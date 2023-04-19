Veterinary Vaccines Global Market Report 2023: Initiatives by Various Government Agencies and Animal Associations Bolster Sector

Dublin, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Vaccines Market by Disease (Swine Pneumonia, Avian Influenza, Rabies, Coccidiosis, Brucellosis, Canine Distemper), Type (Poultry, Livestock, Aquaculture, Porcine, Canine), Technology (Inactivated, Toxoid, Recombinant) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global veterinary vaccines market is projected to reach USD 10.8 billion by 2027 from USD 8.1 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. In emerging countries such as India and China, the pet insurance industry is in the nascent stage.
The increasing disposable incomes and rising pet expenditure are expected to increase the adoption of pet insurance policies and support the veterinary health industry.
Bovine vaccines segment accounted for a larger share of the livestock vaccines market
In 2021, the bovine vaccines segment accounted for a larger share of the livestock vaccines market. This segment is also estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing demand for meat and milk and increased awareness about the prevention of diseases in livestock.
The recombinant vaccines will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on technology, recombinant vaccines will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major advantages offered by recombinant vaccines include the lack of need for adjuvants and the stability offered by these vaccines that allows them to remain viable at ambient temperatures. Also, these vaccines are free from pathogen contamination, exhibit no post-vaccination reactions, and offer higher safety
North America accounted for the second-largest share of the global veterinary vaccines market
In 2021, North America accounted for a share of the global veterinary vaccines market. The increasing animal population and growing animal disease prevalence, rising awareness of veterinary vaccines, and the increasing demand for animal products are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the veterinary vaccines market in North America. In addition to the increasing healthcare expenditure, there has been a surge in the pet health insurance industry.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growth in Companion Animal Population
- Rising Incidence of Zoonotic Diseases
- Initiatives by Various Government Agencies and Animal Associations
- Rising Demand for Animal-Derived Food Products
- Growing Demand for Pet Insurance and Rising Animal Health Expenditure
Restraints
- High Storage Cost of Vaccines
- Rising Pet Care Costs
Opportunities
- Technological Advancements
- Untapped Emerging Markets
Challenges
- Inadequate Surveillance and Reporting Systems
- Lack of Animal Healthcare Awareness in Emerging Countries
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|293
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$8.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$10.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Veterinary Vaccines Market, by Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Livestock Vaccines
6.2.1 Bovine Vaccines
6.2.1.1 Bovine Vaccines Segment to Dominate Market
6.2.2 Small Ruminant Vaccines
6.2.2.1 Small Ruminant Vaccines Segment to Register Lower Growth in Livestock Vaccines Market
6.3 Porcine Vaccines
6.3.1 Second-Largest Market During Forecast Period
6.4 Poultry Vaccines
6.4.1 Increased Production and Rearing of Poultry to Drive Market Growth
6.5 Companion Animal Vaccines
6.5.1 Canine Vaccines
6.5.1.1 Canine Vaccines Segment to Dominate Companion Animal Vaccines Market During Forecast Period
6.5.2 Feline Vaccines
6.5.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Zoonotic Diseases to Drive Demand for Feline Vaccines
6.6 Aquaculture Vaccines
6.6.1 Vaccination Plays Crucial Role in Commercial Fish Farming
6.7 Other Animal Vaccines
7 Veterinary Vaccines Market, by Disease
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Porcine Diseases
7.2.1 Porcine Circovirus Ii to Account for Largest Share of Porcine Vaccines Market
7.3 Poultry Diseases
7.3.1 Infectious Bronchitis Segment to Account for Largest Share of Poultry Vaccines Market
7.4 Livestock Diseases
7.4.1 Bovine Diseases
7.4.1.1 Foot-And-Mouth Disease Segment to Account for Largest Share of Bovine Vaccines Market
7.4.2 Small Ruminant Diseases
7.4.2.1 Clostridial Disease Segment to Account for Largest Share of Small Ruminant Vaccines Market
7.5 Companion Animal Diseases
7.5.1 Canine Diseases
7.5.1.1 Canine Rabies Segment to Account for Largest Share of Canine Vaccines Market
7.5.2 Feline Diseases
7.5.2.1 Feline Viral Rhinotracheitis Segment to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period
7.6 Aquaculture Diseases
7.6.1 Vaccines in Aquaculture Majorly Developed for Salmonids, Catfish, and Shrimp
8 Veterinary Vaccines Market, by Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Live Attenuated Vaccines
8.2.1 Live Attenuated Vaccines Segment to Account for Largest Market Share During Forecast Period
8.3 Inactivated Vaccines
8.3.1 Rising Need to Develop Artificial Immunity Against Diseases from Non-Living Pathogens to Drive Growth
8.4 Toxoid Vaccines
8.4.1 Toxoid Vaccines Used When Bacterial Toxins Cause Illness
8.5 Recombinant Vaccines
8.5.1 Advantages Associated with Recombinant Vaccines to Drive Demand
8.6 Other Vaccines
9 Veterinary Vaccines Market, by Route of Administration
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Injectable Vaccines
9.2.1 Injectable Vaccines Segment to Dominate Market During Forecast Period
9.3 Oral Vaccines
9.3.1 Oral Vaccines Make Immunization Easier
9.4 Intranasal/Spray Vaccines
9.4.1 Low Cost of Intranasal/Spray Vaccines to Support Market Growth
10 Veterinary Vaccines Market, by Distribution Channel
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Veterinary Hospitals
10.2.1 Veterinary Hospitals Form Largest and Fastest-Growing End-User Segment in Market
10.3 Veterinary Clinics
10.3.1 Increasing Number of Private Clinical Practices to Support Market Growth
10.4 Retail Pharmacies
10.4.1 Easy Accessibility to Pharmaceuticals to Support Market Growth
11 Veterinary Vaccines Market, by Region
12 Competitive Landscape
13 Company Profiles
14 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Aptimmune
- Biogenesis Bago
- Biovac
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Brilliant Bio Pharma
- Ceva Sante Animale
- China Animal Husbandry Group
- Elanco Animal Health
- Endovac Animal Health
- Hester Biosciences Limited
- Hipra
- Indian Immunologicals Ltd.
- Intas Pharmaceuticals
- Jinyu Bio-Technology
- Laboratoire Lcv
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Neogen Corporation
- Ourofino Animal Health
- Phibro Animal Health Corporation
- Tianjin Ringpu Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
- Torigen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Vaxxinova International Bv
- Verovaccines GmbH
- Virbac
- Zoetis, Inc.
