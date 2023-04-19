Hoylu publishes prospectus due to the rights issue

English Swedish

Hoylu AB (publ) (“Hoylu” or the “Company”) has prepared an EU growth prospectus (the “Prospectus”) for the upcoming rights issue (the “Rights Issue”), which was resolved by the extraordinary general meeting on 22 March 2023. The Prospectus was approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority today. The Prospectus, containing complete terms and conditions as well as other information about the Rights Issue, is now available on the Company’s website, www.hoylu.com. The Prospectus will also be available on the website of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority, www.fi.se.

The record date for obtaining subscription rights in the Rights Issue was 31 March 2023. The subscription period will run from 21 April 2023 up to, and including, 5 May 2023.

Advisors



Eversheds Sutherland Advokatbyrå AB is the legal advisor to the Company in connection with the Rights Issue.

For more information, please contact:



Truls Baklid, CEO Hoylu AB

Tel: +47 924 38 900

Email: tob@hoylu.com



About Hoylu

Hoylu’s Adaptive Workspace opens up a new way for teams to plan, build and engage – so they get the impact they want no matter the industry, department or time. Whatever your management or planning style, Hoylu fits the way you structure your team and integrates all the productivity tools you’re already using. So, you easily plan and complete any project. And when it comes to the work itself, Hoylu gives your team the freedom to drag and drop anything from documents to presentations, and even video conferences. So, anyone can easily share and embed live files for the entire team to work on – all from anywhere, on any device.

Ticker: Hoylu

Market place: Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm

Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB, +46 (0) 8 50 301 550. ca@mangold.se

Important Information

Publication

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 11:15 AM CEST on April 19, 2023.