General Warehousing And Storage Global Market Report 2023: Featuring DHL, Kuehne + Nagel, Americold, CEVA Logistics, Panalpina

The global general warehousing and storage market will grow from $328.65 billion in 2022 to $354.27 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The general warehousing and storage market is expected to grow from $463.11 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.9%.

The growth in the general warehousing and storage market is due to the growth in macroeconomic fundamentals such as export-import trade, retail industry, and industrial production index. An increase in the industrial production index is expected to propel the growth of the general warehousing and storage market going forward.

Within a year, the industrial production index (IPI) measures levels of production and capacity in the manufacturing, mining, electric, and gas industries. Because of the increase in production in industries warehouses helps to store the finished goods.

For instance, according to EMBARGO ADVISORY, an India-based government organization, for the year 2021 combined industrial production index of core industries stood at 143.1 in march, 2021, which increased by 6.8 % as compared to the index of march, 2020. Therefore, an increase in the industrial production index is driving the growth of the general warehousing and storage market.



Mobile technologies have gained popularity among warehouse owners as it helps them to perform and track warehouse operations, and reduce time consumption and manpower. Mobile technology includes tablets, smartphones, and other handheld devices for communication and information. These devices make use of GPS, RFID, VoIP, digital imaging, and voice technology for equipment status, performance, and tracking warehouse operations. These technologies also provide hands-free operations and faster data entry.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the general warehousing and storage market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the general warehousing and storage market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, USA.

1) By Type: Bonded Warehousing; Private Warehousing and Storage; and Warehousing (including foreign trade zones)

2) By Ownership: Private Warehouses; Public Warehouses; Bonded Warehouses

3) By End User: Manufacturing; Consumer Goods; Retail; Food and Beverages; IT Hardware; Healthcare; Chemicals; Other End Users



