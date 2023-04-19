New York, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Heavy Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031775/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Heavy Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket Market to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Heavy Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.2 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 8.6% over the period 2022-2030. Oil, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.9% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Fuel segment is readjusted to a revised 9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.8% CAGR
The Heavy Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 7.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured)
- Afpro Filters GmbH
- Baldwin Filters, Inc.
- Clarcor, Inc.
- Cummins Filtration
- Donaldson Company, Inc.,
- Filvent (Pty) Ltd.
- Hastings Premium Filters
- K&N Engineering, Inc.
- Luber-Finer
- Mann+Hummel Holding GMBH
- Parker Hannifin Corporation
- Purolator Filters LLC
- Ryco Filters
- Trac Heavy-Duty Filters
- WIX Filters
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031775/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Heavy Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heavy
Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Heavy Duty Road Filtration
Aftermarket by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Road
Filtration Aftermarket by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Oil by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Oil by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuel
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Fuel by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Fuel by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Air by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Air by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cabin by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Cabin by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Cabin by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Product Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Trucks & Buses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Trucks & Buses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Trucks & Buses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Construction by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Construction by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mining by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Mining by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Mining by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agriculture by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Agriculture by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Agriculture by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Heavy Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Heavy Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
States for 2023 (E)
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heavy
Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket by Product Type - Oil, Fuel,
Air, Cabin and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Heavy Duty Road Filtration
Aftermarket by Product Type - Oil, Fuel, Air, Cabin and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Road
Filtration Aftermarket by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Oil, Fuel, Air, Cabin and Other Product
Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heavy
Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket by End-Use - Trucks & Buses,
Construction, Mining and Agriculture - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Heavy Duty Road Filtration
Aftermarket by End-Use - Trucks & Buses, Construction, Mining
and Agriculture Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Road
Filtration Aftermarket by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Trucks & Buses, Construction, Mining and
Agriculture for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Heavy Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket by Product Type - Oil,
Fuel, Air, Cabin and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Heavy Duty Road Filtration
Aftermarket by Product Type - Oil, Fuel, Air, Cabin and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Road
Filtration Aftermarket by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Oil, Fuel, Air, Cabin and Other Product
Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Heavy Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket by End-Use - Trucks &
Buses, Construction, Mining and Agriculture - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Heavy Duty Road Filtration
Aftermarket by End-Use - Trucks & Buses, Construction, Mining
and Agriculture Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Road
Filtration Aftermarket by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Trucks & Buses, Construction, Mining and
Agriculture for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Heavy Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for
2023 (E)
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Heavy Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket by Product Type - Oil,
Fuel, Air, Cabin and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Heavy Duty Road Filtration
Aftermarket by Product Type - Oil, Fuel, Air, Cabin and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Road
Filtration Aftermarket by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Oil, Fuel, Air, Cabin and Other Product
Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Heavy Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket by End-Use - Trucks &
Buses, Construction, Mining and Agriculture - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Heavy Duty Road Filtration
Aftermarket by End-Use - Trucks & Buses, Construction, Mining
and Agriculture Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Road
Filtration Aftermarket by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Trucks & Buses, Construction, Mining and
Agriculture for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Heavy Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for
2023 (E)
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Heavy Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket by Product Type - Oil,
Fuel, Air, Cabin and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 51: China Historic Review for Heavy Duty Road Filtration
Aftermarket by Product Type - Oil, Fuel, Air, Cabin and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: China 16-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Road
Filtration Aftermarket by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Oil, Fuel, Air, Cabin and Other Product
Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Heavy Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket by End-Use - Trucks &
Buses, Construction, Mining and Agriculture - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: China Historic Review for Heavy Duty Road Filtration
Aftermarket by End-Use - Trucks & Buses, Construction, Mining
and Agriculture Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: China 16-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Road
Filtration Aftermarket by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Trucks & Buses, Construction, Mining and
Agriculture for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Heavy Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for
2023 (E)
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Heavy Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Heavy Duty Road Filtration
Aftermarket by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Road
Filtration Aftermarket by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Heavy Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket by Product Type - Oil,
Fuel, Air, Cabin and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Heavy Duty Road Filtration
Aftermarket by Product Type - Oil, Fuel, Air, Cabin and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Road
Filtration Aftermarket by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Oil, Fuel, Air, Cabin and Other Product
Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Heavy Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket by End-Use - Trucks &
Buses, Construction, Mining and Agriculture - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Heavy Duty Road Filtration
Aftermarket by End-Use - Trucks & Buses, Construction, Mining
and Agriculture Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Road
Filtration Aftermarket by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Trucks & Buses, Construction, Mining and
Agriculture for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Heavy Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for
2023 (E)
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Heavy Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket by Product Type - Oil,
Fuel, Air, Cabin and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 66: France Historic Review for Heavy Duty Road Filtration
Aftermarket by Product Type - Oil, Fuel, Air, Cabin and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: France 16-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Road
Filtration Aftermarket by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Oil, Fuel, Air, Cabin and Other Product
Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Heavy Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket by End-Use - Trucks &
Buses, Construction, Mining and Agriculture - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: France Historic Review for Heavy Duty Road Filtration
Aftermarket by End-Use - Trucks & Buses, Construction, Mining
