Bringing Infinite Fusion to Your Fingertips

SHANGHAI, China , April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, ECARX Holdings Inc. , (Nasdaq: ECX) (“ECARX”), a global mobility tech provider, and XINGJI MEIZU made a joint appearance at the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition (“Auto Shanghai”).



For the first time, the two companies are presenting a set of creative ideas around the concept of “Infinite Fusion,” following ECARX’s launch of multiple global automotive intelligence solutions at its Tech Day held on March 24 and XINGJI MEIZU’s innovative “Infinite” vision across consumer electronics and automobiles. Through premium and creative technical features, the two companies demonstrated a new paradigm of integrated development in the industry.

Centered on the theme of “Infinite Fusion,” the ECARX x XINGJI MEIZU booth is located in Hall 6.1 at Auto Shanghai alongside several EV and OEM brands, showcasing the value and vision of smart automotive intelligence to the world.

The ECARX x XINGJI MEIZU booth is in the spotlight on the opening day of Auto Shanghai, with senior representatives from renowned domestic and international OEM brands including FAW, Mercedes-Benz and Polestar enjoying an interactive session at the booth, experiencing the technology features and product demonstration, and discovering the integrated intelligent ecosystem of the future.

Lynk&Co 08 carrying "ECARX Antora1000 Pro + Flyme Auto" made its debut at Lynk&Co booth in Hall 6.1. On the media day, Polestar is announcing upcoming new models with Flyme Auto Core.

At the booth, ECARX showcased its brand power and innovation capabilities through its panoramic display and automotive intelligence solutions, including the ECARX Antora series computing platform designed to provide flagship intelligent cockpit experience on future mass-produced models, the ECARX Makalu high-performance immersive computing platform providing the foundation of an unprecedented intelligent cockpit experience for global customers through deep innovation of immersive smart cockpit, and the ECARX Super Brain central computing platform presenting highly competitive capabilities of integrating cockpit and driving and increasing centralization and integration to fully meet the differentiated and high-efficiency needs of OEM brands.

SiEngine, a provider of the cornerstone of the automotive intelligence technology ecosystem, brought SE1000 to the site, the world leading 7nm advanced process high performance automotive grade system-on-a-chip, along with solutions for instant startup and power consumption management; Jica presented its self-developed intelligent driving and parking integrated solution, laying the technical foundation for the prevalence of smart driving.

Meanwhile, ECARX announced a strategic ecosystem partnership with AAC Technologies, a leading provider of sensory experience solutions. The parties are committed to integrating the leading smart cockpit acoustics experience into ECARX Makalu computing platform and other global automotive intelligence solutions.

Meanwhile, XINGJI MEIZU unveiled its new flagship smartphone - Meizu 20 at the booth of Auto Shanghai, in tandem with the trendy tech brand PANDAER and smart home brand Lipro. As the technical foundation and the core of innovation of integrated experience, “ECARX Antora1000 Pro + Flyme Auto” interactive experience site attracted high attention during the auto show.

Bridging the gap between consumer electronics and automobiles, Flyme Auto, the new product co-presented by ECARX and XINGJI MEIZU based on their exclusive strategic partnership, transforms the technical architecture of smart vehicles by integrating smart phones into vehicles – this represents the sixth functional domain of vehicles, going beyond the traditional five domains of power, chassis, body, cockpit and intelligent driving, set to create a brand new experience across ecosystems.

Built on the “Alive Design” concept, Flyme Auto fits into ECARX's high-performance and extensive automotive intelligence solutions, not only engaging users in “flexible and palpable” digital smart cockpit experience via human-machine interaction, but also changing the fragmentation between in-vehicle systems and smartphones, setting a new pattern of automotive-consumer electronics (CE)- integration.

Riding on the trend of integration, we are entering a new phase of smart reforms sweeping the automotive and CE industries. The synergy of smart devices delivers a smoother user experience and ushers in new opportunities for technological development.

Ziyu Shen, Chairman and CEO of ECARX and XINGJI MEIZU, said, “It is an exciting moment for ECARX and XINGJI MEIZU to jointly present at Auto Shanghai. We are pleased to demonstrate the technological value of automotive intelligence and vision of an infinite future to global customers and consumers, together with OEM brands with advanced deployment in intelligent technology. The era of immersive and fully integrated experiences across multiple devices and scenarios has arrived. We are pioneering an interactive kind of innovation to empower the development of the global automotive intelligence industry.”

About ECARX

ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX) is a global mobility-tech provider partnering with OEMs to reshape the automotive landscape as the industry transitions to an all-electric future. As OEMs develop new vehicle platforms from the ground up, ECARX is developing a full-stack solution – central computer, System-on-a-Chip (SoCs) and software to help continuously improve the in-car user experience. The company’s products have been integrated into more than 3.7 million cars worldwide, and it continues to shape the interaction between people and vehicles by rapidly advancing the technology at the heart of smart mobility.

ECARX was founded in 2017 and has grown to almost 2,000 team members. The co-founders are two automotive entrepreneurs, Chairman and CEO Ziyu Shen, and Eric Li (Li Shufu), who is also the founder and chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group – one of the largest automotive groups in the world, with ownership interests in international brand OEMs including Lotus, Lynk & Co, Polestar, smart and Volvo Cars.

About XINGJI MEIZU GROUP

Headquartered in Wuhan, XINGJI MEIZU GROUP was established on 8 March 2023, following the business consolidation between Hubei Xingji Technology Co., Ltd (“Xingji Technology”) and Meizu Technology Co., Ltd.("Meizu Technology").

Founded by renowned entrepreneur Eric Li together with global tech elites in 2021, Xingji Technology has been adhering to its corporate spirit “Better Ever Done, Better Ever Seen,” and committing to the R&D of intelligent devices and full stack technology for operating system. Xingji Technology strives to connect the physical world with digital world, breaking through product limits and providing consumers with immersive and fully integrated experiences across multi-devices and scenarios.

Founded in 2003, Meizu Technology has close to 20 years’ R&D experience in consumer electronics, and more than 10 years’ experience in operating system development. It has already served nearly 100 million users with simple, elegant, and easy-to-use software and hardware integrated ecosystem services, through the combination of its hardcore tech products and humanized interaction experience based on Flyme OS.

XINGJI MEIZU GROUP, following the consolidation, will draw on the competitive advantages of both Xingji Technology and Meizu Technology to focus on the full-chain innovation of consumer technology, covering smartphones, XR virtual reality technology, self-developed operating system, wearable intelligent devices, smart home and lifestyle. Based on Flyme Auto system, the Group plays a proactive role in the mobility tech ecosystem led by Eric Li, to realize in-depth integration and synergy between consumer electronics and automotive industry, accelerating all industries to transcend the era of cellphones and offering users with immersive and fully integrated experiences across multi-devices and scenarios.

