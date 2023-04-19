BW Offshore: Sale of the FPSO BW Athena

Sale of the FPSO BW Athena

BW Offshore has today closed the sale of the FPSO BW Athena to an undisclosed third party. The transaction is part of BW Offshore’s strategy to transition to floating energy infrastructure investments.

The sale of the FPSO will have a limited positive effect on results to be presented for Q2 2023. At the time of closing, the unit was unencumbered and debt free.

