New York, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Aviation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031959/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Aviation Market to Reach $38.2 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Internet of Things (IoT) in Aviation estimated at US$11.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$38.2 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 16.6% over the period 2022-2030. Asset Management, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.3% CAGR and reach US$12.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Ground Operations segment is readjusted to a revised 14.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.2% CAGR
The Internet of Things (IoT) in Aviation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.3% and 13.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured)
- Aeris
- Amadeus It Group Sa
- Arrow Electronics, Inc.
- Blip Systems
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Happiest Minds Technologies
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- IBM Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Palantir Technologies
- SAP SE
- Sendum Wireless Corporation
- Sitaonair
- Tata Sons Private Limited.
- Tech Mahindra Limited
- Undagrid
- Walkbase
- Wind River Systems, Inc.
- Zestiot
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Internet of Things (IoT) in Aviation - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Airports by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Airports by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for MROs
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for MROs by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2023 &
2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Manufacturers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Internet of Things (IoT) in Aviation Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) in Aviation by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)
in Aviation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Asset Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World 8-Year Perspective for Asset Management by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ground Operations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 8-Year Perspective for Ground Operations by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Passenger Experience by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 8-Year Perspective for Passenger Experience by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Operations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World 8-Year Perspective for Aircraft Operations by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Airline Operators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 8-Year Perspective for Airline Operators by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Internet of Things (IoT) in Aviation Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2023 (E)
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) in Aviation by End-Use - Airports,
Airline Operators, MROs and Manufacturers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)
in Aviation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Airports, Airline Operators, MROs and Manufacturers for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) in Aviation by Application - Asset
Management, Ground Operations, Passenger Experience and
Aircraft Operations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)
in Aviation by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Asset Management, Ground Operations, Passenger
Experience and Aircraft Operations for the Years 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 24: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) in Aviation by End-Use - Airports,
Airline Operators, MROs and Manufacturers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 25: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things
(IoT) in Aviation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Airports, Airline Operators, MROs and Manufacturers
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) in Aviation by Application - Asset
Management, Ground Operations, Passenger Experience and
Aircraft Operations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things
(IoT) in Aviation by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Asset Management, Ground Operations, Passenger
Experience and Aircraft Operations for the Years 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Internet of Things (IoT) in Aviation Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 28: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) in Aviation by End-Use - Airports,
Airline Operators, MROs and Manufacturers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)
in Aviation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Airports, Airline Operators, MROs and Manufacturers for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 30: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) in Aviation by Application - Asset
Management, Ground Operations, Passenger Experience and
Aircraft Operations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 31: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)
in Aviation by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Asset Management, Ground Operations, Passenger
Experience and Aircraft Operations for the Years 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Internet of Things (IoT) in Aviation Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 32: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) in Aviation by End-Use - Airports,
Airline Operators, MROs and Manufacturers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: China 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)
in Aviation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Airports, Airline Operators, MROs and Manufacturers for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 34: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) in Aviation by Application - Asset
Management, Ground Operations, Passenger Experience and
Aircraft Operations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: China 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)
in Aviation by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Asset Management, Ground Operations, Passenger
Experience and Aircraft Operations for the Years 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Internet of Things (IoT) in Aviation Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 36: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) in Aviation by End-Use - Airports,
Airline Operators, MROs and Manufacturers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 37: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things
(IoT) in Aviation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Airports, Airline Operators, MROs and Manufacturers
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) in Aviation by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things
(IoT) in Aviation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 40: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) in Aviation by Application - Asset
Management, Ground Operations, Passenger Experience and
Aircraft Operations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things
(IoT) in Aviation by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Asset Management, Ground Operations, Passenger
Experience and Aircraft Operations for the Years 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Internet of Things (IoT) in Aviation Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 42: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) in Aviation by End-Use - Airports,
Airline Operators, MROs and Manufacturers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 43: France 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things
(IoT) in Aviation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Airports, Airline Operators, MROs and Manufacturers
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 44: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) in Aviation by Application - Asset
Management, Ground Operations, Passenger Experience and
Aircraft Operations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: France 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things
(IoT) in Aviation by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Asset Management, Ground Operations, Passenger
Experience and Aircraft Operations for the Years 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Internet of Things (IoT) in Aviation Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 46: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) in Aviation by End-Use - Airports,
Airline Operators, MROs and Manufacturers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things
(IoT) in Aviation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Airports, Airline Operators, MROs and Manufacturers
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 48: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) in Aviation by Application - Asset
Management, Ground Operations, Passenger Experience and
Aircraft Operations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 49: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things
(IoT) in Aviation by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Asset Management, Ground Operations, Passenger
Experience and Aircraft Operations for the Years 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 50: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) in Aviation by End-Use - Airports,
Airline Operators, MROs and Manufacturers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)
in Aviation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Airports, Airline Operators, MROs and Manufacturers for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 52: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) in Aviation by Application - Asset
Management, Ground Operations, Passenger Experience and
Aircraft Operations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)
in Aviation by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Asset Management, Ground Operations, Passenger
Experience and Aircraft Operations for the Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Internet of Things (IoT) in Aviation Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2023 (E)
Table 54: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) in Aviation by End-Use - Airports,
Airline Operators, MROs and Manufacturers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 55: UK 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT) in
Aviation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Airports, Airline Operators, MROs and Manufacturers for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 56: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) in Aviation by Application - Asset
Management, Ground Operations, Passenger Experience and
Aircraft Operations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: UK 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT) in
Aviation by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Asset Management, Ground Operations, Passenger Experience
and Aircraft Operations for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 58: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Internet of Things (IoT) in Aviation by End-Use - Airports,
Airline Operators, MROs and Manufacturers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Internet of
Things (IoT) in Aviation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Airports, Airline Operators, MROs and
Manufacturers for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 60: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Internet of Things (IoT) in Aviation by Application - Asset
Management, Ground Operations, Passenger Experience and
Aircraft Operations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 61: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Internet of
Things (IoT) in Aviation by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Asset Management, Ground Operations,
Passenger Experience and Aircraft Operations for the Years 2023 &
2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Internet of Things (IoT) in Aviation Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for
2023 (E)
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Internet of Things (IoT) in Aviation by End-Use - Airports,
Airline Operators, MROs and Manufacturers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Internet of
Things (IoT) in Aviation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Airports, Airline Operators, MROs and
Manufacturers for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Internet of Things (IoT) in Aviation by Application - Asset
Management, Ground Operations, Passenger Experience and
Aircraft Operations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 65: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Internet of
Things (IoT) in Aviation by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Asset Management, Ground Operations,
Passenger Experience and Aircraft Operations for the Years 2023 &
2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 66: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Internet of Things (IoT) in Aviation by End-Use - Airports,
Airline Operators, MROs and Manufacturers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 67: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Internet of
Things (IoT) in Aviation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Airports, Airline Operators, MROs and
Manufacturers for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Internet of Things (IoT) in Aviation by Application - Asset
Management, Ground Operations, Passenger Experience and
Aircraft Operations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Internet of
Things (IoT) in Aviation by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Asset Management, Ground Operations,
Passenger Experience and Aircraft Operations for the Years 2023 &
2030
IV. COMPETITION
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Aviation Market to Reach $38.2 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
