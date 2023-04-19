Global Unmanned Vehicle Composites Market 2023: Featuring Dupont, Evonki, Gurit Services, Hexcel, Mitsubishi, SGL Carbon & More

Dublin, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Unmanned Vehicle Composites Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for unmanned composites is growing rapidly and is expected to revolutionize global manufacturing in the future. Unmanned composite and unmanned systems hold immense potential for efficient production workflows. Moreover, the use of unmanned composite materials is changing with more companies adopting them to improve their supply chain management.



The massive surge in demand has driven many manufacturers to achieve significant weight reduction in unmanned systems, which has prompted an upsurge in the demand for UAVs in civil and commercial aircraft applications. Moreover, the market is also characterized by platform types, such as UAV, UGV, and UUV, all of which are highly advanced and can meet desired requirements for purity, portability, footprint, and usage pattern.

This report will cover the global unmanned vehicle composites market (excluding drones). Definitive and comprehensive estimates and forecasts of the worldwide markets are provided, followed by a detailed analysis by regions and platform. This report consists of the current scenario and growth forecasts of the global unmanned composites market for 2022 to 2027.

To estimate the market size, the revenue generated through sales of unmanned composite materials for unmanned aerial vehicles and ground vehicles is considered. The report also offers the competitive landscape and a consequent comprehensive profile of the key players working in the market.

The study also covers the market dynamics, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also examines new and emerging trends and their impact on current and future market dynamics.

Report Includes

A detailed overview and up-to-date analysis of the global market for unmanned composites

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue (sales figures) for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Understanding of the upcoming market opportunities for unmanned composites and the demand for unmanned composites in various platform types including unmanned aerial vehicle, unmanned ground vehicle, unmanned underwater vehicles, and others; and the market areas that are expected to experience the highest growth in demand

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the global unmanned composites market in USD million values, and corresponding market share analysis based on materials, platform type, and region

A comparative study and SWOT analysis of the major platform types including UAVs, UGVs, and UUVs which could further assist stakeholders in formulating appropriate strategies

Insight into the competitive scenario analysis and strategic market developments of the composite material manufacturers and unmanned vehicle manufacturers along with their recent partnerships and collaborations etc.

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments, financial performances, and segmental revenues

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 97 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $2.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.9% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Overview

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Chapter 5 Global Market for Unmanned Composites by Type of Platform

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

5.2.1 Growth Strategy for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

5.3 Unmanned Ground Vehicles

5.4 Unmanned Underwater Vehicles

5.5 Other Unmanned Vehicles

Chapter 6 Global Market for Unmanned Composites by Type of Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced

6.3 Glass Fiber Reinforced

6.4 Aramid Fiber Reinforced

6.5 Other Fiber Reinforced Materials

Chapter 7 Global Market for Unmanned Composites by Region

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North American Market

7.2.1 North American Market by Type of Platform

7.2.2 North American Market by Material

7.3 European Market

7.3.1 European Market by Type of Platform

7.3.2 European Market by Type of Material

7.4 Asia-Pacific Market

7.4.1 Asia-Pacific Market by Type of Platform

7.4.2 Asia-Pacific Market by Material

7.5 Rest of the World Market

7.5.1 Rest of the World Market by Type of Platform

7.5.2 Rest of the World Market by Material

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Competitive Analysis

8.2 Strategic Market Developments

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Dupont

Evonik Industries AG

Gurit Services AG

Hexcel Corp.

Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd.

SGL Carbon Group

Solvay

Teijin

Toray Industries Inc.

