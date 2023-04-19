Breast Pumps Market Size to Cross USD 2.5 Bn by 2031 with CAGR of 6.3%, says Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global breast pumps market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031. According to Transparency Market Research, market size of breast pumps is slated to surpass US$ 2.5 billion by the end of the aforementioned period of assessment.



The rising demand for eco-friendly and sustainable breast pumps are anticipated to drive the growth of the breast pumps market. As consumers become more environmentally conscious, there is a growing trend towards using products that are made from sustainable materials, reduce waste, and have a lower carbon footprint.

Some breast pump manufacturers are responding to this trend by introducing eco-friendly pumps that use rechargeable batteries, biodegradable materials, and recycled packaging. This presents a dollar opportunity for breast pump manufacturers to differentiate their products and appeal to environmentally conscious consumers.

The current market trends in the breast pumps market is the increasing adoption of wearable and hands-free pumps. These pumps allow mothers to pump milk while performing other activities, such as working or caring for their baby, without being tethered to a stationary pump.

Wearable pumps can be discreetly worn under clothing and often offer wireless connectivity and tracking features, which provide convenience and flexibility for busy mothers. The adoption of wearable breast pumps is expected to increase as more mothers return to work and require more flexible pumping solutions.

Key Findings of the Market Report

By pumping system, powered breast pumps are expected to dominate the breast pumps market during the forecast period, due to their greater efficiency, convenience, and ease of use compared to manual pumps.

Online distribution channels are gaining popularity for the purchase of breast pumps, due to the convenience, ease of access, and wide product range provided by e-commerce platforms

The closed system segment is expected to hold a larger share of the breast pumps market during the forecast period.



Breast Pumps Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Many countries and healthcare organizations are now offering reimbursement for breast pumps, making them more affordable and accessible to mothers.

The rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as obesity and diabetes is expected to drive the demand for breast pumps, as breast milk is known to provide a range of health benefits for babies, including reducing the risk of these diseases

The breast pumps market is witnessing a shift towards online retail channels, driven by the convenience and accessibility offered by e-commerce platforms.

With growing awareness about the importance of infant health, there is an increasing focus on ensuring that breast pumps are safe and of high quality. This has led to increased investment in research and development and stricter regulatory guidelines.

Global Breast Pumps Market: Regional Profile

North America is a prominent market for breast pumps, with the United States being a major contributor to the region's growth. The market is driven by the increasing awareness about breastfeeding benefits, high adoption of breast pumps, and favorable reimbursement policies.

Europe also holds a significant share in the breast pumps market, with countries such as Germany, France, and the UK being major markets. The region is characterized by a growing trend of working mothers, rising demand for technologically advanced breast pumps, and increasing focus on breastfeeding promotion.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness rapid growth in the breast pumps market, attributed to increasing urbanization, changing lifestyles, and growing awareness about the importance of breastfeeding. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are expected to be eminent contributors to the market demand in this region.



Breast Pumps Market: Competitive Landscape

The breast pumps market is highly competitive, with established players dominating the space. Leading companies such as Medela and Ameda Inc are offering innovative products and investing in research and development to stay ahead of the curve.

Other players like Lansinoh Laboratories, Inc. and ELvie are also gaining traction with their quality offerings. The global industry is witnessing new entrants as well, which could increase competition. Customer service, product quality, pricing, and brand reputation will be critical for companies to succeed in this market. Some prominent manufacturers in the global market are as follows:

Medela

Ardo medical AG

ELvie

Lansinoh Laboratories, Inc.

Hygeia II Medical Group Inc.

Energizer Holdings, Inc.

Bailey Medical

Ameda Inc,

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Mayborn Group Limited

Linco Baby Merchandise Work’s Co., Ltd.

Pigeon Corporation

Newell Brands



Some prominent developments with regard to Breast Pumps market growth are as follows:

In November 2022, Medela joins forces with Medpro Healthcare Sales Solutions, leading the charge to expand the wound care category. A powerful partnership set to drive innovation and make a positive impact in patient care.

joins forces with Medpro Healthcare Sales Solutions, leading the charge to expand the wound care category. A powerful partnership set to drive innovation and make a positive impact in patient care. On May 19, 2020, Ameda announced the launch of Ameda Mya Joy™ - a powerful and safe breast pump in a compact design perfect for busy moms. Pump anytime, anywhere.

Breast Pumps Market: Key Segments

Pumping System Type Manual Pumps

Powered Pumps Product Design Open System

Closed System Distribution Channel Retail

Online Regions North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

