Global Electric Vehicle Adhesives Market Report 2023: Growing Demand for Low-VOC, Green, and Sustainable Adhesives Presents Opportunities

Dublin, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Vehicle Adhesives Market by Application (Powertrain System, Optical Element, Sensors & Communication, Body Frame), Resin Type (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Silicone, Acrylic), Substrate, Form, Vehicle Type, and Region - Forecast 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global Electric Vehicle Adhesives Market size is estimated to be USD 1.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 7.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 39.4% between 2022 and 2027.

An adhesive is a chemical substance that is used to bond materials (substrates) that are either identical or different by their surfaces. EV adhesives are used in a variety of applications, including powertrain, optical element, sensors & communication, and body frame. The market for adhesives used in electric vehicles has been defined in this report (EV).

Electric cars, electric buses, electric bikes, and electric trucks are among the types of electric vehicles taken into consideration. Polymer, composite, and metal have been identified as the primary substrates for EV adhesives. The use of EV adhesives is growing due to various requirements from automakers, like bonding similar and dissimilar materials, replacing traditional substrate materials with synthetic substrates, and a growing emphasis on environmental concerns.

EV adhesives deals with a variety of engineering and design challenges since they are vibration resistant, lightweight, and allow for the distribution of stress over a large area.

Electric Cars vehicle type is Accounted For Largest Share of Electric Vehicle Adhesives Market

Vehicle manufacturers are announcing increasingly ambitious electrification plans. 90 % of new car registrations in 2021 was made by 18 of the top 20 car manufacturers in the world, and they all have plans to increase their model portfolio and light-duty EV production quickly. The growth of EVs is being driven by critical policy changes put in place by leading countries in electric mobility. These countries have enacted stricter emission standards, as well as EV incentives, and are promoting investment in the EV industry value chain in order to achieve price compatibility between EV and ICE vehicles.

Adhesive technology, which is used in a variety of applications in an EV, is crucial in making the vehicle lightweight. During the forecast period, EV adhesive manufacturers are expected to benefit from expanding EV markets such as Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America.

As a result, automakers are under increased pressure to lessen vehicle emissions, and EVs are a great way to do so. The global lockdowns imposed in response to the COVID-19 outbreak reduced demand for EVs. Due to business closures and lookdowns, work-from-home (WFH) policies were established. Furthermore, governments imposed strict regulations on essential services and allowed only limited movement.

On the other hand, purchase incentives can be an effective way of increasing EV demand. Governments and other organizations can provide financial incentives, such as tax credits or rebates, to encourage customers to buy EVs. These incentives may assist in lowering the higher initial cost of EVs, making them more affordable to consumers.

Epoxy is projected to be the second largest resin type segment in Electric Vehicle Adhesives Market

The market for the epoxy adhesives segment is projected to witness the second highest CAGR of 36.9% between 2022 and 2027, in terms of value. The consumption of epoxy adhesives is increasing due to their ability to efficiently bond different materials used in automobiles. Epoxy adhesives are constructed from epoxy resins and hardeners. The resin is mixed with a specific catalyst to begin the curing process in the manufacturing of epoxy adhesives.

Epoxy's rigidity and strength are provided by covalent bonds formed between the resin's epoxide groups and the catalyst's amine groups. Monitoring curing conditions, such as temperature and resin and hardener compound selection, can affect the characteristics of epoxy adhesives.

Epoxy adhesives, which are commonly used as structural adhesives, are classified into two types: one-component systems and two-component systems. One-component epoxy adhesives cure at temperatures ranging from 120C to 150C (248 "F TO 302 F). One-component epoxy adhesives cure rapidly than two-component epoxy adhesives and require less heat to cure.

Epoxy adhesives in two-component systems cure at room temperature but can be accelerated by heat. Epoxy adhesives have a high level of resistance to moisture, oil, and a variety of solvents. Many high-quality epoxy adhesives exhibit low shrinkage during curing and high creep resistance when subjected to prolonged stress. These adhesives are commercially available as liquids, pastes, films, and solids.

APAC accounts for the largest share in Electric Vehicle Adhesives Market by region

APAC accounted for the largest share of the Electric Vehicle Adhesives Market in 2021, followed by Europe and North America. Asia Pacific accounted for 54.5% of the global EV adhesives market, in terms of value, in 2021.

