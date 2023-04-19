New York, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031971/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market to Reach $703.1 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services estimated at US$132.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$703.1 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 23.2% over the period 2022-2030. Network Management, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 25.6% CAGR and reach US$316.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Security Management segment is readjusted to a revised 23.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $39.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.3% CAGR



The Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$39.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$118.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 22.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.8% and 18.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured)

- Aricent Inc.

- Cisco Systems, Inc.

- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

- Futurism Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

- Happiest Minds Technologies

- Harman International Industries, Inc.

- HCL Technologies Limited

- Ilink Systems Inc.

- Infosys Limited

- Key Innovators

- Scalable Systems, Inc.

- Tata Consultancy Services

- Tech Mahindra Limited

- Tieto Corporation

- Trustwave Holdings, Inc.

- Virtusa Corporation

- Wipro Limited





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031971/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)

Managed Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Network Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Network Management by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Security Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Security Management by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data

Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Data Management by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Device Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Device Management by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Infrastructure Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for Infrastructure

Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &

Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 8-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services

Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014

through 2030



Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 8-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 8-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 23: World 8-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Energy & Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 8-Year Perspective for Energy & Utilities by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

States for 2023 (E)

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services by Type - Network

Management, Security Management, Data Management, Device

Management and Infrastructure Management - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)

Managed Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Network Management, Security Management, Data Management,

Device Management and Infrastructure Management for the Years

2023 & 2030



Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services by Application -

Retail, Other Applications, Manufacturing, BFSI, IT & Telecom

and Energy & Utilities - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)

Managed Services by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Retail, Other Applications, Manufacturing, BFSI, IT &

Telecom and Energy & Utilities for the Years 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 30: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services by Type - Network

Management, Security Management, Data Management, Device

Management and Infrastructure Management - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 31: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things

(IoT) Managed Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Network Management, Security Management, Data

Management, Device Management and Infrastructure Management for

the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services by Application -

Retail, Other Applications, Manufacturing, BFSI, IT & Telecom

and Energy & Utilities - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things

(IoT) Managed Services by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Retail, Other Applications, Manufacturing,

BFSI, IT & Telecom and Energy & Utilities for the Years 2023 &

2030



JAPAN

Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for

2023 (E)

Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services by Type - Network

Management, Security Management, Data Management, Device

Management and Infrastructure Management - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)

Managed Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Network Management, Security Management, Data Management,

Device Management and Infrastructure Management for the Years

2023 & 2030



Table 36: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services by Application -

Retail, Other Applications, Manufacturing, BFSI, IT & Telecom

and Energy & Utilities - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 37: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)

Managed Services by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Retail, Other Applications, Manufacturing, BFSI, IT &

Telecom and Energy & Utilities for the Years 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for

2023 (E)

Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services by Type - Network

Management, Security Management, Data Management, Device

Management and Infrastructure Management - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 39: China 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)

Managed Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Network Management, Security Management, Data Management,

Device Management and Infrastructure Management for the Years

2023 & 2030



Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services by Application -

Retail, Other Applications, Manufacturing, BFSI, IT & Telecom

and Energy & Utilities - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 41: China 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)

Managed Services by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Retail, Other Applications, Manufacturing, BFSI, IT &

Telecom and Energy & Utilities for the Years 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for

2023 (E)

Table 42: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 43: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things

(IoT) Managed Services by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services by Type - Network

Management, Security Management, Data Management, Device

Management and Infrastructure Management - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 45: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things

(IoT) Managed Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Network Management, Security Management, Data

Management, Device Management and Infrastructure Management for

the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services by Application -

Retail, Other Applications, Manufacturing, BFSI, IT & Telecom

and Energy & Utilities - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 47: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things

(IoT) Managed Services by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Retail, Other Applications, Manufacturing,

BFSI, IT & Telecom and Energy & Utilities for the Years 2023 &

2030



FRANCE

Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for

2023 (E)

Table 48: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services by Type - Network

Management, Security Management, Data Management, Device

Management and Infrastructure Management - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 49: France 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things

(IoT) Managed Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Network Management, Security Management, Data

Management, Device Management and Infrastructure Management for

the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 50: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services by Application -

Retail, Other Applications, Manufacturing, BFSI, IT & Telecom

and Energy & Utilities - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: France 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things

(IoT) Managed Services by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Retail, Other Applications, Manufacturing,

BFSI, IT & Telecom and Energy & Utilities for the Years 2023 &

2030



GERMANY

Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for

2023 (E)

Table 52: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services by Type - Network

Management, Security Management, Data Management, Device

Management and Infrastructure Management - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 53: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things

(IoT) Managed Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Network Management, Security Management, Data

Management, Device Management and Infrastructure Management for

the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 54: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services by Application -

Retail, Other Applications, Manufacturing, BFSI, IT & Telecom

and Energy & Utilities - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 55: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things

(IoT) Managed Services by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Retail, Other Applications, Manufacturing,

BFSI, IT & Telecom and Energy & Utilities for the Years 2023 &

2030



ITALY

Table 56: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services by Type - Network

Management, Security Management, Data Management, Device

Management and Infrastructure Management - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 57: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)

Managed Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Network Management, Security Management, Data Management,

Device Management and Infrastructure Management for the Years

2023 & 2030



Table 58: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services by Application -

Retail, Other Applications, Manufacturing, BFSI, IT & Telecom

and Energy & Utilities - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 59: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)

Managed Services by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Retail, Other Applications, Manufacturing, BFSI, IT &

Telecom and Energy & Utilities for the Years 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 60: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services by Type - Network

Management, Security Management, Data Management, Device

Management and Infrastructure Management - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 61: UK 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)

Managed Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Network Management, Security Management, Data Management,

Device Management and Infrastructure Management for the Years

2023 & 2030



Table 62: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services by Application -

Retail, Other Applications, Manufacturing, BFSI, IT & Telecom

and Energy & Utilities - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: UK 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)

Managed Services by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Retail, Other Applications, Manufacturing, BFSI, IT &

Telecom and Energy & Utilities for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 64: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services by Type - Network

Management, Security Management, Data Management, Device

Management and Infrastructure Management - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 65: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Internet of

Things (IoT) Managed Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Network Management, Security Management, Data

Management, Device Management and Infrastructure Management for

the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 66: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services by Application -

Retail, Other Applications, Manufacturing, BFSI, IT & Telecom

and Energy & Utilities - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 67: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Internet of

Things (IoT) Managed Services by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail, Other Applications,

Manufacturing, BFSI, IT & Telecom and Energy & Utilities for

the Years 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific

for 2023 (E)

Table 68: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services by Type - Network

Management, Security Management, Data Management, Device

Management and Infrastructure Management - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 69: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Internet of

Things (IoT) Managed Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Network Management, Security Management, Data

Management, Device Management and Infrastructure Management for

the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 70: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services by Application -

Retail, Other Applications, Manufacturing, BFSI, IT & Telecom

and Energy & Utilities - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 71: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Internet of

Things (IoT) Managed Services by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail, Other Applications,

Manufacturing, BFSI, IT & Telecom and Energy & Utilities for

the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 72: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services by Type - Network

Management, Security Management, Data Management, Device

Management and Infrastructure Management - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 73: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Internet of

Things (IoT) Managed Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Network Management, Security Management, Data

Management, Device Management and Infrastructure Management for

the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 74: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services by Application -

Retail, Other Applications, Manufacturing, BFSI, IT & Telecom

and Energy & Utilities - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Internet of

Things (IoT) Managed Services by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail, Other Applications,

Manufacturing, BFSI, IT & Telecom and Energy & Utilities for

the Years 2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031971/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________