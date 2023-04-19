Veterinary Vaccines Global Market Report 2023: Initiatives by Various Government Agencies and Animal Associations Bolster Sector

Dublin, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Vaccines Market by Disease (Swine Pneumonia, Avian Influenza, Rabies, Coccidiosis, Brucellosis, Canine Distemper), Type (Poultry, Livestock, Aquaculture, Porcine, Canine), Technology (Inactivated, Toxoid, Recombinant) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global veterinary vaccines market is projected to reach USD 10.8 billion by 2027 from USD 8.1 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. In emerging countries such as India and China, the pet insurance industry is in the nascent stage.

The increasing disposable incomes and rising pet expenditure are expected to increase the adoption of pet insurance policies and support the veterinary health industry.

Bovine vaccines segment accounted for a larger share of the livestock vaccines market

In 2021, the bovine vaccines segment accounted for a larger share of the livestock vaccines market. This segment is also estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing demand for meat and milk and increased awareness about the prevention of diseases in livestock.

The recombinant vaccines will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on technology, recombinant vaccines will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major advantages offered by recombinant vaccines include the lack of need for adjuvants and the stability offered by these vaccines that allows them to remain viable at ambient temperatures. Also, these vaccines are free from pathogen contamination, exhibit no post-vaccination reactions, and offer higher safety

North America accounted for the second-largest share of the global veterinary vaccines market

In 2021, North America accounted for a share of the global veterinary vaccines market. The increasing animal population and growing animal disease prevalence, rising awareness of veterinary vaccines, and the increasing demand for animal products are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the veterinary vaccines market in North America. In addition to the increasing healthcare expenditure, there has been a surge in the pet health insurance industry.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growth in Companion Animal Population

Rising Incidence of Zoonotic Diseases

Initiatives by Various Government Agencies and Animal Associations

Rising Demand for Animal-Derived Food Products

Growing Demand for Pet Insurance and Rising Animal Health Expenditure

Restraints

High Storage Cost of Vaccines

Rising Pet Care Costs

Opportunities

Technological Advancements

Untapped Emerging Markets

Challenges

Inadequate Surveillance and Reporting Systems

Lack of Animal Healthcare Awareness in Emerging Countries

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 293 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $8.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $10.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Veterinary Vaccines Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Livestock Vaccines

6.2.1 Bovine Vaccines

6.2.1.1 Bovine Vaccines Segment to Dominate Market

6.2.2 Small Ruminant Vaccines

6.2.2.1 Small Ruminant Vaccines Segment to Register Lower Growth in Livestock Vaccines Market

6.3 Porcine Vaccines

6.3.1 Second-Largest Market During Forecast Period

6.4 Poultry Vaccines

6.4.1 Increased Production and Rearing of Poultry to Drive Market Growth

6.5 Companion Animal Vaccines

6.5.1 Canine Vaccines

6.5.1.1 Canine Vaccines Segment to Dominate Companion Animal Vaccines Market During Forecast Period

6.5.2 Feline Vaccines

6.5.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Zoonotic Diseases to Drive Demand for Feline Vaccines

6.6 Aquaculture Vaccines

6.6.1 Vaccination Plays Crucial Role in Commercial Fish Farming

6.7 Other Animal Vaccines

7 Veterinary Vaccines Market, by Disease

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Porcine Diseases

7.2.1 Porcine Circovirus Ii to Account for Largest Share of Porcine Vaccines Market

7.3 Poultry Diseases

7.3.1 Infectious Bronchitis Segment to Account for Largest Share of Poultry Vaccines Market

7.4 Livestock Diseases

7.4.1 Bovine Diseases

7.4.1.1 Foot-And-Mouth Disease Segment to Account for Largest Share of Bovine Vaccines Market

7.4.2 Small Ruminant Diseases

7.4.2.1 Clostridial Disease Segment to Account for Largest Share of Small Ruminant Vaccines Market

7.5 Companion Animal Diseases

7.5.1 Canine Diseases

7.5.1.1 Canine Rabies Segment to Account for Largest Share of Canine Vaccines Market

7.5.2 Feline Diseases

7.5.2.1 Feline Viral Rhinotracheitis Segment to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

7.6 Aquaculture Diseases

7.6.1 Vaccines in Aquaculture Majorly Developed for Salmonids, Catfish, and Shrimp

8 Veterinary Vaccines Market, by Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Live Attenuated Vaccines

8.2.1 Live Attenuated Vaccines Segment to Account for Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

8.3 Inactivated Vaccines

8.3.1 Rising Need to Develop Artificial Immunity Against Diseases from Non-Living Pathogens to Drive Growth

8.4 Toxoid Vaccines

8.4.1 Toxoid Vaccines Used When Bacterial Toxins Cause Illness

8.5 Recombinant Vaccines

8.5.1 Advantages Associated with Recombinant Vaccines to Drive Demand

8.6 Other Vaccines

9 Veterinary Vaccines Market, by Route of Administration

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Injectable Vaccines

9.2.1 Injectable Vaccines Segment to Dominate Market During Forecast Period

9.3 Oral Vaccines

9.3.1 Oral Vaccines Make Immunization Easier

9.4 Intranasal/Spray Vaccines

9.4.1 Low Cost of Intranasal/Spray Vaccines to Support Market Growth

10 Veterinary Vaccines Market, by Distribution Channel

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Veterinary Hospitals

10.2.1 Veterinary Hospitals Form Largest and Fastest-Growing End-User Segment in Market

10.3 Veterinary Clinics

10.3.1 Increasing Number of Private Clinical Practices to Support Market Growth

10.4 Retail Pharmacies

10.4.1 Easy Accessibility to Pharmaceuticals to Support Market Growth

11 Veterinary Vaccines Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

14 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Aptimmune

Biogenesis Bago

Biovac

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Brilliant Bio Pharma

Ceva Sante Animale

China Animal Husbandry Group

Elanco Animal Health

Endovac Animal Health

Hester Biosciences Limited

Hipra

Indian Immunologicals Ltd.

Intas Pharmaceuticals

Jinyu Bio-Technology

Laboratoire Lcv

Merck & Co. Inc.

Neogen Corporation

Ourofino Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Tianjin Ringpu Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Torigen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Vaxxinova International Bv

Verovaccines GmbH

Virbac

Zoetis, Inc.

