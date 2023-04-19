Global Green Hydrogen Market Size To Worth USD 59987.38 Million By 2032 | CAGR of 55.7%

New York, United States , April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Green Hydrogen Market size is to grow from USD 716.43 Million in 2022 to USD 59,987.38 Million by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 55.7% during the forecast period. The drivers for the green hydrogen market include declining costs of renewable energy, increased investments in research and development, supportive policies and regulations, and growing demand for decarbonization solutions.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/1676

Green hydrogen is a form of hydrogen produced from renewable energy sources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, through a process called electrolysis. Electrolysis involves using electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen, with no greenhouse gas emissions. Green hydrogen is considered a clean and sustainable energy carrier that can be used in various sectors, including transportation, industrial processes, and energy storage. It has the potential to reduce carbon emissions and contribute to decarbonization efforts, as it can be produced using renewable energy, and when used as a fuel, it only produces water vapor as a by-product, making it an attractive option for a low-carbon future.

Browse key industry insights spread across 210 pages with 123 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Green Hydrogen Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (Alkaline Electrolysis and PEM Electrolysis), By Renewable Source ( Wind Energy, Solar Energy, and Others), By End-User (Chemical, Power, Grid Injection, Industrial, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032 ” Get Detailed Report Description Here:

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/1676

The alkaline electrolysis segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 61.2% over the forecast period

The global green hydrogen market is categorized based on the technology of alkaline electrolysis and PEM electrolysis. Alkaline electrolysis is currently considered the fastest-growing segment due to its established technology, lower capital costs, adaptability to intermittent renewable energy sources, and suitability for large-scale hydrogen production. Investments, innovations, and improvements in alkaline electrolysis technology are driving its growth, making it a promising option for hydrogen production. As a result, the alkaline electrolysis segment is expected to exhibit a higher growth rate in the green hydrogen market, contributing significantly to the overall expansion of the industry.

The power industry dominated the market with around 32.5% revenue share in 2022

Based on the end-use, the global green hydrogen market is segmented into chemical, power, grid injection, industrial, and others. The power industry accounted for the largest share in the market due to increasing demand for green hydrogen as a sustainable energy carrier has spurred investments in renewable power sources such as solar, wind, and hydropower, which are used to generate electricity for electrolysis. Additionally, advancements in renewable energy technologies and decreasing costs have made green hydrogen production from renewable power sources more economically viable. Furthermore, supportive government policies, incentives, and ambitious renewable energy targets are driving the growth of the power segment in the green hydrogen market.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1676

The Asia-Pacific segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 63.4% over the forecast period

The Asia-Pacific region is poised to be the fastest-growing market for green hydrogen due to several key factors. Firstly, the region is witnessing rapid industrialization and urbanization, leading to surging demand for clean energy and sustainable solutions. Secondly, supportive government policies, incentives, and ambitious renewable energy targets in countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are driving investments in green hydrogen infrastructure and projects. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is rich in renewable energy resources such as solar, wind, and hydropower, providing abundant and accessible sources for green hydrogen production. Additionally, the region's growing focus on decarbonization and reducing greenhouse gas emissions is fueling the demand for green hydrogen. As a result, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market for green hydrogen, with significant growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. The key players in the global green hydrogen market include Siemens Energy, Nel ASA, ITM Power, Ballard Power Systems, Plug Power, McPhy Energy, Hydrogenics Corporation, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Linde PLC, ENGIE, Mitsubishi Power, Enapter, Snam S.P.A., Cummins Inc., Green Hydrogen Systems and others.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/1676

Browse Related Reports

Global Battery Materials Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Battery Type (Lead-Acid, Lithium-Ion, Others), By Material Type (Cathode, Anode, Electrolyte, Separator, Others), By Application (Automotive, Household Appliances, Consumer Electronics, Grid Storage, Telecommunication, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/battery-materials-market

Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO), Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (LI-NMC), Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (LI-NCA), Lithium Titanate (LTO)), By Capacity (0 to 3,000 mAh, 3,000 to 10,000 mAh, 10,000 to 60,000 mAh, 60,000 mAh and Above), By End-Use (Automotive, Aerospace, Marine, Medical Devices, Industrial, Power, Telecommunication, Consumer Electronics, Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/lithium-ion-battery-market

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter