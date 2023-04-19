Lignite Global Market Report 2023: 3d Mine Visualizers Represent the New Frontier for Industry Technology

Dublin, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lignite Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global lignite market will grow from $103.72 billion in 2022 to $107.13 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%. The lignite market is expected to grow to $101.69 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of -1.3%.

The rise in demand for electricity or power generation is expected to propel the growth of the lignite mining market going forward. Lignite mining is used to in the steam-electric power generation. For instance, according to the IEA (International energy agency) report in 2021, there is an expected rise of 5% in electricity demand.

In another instance, according to Canada's Upstream Oil & Natural Gas Industry, with the global population expected to increase by about two billion over the next two decades, and it is estimated that by 2040 electricity generation is expected to increase by 49%. Therefore, the rise in demand for electricity or power generation is driving the growth of the lignite mining market.



Mining companies are using 3D mine visualizers to obtain a real-time digital model of a mine. A 3D mine visualizer generates a three-dimensional model of the mine layout and transfers it directly to the operator. With a web-based interface, information about the model is available with any connected device.

It offers a full record and playback capabilities in 3D thus allowing operators to review and analyze historical data to improve productivity and identify best practices. 3D mine visualizers significantly enhance the productivity of large mining environments. It is a valuable tool in operations planning, analyzing problematic areas, and tracking mine development over time. Companies such as Sandvik and Komatsu are offering 3D visualizer systems.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the lignite mining market in 2021. The regions covered in lignite mining market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the lignite mining market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

1) By Type: Electricity generation; Fertilizer Based Production and Synthetic Natural Gas Generation

2) By Source: Non-Renewable; Renewable

3) By Application: Commercial; Industrial; Residential