After is India, China is the largest market for EV adhesives. China recovered quickly from COVID-19 as a result of government restrictions and precautions. As the economy reopened, variety of industries resumed operations. Construction activities have resumed with an increase in investments in real estate development. The recovery of the automotive industry is expected to boost the Chinese EV adhesives market.

As a major adhesives market, China is home to all of the major manufacturers of EV adhesives. Strong automobile market of the country has ensured the existence of many automobile adhesive manufacturers in China. This existence of adhesive manufacturers in the country's largest automobile market has helped adhesive manufacturers to concentrate on the opportunity offered by the country's growing EV market. The key drivers for the EV market are decreasing ICE vehicle sales and strict emissions controls in the country.

The leading Chinese producers of electric batteries, like CATL and BUILD YOUR DREAMS (BYD), plans to set up new battery factories in the country during the forecast period. All these factors are expected to drive the market in APAC.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Automobile Manufacturers Increasingly Investing in Evs due to Government Regulations and Purchase Incentives

Growing Demand for Lightweight and Low Carbon-Emitting Vehicles

Growing Consumer Preference for Evs Supported by Government Incentives

Replacing Traditional Fastening Systems in Automobiles

Restraints

High Upfront Cost of Evs and Limited Availability of Charging Stations

Volatility in Raw Material Prices

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Low-VOC, Green, and Sustainable Adhesives

Scope for Growth of Autonomous EVs

Upcoming Battery (Gigafactories) Expansion in Eastern Europe

Challenges

Global Shortage of Semiconductors in Automobile Production

Stringent and Time-Consuming Regulatory Policies

Lack of Standardization

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 326 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $7.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 39.4% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Ev Adhesives Market, by Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Powertrain System

6.2.1 Increasing Demand for Adhesives in Battery Packs to Spur Demand for Ev Adhesives

6.3 Optical Element

6.3.1 Structural Adhesives are Mainly Used in Bonding of Interior Trims

6.4 Sensor & Communication

6.4.1 Need for Improved Performance & Aesthetics to Drive Demand for Ev Adhesives in Vehicle Interiors

6.5 Body Frame

6.5.1 Ev Adhesives Widely Used in Aiding Body Weight Reduction and Protecting Against Corrosion

7 Ev Adhesives Market, by Resin Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Epoxy

7.3 Polyurethane

7.4 Silicone

7.4.1 Increasing Penetration of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems in Evs to Drive Demand

7.5 Acrylic

7.5.1 Asia-Pacific to be Largest and Fastest-Growing Market for Acrylic Segment

7.6 Others

8 Ev Adhesives Market, by Form

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Liquid

8.2.1 Increasing Consumption of Liquid Adhesives in Exteriors and Interiors of Evs to Drive Market

8.3 Film & Tape

8.3.1 Used for Thermal Management to Maintain Safety of Evs

8.4 Others

9 Ev Adhesives Market, by Vehicle Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Electric Cars

9.2.1 Stricter Emission Standards and Purchase Incentives to Drive Demand

9.2.2 BEV Electric Cars

9.2.3 PHEV Electric Cars

9.3 Electric Buses

9.3.1 Concern for Cleaner Air in Cities to Increase Use of Electric Buses

9.4 Electric Bikes

9.4.1 South Asian Countries to Lead Market for Electric Bikes

9.5 Electric Trucks

9.5.1 Increasing Use for Urban Distribution and Lowering Carbon Footprint to Drive Market

10 Ev Adhesives Market, by Substrate

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Polymer

10.2.1 Engineering Polymers Used in Evs to Save Weight Without Compromising on Safety

10.3 Composites

10.3.1 Widely Used in High-End Utility Evs

10.4 Metal

10.4.1 Asia-Pacific Largest and Fastest-Growing Market for Ev Adhesives in Metal Substrates

10.5 Others

11 Ev Adhesives Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

14 Adjacent and Related Markets

15 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

3M Company

Arkema S.A.

Ashland Inc.

Delo Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA

Dymax Corporation

Evonik Industries Ag

H.B. Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Hexcel Corporation

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Jowat Se

Kleiberit Se & Co. Kg

L&L Products

Lohmann Technologies

Metlok Private Limited

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Permabond LLC

Ppg Industries, Inc.

Ried B.V.

Sika Ag

Threebond Co., Ltd.

Uniseal, Inc.

US Adhesives

Wacker Chemie Ag

Weicon GmbH & Co. Kg

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7vfpjf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment