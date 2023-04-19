Alternative Data Global Market Report 2023: Rising Demand From Hedge Funds Bolsters Sector

Dublin, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alternative Data Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global alternative data market grew from $3.23 billion in 2022 to $4.74 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 46.7%. The alternative data market is expected to grow to $18.94 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 41.4%.

The rising demand for alternative data from hedge funds is expected to propel the growth of the alternative data market in the coming years. Alternative data (or alt data) is non-financial data that predict financial results. Hedge funds and investment banks are among the top users of alt data as investors seek new data sources to provide speedier insight for improved decision-making. This is primarily since alternative data might aid in understanding the corporate performance and future consequences.

According to study in 2020, jointly published by AIMA and SS&C, quizzed nearly 100 hedge fund managers globally, out of which approximately 25% of those surveyed are considered "market leaders" - hedge fund managers who have been using alternative data for more than five years and over two-thirds (69%) of these market leaders are using alternative data to generate outperformance.

Moreover, in next one to five years, 61% of market leaders and 82% of the rest of the market expect alternative data to become increasingly popular among hedge funds. Therefore, the rising demand for alternative data from hedge funds drives the growth of the alternative data market.



The launch of next-generation platforms has emerged as a key trend in the alternative data market. Major companies operating in the alternative data sector are focusing on introducing next-generation platforms to deliver new and timely insights to researchers, analysts, and businesses.

For instance, in October 2020, ESG Data Services Inc., a Canada-based alternative data provider launched the next generation AI-powered ESG data, research, and analytics platform-ESG Analytics. ESG Analytics is an API and web-based solution that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and broad-based alternative data sources to uncover opportunities and risks in social, environmental, and governance practices of companies, ETFs, and countries.

Moreover, for investors going beyond the surface details that everyone else uses, ESG Analytics opens them to a world of deep and relevant analysis.



In January 2020, The Earnest Research Company, a US-based data analytics company has acquired Alpha Hat Inc. for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition would allow The Earnest Research Company to demonstrate the insights of the new data products of the highest quality and accuracy. Alpha Hat Inc. is a US-based , mobile geolocation intelligence provider that specializes in refining alternative data into actionable insights for investors.



North America was the largest region in the alternative data market in 2022. The regions covered in the alternative data market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the alternative data market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Scope



Markets Covered:



1) By Data Type: Credit And Debit Card Transactions; Email Receipts; Geo-location (Foot Traffic) Records; Mobile Application Usage; Satellite And Weather Data; Social And Sentiment Data; Web Scraped Data; Web Traffic

2) By Organization Size: Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises; Large Enterprises

3) By Industry: Automotive; BFSI; Energy; Industrial; IT And Telecommunications; Media And Entertainment; Real Estate And Construction; Retail; Transportation And Logistics



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.74 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $18.94 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 41.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Alternative Data Market Characteristics



3. Alternative Data Market Trends And Strategies



4. Alternative Data Market - Macro Economic Scenario



5. Alternative Data Market Size And Growth



6. Alternative Data Market Segmentation

7. Alternative Data Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Alternative Data Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Alternative Data Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

1010Data Inc.

Advan Research Corporation

Eagle Alpha Ltd.

Preqin Ltd.

Ravenpack International SL

The Earnest Research Company

Thinknum Inc.

UBS Evidence Lab

YipitData

Dataminr Inc.

M Science LLC

7Park Data Inc.

Convergence Inc.

Geotab Inc.

Jumpshot

JWN Energy

Talkingdata

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ev9zf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment