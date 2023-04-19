Global Medical Tourism Business Primer Report 2023

Dublin, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Tourism Global Business Primer - A Business Introduction to Global Medical Tourism" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Much has been written about medical tourism millions of people flying from country A to country B for low cost medical treatment. Everyone thinks they know the top destinations, the reasons for travelling and the current direction.
These 'facts' are repeated every time a journalist discovers medical tourism, or when people are trying to promote their conferences or consultancy services, or politicians seek to justify a plan.
Few of these so-called facts are accurate as medical tourism has settled in certain patterns and is going in new directions.
This report is for those new to medical tourism and is a basic business primer.
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- History of medical tourism
- Wellness and medical tourism
- UNWTO definitions
- Global figures on medical tourism
- International patients
- Why migration alters figures
- Global medical tourism figures by country
- Global medical tourism figures illusions
- Top 10 global medical tourism destinations
- Top 10 outbound medical tourism sources
- Global medical tourism potential
- UNWTO/ETC health tourism report
- European Parliament report on health tourism
- Medical tourism revenue
- Medical tourism revenue top 10 destinations
- International medical tourism
- Regional medical tourism
- Domestic medical tourism
- Distribution
- Agents
- Agency regulation
- Agency requirements of hospitals
- Airlines
- Apps
- Direct chat
- Hotels and medical tourism
- International medical accreditation
- Legal and ethical issues
- Medical negligence
- Medical price comparisons sites
- Mobile technology
- Price comparisons
- Price regulation
- Smart phones
- Social media
- Travel agencies and tour operators
- Videos
- Why people become medical tourists
- Defining medical tourists
- Customer demand
- Carers
- Cultural sensitivity
- Diaspora
- LBGTX
- Luxury travel
- Muslims
- Older patients
- Safety
- Security and terrorism
- Taking time to be a tourist
- VIP patients
- Waiting times
- Addiction treatment
- Birth tourism
- Cancer
- Cosmetic surgery
- Dental implants
- Dental tourism
- Diabetes treatment
- Elderly care
- Eye care
- Fertility treatment
- Hair transplant surgery
- Obesity treatment
- Organ transplants
- Procreation tourism
- Sex change tourism
- Sports medical tourism
- Stem cell treatment
- Surrogacy
- Medical tourism and insurance
- Travel insurance
- Compulsory travel health insurance
- Medical tourism insurance
- Medical negligence and insurance
- Medical negligence / medical complications insurance
- Insurers as medical tourism agents
- Cosmetic surgery insurance
- European Health Insurance Card
- European Union cross-border healthcare
- EU cross border healthcare in EFTA countries
- European standards on cosmetic surgery
- European standards on non-surgical medical procedures
- AACI
- Accreditation Canada
- ACHC International
- ACHS International
- Acreditas Global
- CHKS
- COHSASA
- DNV-GL Healthcare
- GHA
- IEEA
- ISQUA
- JCI
- KTQ International
- QUAD A
- Temos International