and Agriculture Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: France 16-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Road
Filtration Aftermarket by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Trucks & Buses, Construction, Mining and
Agriculture for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Heavy Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for
2023 (E)
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Heavy Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket by Product Type - Oil,
Fuel, Air, Cabin and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Heavy Duty Road
Filtration Aftermarket by Product Type - Oil, Fuel, Air, Cabin
and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 73: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Road
Filtration Aftermarket by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Oil, Fuel, Air, Cabin and Other Product
Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Heavy Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket by End-Use - Trucks &
Buses, Construction, Mining and Agriculture - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Heavy Duty Road
Filtration Aftermarket by End-Use - Trucks & Buses,
Construction, Mining and Agriculture Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Road
Filtration Aftermarket by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Trucks & Buses, Construction, Mining and
Agriculture for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Heavy Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket by Product Type - Oil,
Fuel, Air, Cabin and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Heavy Duty Road Filtration
Aftermarket by Product Type - Oil, Fuel, Air, Cabin and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Road
Filtration Aftermarket by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Oil, Fuel, Air, Cabin and Other Product
Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Heavy Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket by End-Use - Trucks &
Buses, Construction, Mining and Agriculture - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Heavy Duty Road Filtration
Aftermarket by End-Use - Trucks & Buses, Construction, Mining
and Agriculture Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Road
Filtration Aftermarket by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Trucks & Buses, Construction, Mining and
Agriculture for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Heavy Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heavy
Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket by Product Type - Oil, Fuel,
Air, Cabin and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 84: UK Historic Review for Heavy Duty Road Filtration
Aftermarket by Product Type - Oil, Fuel, Air, Cabin and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: UK 16-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Road Filtration
Aftermarket by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Oil, Fuel, Air, Cabin and Other Product Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heavy
Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket by End-Use - Trucks & Buses,
Construction, Mining and Agriculture - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 87: UK Historic Review for Heavy Duty Road Filtration
Aftermarket by End-Use - Trucks & Buses, Construction, Mining
and Agriculture Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: UK 16-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Road Filtration
Aftermarket by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Trucks & Buses, Construction, Mining and Agriculture for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Heavy Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket by Product Type - Oil,
Fuel, Air, Cabin and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Heavy Duty Road Filtration
Aftermarket by Product Type - Oil, Fuel, Air, Cabin and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Road
Filtration Aftermarket by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Oil, Fuel, Air, Cabin and Other Product
Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Heavy Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket by End-Use - Trucks &
Buses, Construction, Mining and Agriculture - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Heavy Duty Road Filtration
Aftermarket by End-Use - Trucks & Buses, Construction, Mining
and Agriculture Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Road
Filtration Aftermarket by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Trucks & Buses, Construction, Mining and
Agriculture for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Heavy Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket by Product Type - Oil,
Fuel, Air, Cabin and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Heavy Duty Road Filtration
Aftermarket by Product Type - Oil, Fuel, Air, Cabin and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Road
Filtration Aftermarket by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Oil, Fuel, Air, Cabin and Other Product
Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Heavy Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket by End-Use - Trucks &
Buses, Construction, Mining and Agriculture - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Russia Historic Review for Heavy Duty Road Filtration
Aftermarket by End-Use - Trucks & Buses, Construction, Mining
and Agriculture Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Road
Filtration Aftermarket by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Trucks & Buses, Construction, Mining and
Agriculture for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Heavy Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket by Product
Type - Oil, Fuel, Air, Cabin and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Heavy Duty Road
Filtration Aftermarket by Product Type - Oil, Fuel, Air, Cabin
and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 103: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty
Road Filtration Aftermarket by Product Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil, Fuel, Air, Cabin and Other
Product Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Heavy Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket by End-Use -
Trucks & Buses, Construction, Mining and Agriculture -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Heavy Duty Road
Filtration Aftermarket by End-Use - Trucks & Buses,
Construction, Mining and Agriculture Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty
Road Filtration Aftermarket by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Trucks & Buses, Construction, Mining and
Agriculture for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Heavy Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific
for 2023 (E)
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Heavy Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Heavy Duty Road
Filtration Aftermarket by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Road
Filtration Aftermarket by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Heavy Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket by Product Type -
Oil, Fuel, Air, Cabin and Other Product Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Heavy Duty Road
Filtration Aftermarket by Product Type - Oil, Fuel, Air, Cabin
and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 112: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Road
Filtration Aftermarket by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Oil, Fuel, Air, Cabin and Other Product
Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Heavy Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket by End-Use - Trucks &
Buses, Construction, Mining and Agriculture - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Heavy Duty Road
Filtration Aftermarket by End-Use - Trucks & Buses,
Construction, Mining and Agriculture Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Road
Filtration Aftermarket by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Trucks & Buses, Construction, Mining and
Agriculture for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
Heavy Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for
2023 (E)
Table 116: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Heavy Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket by Product Type - Oil,
Fuel, Air, Cabin and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 117: Australia Historic Review for Heavy Duty Road
Filtration Aftermarket by Product Type - Oil, Fuel, Air, Cabin
and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 118: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Road
Filtration Aftermarket by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Oil, Fuel, Air, Cabin and Other Product
Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 119: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Heavy Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket by End-Use - Trucks &
Buses, Construction, Mining and Agriculture - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: Australia Historic Review for Heavy Duty Road
Filtration Aftermarket by End-Use - Trucks & Buses,
Construction, Mining and Agriculture Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 121: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Road
Filtration Aftermarket by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Trucks & Buses, Construction, Mining and
Agriculture for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
INDIA
Heavy Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket Market Presence -
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031775/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Heavy Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket Market to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Heavy Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031775/?utm_source=GNW