System Components Inc., Hart & Cooley, Airmate, Shoemaker Manufacturing, and A-J Manufacturing Company.

