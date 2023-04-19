Global Medical Tourism Business Primer Report 2023

Dublin, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Tourism Global Business Primer - A Business Introduction to Global Medical Tourism" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Much has been written about medical tourism millions of people flying from country A to country B for low cost medical treatment. Everyone thinks they know the top destinations, the reasons for travelling and the current direction.

These 'facts' are repeated every time a journalist discovers medical tourism, or when people are trying to promote their conferences or consultancy services, or politicians seek to justify a plan.

Few of these so-called facts are accurate as medical tourism has settled in certain patterns and is going in new directions.

This report is for those new to medical tourism and is a basic business primer.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

History of medical tourism

Wellness and medical tourism

UNWTO definitions

Global figures on medical tourism

International patients

Why migration alters figures

Global medical tourism figures by country

Global medical tourism figures illusions

Top 10 global medical tourism destinations

Top 10 outbound medical tourism sources

Global medical tourism potential

UNWTO/ETC health tourism report

European Parliament report on health tourism

Medical tourism revenue

Medical tourism revenue top 10 destinations

International medical tourism

Regional medical tourism

Domestic medical tourism

Distribution

Agents

Agency regulation

Agency requirements of hospitals

Airlines

Apps

Direct chat

Hotels and medical tourism

International medical accreditation

Legal and ethical issues

Medical negligence

Medical price comparisons sites

Mobile technology

Price comparisons

Price regulation

Smart phones

Social media

Travel agencies and tour operators

Videos

Why people become medical tourists

Defining medical tourists

Customer demand

Carers

Cultural sensitivity

Diaspora

LBGTX

Luxury travel

Muslims

Older patients

Safety

Security and terrorism

Taking time to be a tourist

VIP patients

Waiting times

Addiction treatment

Birth tourism

Cancer

Cosmetic surgery

Dental implants

Dental tourism

Diabetes treatment

Elderly care

Eye care

Fertility treatment

Hair transplant surgery

Obesity treatment

Organ transplants

Procreation tourism

Sex change tourism

Sports medical tourism

Stem cell treatment

Surrogacy

Medical tourism and insurance

Travel insurance

Compulsory travel health insurance

Medical tourism insurance

Medical negligence and insurance

Medical negligence / medical complications insurance

Insurers as medical tourism agents

Cosmetic surgery insurance

European Health Insurance Card

European Union cross-border healthcare

EU cross border healthcare in EFTA countries

European standards on cosmetic surgery

European standards on non-surgical medical procedures

AACI

Accreditation Canada

ACHC International

ACHS International

Acreditas Global

CHKS

COHSASA

DNV-GL Healthcare

GHA

IEEA

ISQUA

JCI

KTQ International

QUAD A

Temos International

