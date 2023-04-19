New York, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pyrophyllite Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06447801/?utm_source=GNW

The pyrophyllite market is expected to register a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.



In 2020, COVID-19 impacted various industries, including the chemical industry, due to the temporary lockdowns and halted production. However, the increasing demand for paints and ceramics with the growing construction activities propelled the pyrophyllite market post-pandemic.



Key Highlights

The growing demand for pyrophyllite from ceramics across significant economies is one of the major factors driving the market growth.

Health issues due to pyrophyllite dust during mining are expected to hinder the market’s growth.

The growing demand for pyrophyllite as an alternative to talc and kaolin in the refractory and foundry industry is likely to act as an opportunity for the market studied in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market with the most significant consumption from countries like China and India.



Pyrophyllite Market Trends



Growing Demand of Pyrophyllite from Ceramics in Global Market



Pyrophyllite is an early-time changeable mineral that is very typical and excellent. It is found as a constituent of slate, phyllite, a few schists, and other early-stage metamorphic rocks.

Pyrophyllite is used as a raw material in ceramic as it lowers firing temperature, reduces thermal expansion and shrinking, and cracking, and improves thermal shock resistance. Additionally, the finished product includes a high degree of vitrification and good mechanical resistance.

Demand for pyrophyllite from ceramic is likely to increase in the construction and automotive industry in the coming years due to its toughness, hardness, electrical resistance, and chemical inertness.

China is one of the largest producers of ceramics across the globe. According to the China Ceramic Association, the market value of the industrial ceramic industry in China was USD 29.4 billion in 2021, which increased from USD 28.18 billion in 2020, representing a 4% increase.

Furthermore, the demand for ceramics in various industries propelled ceramics exports. According to the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade, Indonesia’s exports of ceramic product export were valued at USD 374 million in 2021, which is 30% higher than USD 275 million in 2020. The increasing ceramics industry in Australia raised consumption in the market under consideration.

The surging construction industry accelerated the demand for ceramic tiles in the United States. In 2021, the US shipments of ceramic tile amounted to 918 million sq ft, compared to 898 million sq ft in 2020, as per the report of The Tile Council of North America (TCNA).

Hence, due to the factors above, the application of ceramic is likely to dominate during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market



The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The rising demand for pyrophyllite with the growing use of ceramics in the construction industry in countries like China and India is expected to drive this region.

The largest producers of pyrophyllite are based in the Asia-Pacific region. Some of the leading companies in pyrophyllite production are Khajuraho Minerals Pvt. Ltd, Jindutt Minerals Pvt. Ltd (JMPL), Eastern Minerals, and Jushi Group, among others.

Pyrophyllite is an essential mineral used in the paper and paint industry as a filler. According to the Indian Paper Manufacturers Association (IPMA), exports of paper and paperboard from India jumped to around 80% in 2021-22, touching a record value of INR 13,963 crore (USD 1.68 billion).

Pyrophyllite is used as a fertilizer carrier in agriculture, increasing the soil’s ability to hold nutrients and reducing leaching. China is the largest fertilizer manufacturer in the world. According to the National Bureau of Statistics of China, the nitrogen, phosphate, and potash fertilizer production volume in China accounted for 55.44 million tons in 2021, compared to 54.96 million tons in 2020, registering a growth of 0.87%.

Owing to the factors above, the market for pyrophyllite in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow significantly during the study period.



Pyrophyllite Industry Overview



The pyrophyllite market is partially consolidated, with only a few major players dominating the market. Some major companies are HANKOOK MINERAL POWDER CO. LTD., Shinagawa Shirenga Co. Ltd., Shokozan Kogyosho Co. Ltd., OHIRA CO. LTD., and Minkyung Industrial Co. Ltd., among others (not in any particular order).



Additional Benefits:



The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06447801/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________