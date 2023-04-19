Rubber Vulcanization Demand is Growing at a CAGR of 5.3% to Hit US$ 4.2 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This newly published research report by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, reveals that the global rubber vulcanization market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 4.2 billion by the end of 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2033. Increased demand for the rubber vulcanization process is attributed to the rising consumption of various rubber-based products in the medical and healthcare industry.



Growing demand for numerous rubber products compared to plastic and fiber products is estimated to drive the target market over the forecast period. Rubber vulcanization is a procedure used to improve the properties of synthetic rubber and natural rubber. Vulcanized rubber is more durable, stronger, and resistant to ozone, heat, etc., compared to non-vulcanized rubber. Various industries, including aerospace and automotive, are contributing to the growing demand for vulcanized rubber.

Get Free Sample Report to Grow Your Profit Margin:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8519

Rubber Vulcanization Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2033 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.3% Market growth 2023-2033 US$ 4.2 Billion Market structure Fragmented Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, Canada, UK, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Arkema SA, LANXESS, BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company, Willing New Materials Technology Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., King Industries Inc., Kumho Petrochemical Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Worldwide demand for vulcanized rubber is valued at US$ 2.5 billion in 2023.

The global rubber vulcanization market is forecasted to advance at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2033.

The valuation of the market is projected to reach US$ 4.2 billion by the end of 2033.

Asia Pacific held 60.1% share of the global market in 2022.

“Growing demand for effective rubber products in various end-use industries, including industrial, automotive, medical, and consumer goods, is generating lucrative opportunities for market players,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Bolstering Demand for Vulcanized Rubber from Tire Manufacturing Industry

Demand for vulcanized rubber is predicted to increase over the coming years due to the rising manufacturing of tires around the world owing to the noteworthy growth in the automobile industry. Moreover, the growing application of vulcanized rubber is attributed to its mechanical properties, which is boosting its sales in the target market.

Implementation of Stringent Rules & Regulations Hindering Market Growth Opportunities

Regulating and governing bodies impose stringent rules and regulations against the process of rubber vulcanization. These regulations are imposed due to hazardous impacts associated with the vulcanization process and therefore adversely impact the expansion of the market.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8519

Asia Pacific Accounts for Noteworthy Share of Global Market Revenue

Asia Pacific held 60.1% of global market revenue in 2022. The region is predicted to continue its dominance during the assessment period from 2023 to 2033 due to the rising automotive production across prominent regional countries, including Japan, India, and Indonesia. Growing rubber consumption from tire manufacturers is anticipated to boost market growth over the coming 10 years.

Competitive Landscape

Key suppliers of vulcanized rubber are investing huge amounts of money in R&D activities. They are concentrating on strengthening their supply chain management systems and offering quality products to customers. Manufacturers of vulcanized rubber are putting efforts to follow guidelines set by governing bodies to cause minimal environmental impacts during the vulcanization process.

New developments and product launches are some prominent strategies adopted by industry players to expand their footprints across the globe over the coming 10 years.

For instance,

In March 2022, Shin-Etsu Chemical came up with a unique one-component liquid silicone rubber product, which is better and safer for the vulcanization process.



Winning Strategies

Key players in the global market are involved in mergers, acquisitions, and other strategies to expand their footprints across the globe.

For instance,

In October 2022, Celanese proposed the acquisition of DuPont’s engineering polymer unit, which was granted conditional approval by the European Commission. This acquisition included the mobility and material business of the company worth 11 billion euros.



Segmentation of Rubber Vulcanization Industry Research

By Type: Vulcanizing Agents Accelerators Activators

By Technique: Sulfur Vulcanization Other Curing Techniques

By Application: Industrial Consumer Goods Automotive & Transportation Healthcare Others

By Region: North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8519

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the rubber vulcanization market, presenting historical demand data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (vulcanizing agents, accelerators, activators), technique (sulfur vulcanization, other curing techniques), and application (industrial, consumer goods, automotive & transportation, healthcare, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Key Questions Covered in the Rubber Vulcanization Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Rubber Vulcanization sales grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the Rubber Vulcanization demand?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry during 2023-2033?

Which are the factors driving sales in the Rubber Vulcanization Market during the forecast period?



Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Rubber Processing Chemicals Market Sales: Sales of rubber processing chemicals were valued at US$ 5.15 Billion in FY 2022, and is likely to exhibit a Y-o-Y expansion rate of 3.1% to reach US$ 5.31 Billion in 2022.

Rubber Accelerators Market Demand: The global rubber accelerators market demand is expected to witness a single-digit CAGR over the forecast period of 2019-2029. However, fluctuating raw material prices is one of the restraining factors of the market over the forecast period.

Rubber Additives Market Manufacturers: The manufacturers of rubber additives are entering into long-term supply contracts with tire manufacturing companies as part of their business strategy to expand their customer base and global footprint.

Rubber Cement Market Size: Rubber cement market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. Demand for rubber cement will witness growth in coming years, owing to increase in awareness about rubber cement globally.

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.