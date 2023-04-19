Independent Benchmark Study of Several 5G mmWave Smartphones with Chipsets from MediaTek, Qualcomm, and Samsung: Tests Performed in Downtown Minneapolis on the Verizon Wireless Network

Dublin, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Signals Ahead 5G NR Benchmark Study Vol 28: 5G mmWave Smartphone and Chipset Benchmark Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher just completed its 28th 5G benchmark study. For this endeavour they collaborated with Accuver Americas and Spirent Communications to conduct an independent benchmark study of several 5G mmWave smartphones with chipsets from MediaTek, Qualcomm, and Samsung.

Highlights of the Report include the following:



Acknowledgements

This study was conducted in collaboration with Accuver Americas (XCAL-M, XCAL-Solo and XCAP) and Spirent Communications (Umetrix Data). The publisher is responsible for the data collection and all analysis and commentary provided in this report.

Methodology

Testing took place on the Verizon Wireless network in downtown Minneapolis. The network is comprised of 400 MHz in the downlink and 200 MHz in the uplink. The publisher conducted walk testing with individual phones and two phones in tandem, using the Galaxy S22 Ultra as the comparative model. They also looked at current efficiency or the amount of current required to deliver the achieved throughput. These tests occurred while stationary. They also included current efficiency tests using LTE, Wi-Fi and mid-band 5G for comparison purposes.

The Scope

The publisher used the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Google PIxel and Motorola edge (2022) smartphones, as well as the Galaxy S20 UW as a legacy smartphone for comparison purposes. These smartphones represent 5G chipsets from MediaTek, Qualcomm and Samsung. Given some limitations in logging detailed chipset data, the publisher included a mix of physical layer and application layer results in our analysis

Significant Gains since 2019

The publisher documented a 180% gain in current efficiency relative to testing we did back in 2019 using the Galaxy S10 smartphone. The gains were due to a mix of higher throughput and lower current drain.

Further, today's mmWave networks now support up to 800 MHz in the downlink and 200 MHz in the uplink (the latter supported by all phones we tested), while previously the uplink data went over LTE.

Price Does Not Equal Performance

More expensive smartphones do not necessarily deliver better performance with the entry-level/mid-tier Motorola edge (2022) more than holding its own against the Galaxy S22 Ultra. However, the Google Pixel 6a lagged its peers in all categories.

Current Efficiency is Nuanced

Although Wi-Fi can and should achieve better current efficiency than 5G mmWave, this outcome didn't always occur. Much depends on the ISP/service plan associated with the Wi-Fi AP. Not everyone has access to a 1 Gbps connection, especially at public venues.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Key Observations

3.0 mmWave RF Performance-Related Results

3.1 Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S20 UW

3.2 Pixel 6a

3.3 Motorola edge (2022)

4.0 mmWave Current Efficiency-Related Results

4.1 mmWave Results by Smartphone

4.2 Results by Technology

4.3 S22 Results with more Details

4.4 Results by Smartphone II

5.0 Test Methodology

