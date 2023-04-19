Compression Garments and Stockings Market Size & Share to Surpass $4.5 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Compression Garments & Stockings Market is valued at USD 3.1 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 4.5 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 5.5% over the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Overview

The Compression Garments & Stockings market refers to the segment of the apparel industry that produces and sells specialized garments designed to apply pressure to the body, typically the legs or arms. The growing prevalence of vascular disorders, an aging population, and increasing demand for sports compression garments are among the key drivers of market growth.

We forecast that the knee high in Compression Garments & Stockings Market sales will account for more than 48% of total sales by 2030. The increasing prevalence of vascular disorders, the aging population, and the growing demand for sports compression garments are expected to drive the growth of the knee-high compression stockings market. Additionally, material technology and design advancements are expected to make knee-high compression stockings more comfortable and effective, further contributing to market growth.

Market Dynamics

Growing Prevalence of Vascular Disorders will Increase to Support Market Expansion

Vascular disorders such as lymphedema, deep vein thrombosis, and varicose veins are becoming increasingly common worldwide. These disorders can cause discomfort, pain, and swelling, leading to more serious health issues if left untreated. Compression Garments & Stockings are an effective treatment option for these conditions, as they help to improve blood flow and reduce swelling. As the prevalence of vascular disorders continues to grow, the demand for Compression Garments & Stockings is expected to increase.

Increasing Demand for Sports Compression Garments Drives Market Growth

Athletes and fitness enthusiasts increasingly turn to compression garments to enhance their performance and aid in recovery after exercise. Compression garments help to improve blood flow, reduce muscle fatigue, and prevent injury. The growing popularity of sports compression garments among amateur and professional athletes drives demand for these products. Additionally, e-commerce has made it easier for consumers to purchase Compression Garments & Stockings online, further contributing to market growth.

Top Players in the Global Compression Garments & Stockings Market

2XU Pty Ltd (Australia)

Ann Chery (Cali, Colombia)

Colfax Corp. (United States)

Creswell Sock Mills (United States)

European Lingerie Group (Stockholm, Sweden)

I-Runner (United States)

Leonisa SA (Colombia)

Spanx Inc. (United States)

Triumph International AG (Switzerland)

Zhende Medical Group (Shaoxing, China)

Top Trends in the Global Compression Garments & Stockings Market

One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the Compression Garments & Stockings industry is the growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly materials. Consumers are becoming more environmentally conscious and seeking products made from sustainable and eco-friendly materials. This trend is also evident in the Compression Garments & Stockings market, with an increasing number of manufacturers using sustainable materials such as bamboo, recycled polyester, and organic cotton. Sustainable materials are better for the environment and offer benefits such as improved breathability, moisture-wicking, and durability.

Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the Compression Garments, and Stockings industry is its Increasing adoption of 3D printing technology. 3D printing technology is increasingly used to produce customized Compression Garments & Stockings. This technology allows manufacturers to create garments tailored to the specific needs and measurements of individual patients, improving the effectiveness of treatment. 3D printing technology reduces waste, has faster production times, and lower costs. As technology advances and becomes more accessible, it is expected to become a major trend in the Compression Garments & Stockings market.

Top Report Findings

Based on the Product Type, the Knee-High category controls most of the Compression Garments & Stockings market's revenue. Knee-high compression stockings typically cover the foot and extend up to the knee, providing compression and support to the lower leg. They are commonly used to treat conditions such as varicose veins, deep vein thrombosis, and lymphedema, as well as to prevent blood clots and promote healthy blood flow in individuals with limited mobility.

Based on End User, the female category controls most of the Compression Garments & Stockings market's revenue. This is because women are more likely to develop conditions that require Compression Garments & Stockings, such as varicose veins and lymphedema. Pregnancy is also a common risk factor for developing venous disorders, which can increase the demand for Compression Garments & Stockings among women.

Based on the Distribution Channel, the online category controls most of the Compression Garments & Stockings market's revenue. One of the main advantages of the online distribution channel is convenience. Customers can easily browse and purchase Compression Garments & Stockings from their homes without visiting a store physically. Online distribution channels offer a wider range of products and brands than traditional offline channels, allowing customers to find the best products that meet their needs and preferences.



