Perlite Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Mining in North America Bolsters 17.4% Annual Growth

The global perlite market will grow from $1.02 billion in 2022 to $1.19 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%. The perlite market is expected to grow from $2.26 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 17.4%.

The growth in the Perlite market is due to the increasing demand for mining in North America. Mining refers to the process of extracting useful materials from the earth. The majority of perlite is used in construction products, mainly ceiling tiles and roof insulation products, but also as refractory bricks (a refractory brick is a brick designed to withstand very high temperatures), pipe insulation, and filling in masonry block construction.

For instance, according to World Mineral Production report by British Geographical Survey, in Slovakia, 37,310 tonnes of perlite has been produced in 2020, whereas 32,000 tonnes of perlite was produced in 2019. Therefore, the increased demand for mining in North America is driving the growth of the Perlite market.



Companies engaged in the Perlite industry are using a portable infrared spectrometer to reduce environmental risk. An infrared spectrometer enables us to predict the impurity content in perlite ore.



North America was the largest region in the Perlite market in 2021. The regions covered in this Perlite market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the Perlite market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Scope



Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Construction Products; Horticultural and Agricultural; Industrial Perlite; Filtration and Process Aid; and Other Types - Perlite

2) By Mining Type: Underground Mining; Surface Mining



Companies Mentioned: Aegean Perlites SA; Bergama Perlite; Australian Perlite Pty Limited; Carolina Perlite Company; and Supreme Perlite Company



Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita,



Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.



Delivery format: PDF, Word and Excel Data Dashboard.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Perlite Market Characteristics



4. Perlite Market Product Analysis



5. Perlite Market Supply Chain



6. Perlite Market Customer Information



7. Perlite Market Trends And Strategies



8. Perlite Market Size And Growth



9. Perlite Market Regional Analysis



10. Perlite Market Segmentation



11. Perlite Market Metrics



12. Asia-Pacific Perlite Market



13. Western Europe Perlite Market



14. Eastern Europe Perlite Market



15. North America Perlite Market



16. South America Perlite Market



17. Middle East Perlite Market



18. Africa Perlite Market



19. Perlite Market Competitive Landscape



20. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Perlite Market



21. Market Background: General Mineral Mining Market

22. Recommendations



23. Appendix