Recent Developments in the Global Compression Garments & Stockings Market

In 2020, following the orthopedic surgical treatment of lower extremity fractures, incisions and the surrounding soft tissue envelope are managed using the PREVENA RESTOR AXIO.FORM Incision Management System, which 3M made available.

Knee-high Category of the Product Type segment of the Compression Garments & Stockings Market Anticipated to Generate Nearly Half the Segment Revenue

For better understanding, based on the Product Type, the Compression Garments & Stockings Market is divided into Knee-High and Thigh-High.

The knee-high market was the largest by application, and it is anticipated to hold the top spot during the projected period. Knee-high Compression Garments & Stockings are the most commonly used type of compression garment, and they provide targeted compression to the lower leg, ankle, and foot. Secondly, knee-high Compression Garments & Stockings can be used for various medical and non-medical purposes, such as managing venous insufficiency, reducing swelling and inflammation, improving circulation, and aiding recovery after exercise or injury.

This versatility makes knee-high Compression Garments & Stockings popular among a wide range of consumers, including athletes, individuals with medical conditions, and those who work on their feet for extended periods.

On the other hand, the thigh-high is anticipated to grow significantly. Thigh-high Compression Garments & Stockings provide targeted compression to the thigh, knee, and calf areas, which can benefit individuals with more severe venous disorders or those who have undergone surgery. Thigh-high Compression Garments & Stockings can help to prevent blood clots, reduce swelling, and improve circulation in the legs, which can be especially important for individuals who are immobile for long periods.

North America Region in Compression Garments & Stockings Market to Expected Generate a Huge Chunk of the Global Revenue

The North American region is anticipated to do so in the coming years. The North American market is home to several major players in the Compression Garments & Stockings industry, such as Medtronic, 3M Company, and BSN Medical. These companies have a strong presence in the region and are investing in research and development to improve the efficacy and comfort of their products. The increasing popularity of sports and fitness activities also contributes to market growth in North America, as more athletes and fitness enthusiasts are using Compression Garments & Stockings to improve performance and aid recovery.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow fastest in the Compression Garments & Stockings market in the coming years. The increasing prevalence of venous diseases and disorders, an aging population, and rising disposable income are key drivers of market growth in the region. In addition, there is a growing awareness of the benefits of compression therapy in the Asia Pacific region, contributing to increased demand for Compression Garments & Stockings. As healthcare systems in the region continue to develop and become more accessible, the demand for Compression Garments & Stockings is expected to increase further.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 148 Pages and in-depth TOC on Compression Garments & Stockings Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Global Compression Garments & Stockings Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Knee High

Thigh High

By End User

Men

Women

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 3.1 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 4.5 Billion CAGR 5.5% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players 2XU Pty Ltd, Ann Chery, Colfax Corp., Creswell Sock Mills, European Lingerie Group, I-Runner, Leonisa SA, Spanx Inc., Triumph International AG, Zhende Medical Group Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/compression-garments-and-stockings-market-2074/request-sample

Key Questions Answered in the Compression Garments & Stockings Market Report are:

What is the current size of the Compression Garments & Stockings Market, and what is its projected growth rate over the next few years?

What are the main drivers of growth in the market, and what are the key challenges faced by companies operating in the industry?

What are the different types of compression garments and stockings available, and what are their respective benefits and drawbacks?

What are the most important market trends and opportunities for innovation in the industry, and how are companies responding to these changes?

Who are the major players in the market, what are their market shares and what are their key strategies for growth and differentiation?

What are the regulatory and compliance issues that companies in the industry need to be aware of, and how are they impacting the market?

What are the main distribution channels for compression garments and stockings, and how are companies leveraging these channels to reach customers?

What are the key regions and countries driving demand for compression garments and stockings, and what are the factors driving this demand?

What is the competitive landscape of the industry, and how are companies competing against one another to capture market share?

What are the future prospects for the industry, and what are the key challenges and opportunities that companies are likely to face over the next few years?

Blog: