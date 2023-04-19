Kyle Lagunas, World-Renowned HR Industry Analyst & Beloved Geriatric Millennial, Launches "Transformation Realness," An Extreme Podcast Experience ;)

BOSTON, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyle Lagunas, Head of Strategy & Principal Analyst at Aptitude Research, a leading research and advisory firm specializing in HR and talent transformation, is excited to announce the launch of an entirely new kind of podcast: Transformation Realness, a slightly geeky and very cheeky show about what it really takes to make the world of work less sh*tty.



“Being an HR leader or practitioner is harder than ever today,” said Lagunas, executive producer and host. “But why is it that most of the stories we hear about transformation efforts only highlight the positive? After over a decade studying innovation cycles and emerging trends at the intersection of HR strategies, talent operations, and enterprise technology, I’ve seen transformation initiatives firsthand. And the path is often filled with challenges. I wanted to create a show where we can learn a lot more from the people who are brave enough to get real about their work – the good, the bad, and the real. That’s what Transformation Realness is all about, and I cannot wait to share these stories with the world.”

The show is available on Spotify & Apple Podcasts, beginning with the first of six pilot episodes featuring experts and influencers like Keith Sonderling, Commissioner of the EEOC; Laurie Ruettimann, best-selling author of "Betting on You" & Founder of Punk Rock HR; Mark Stelzner, Founder & Managing Principal of IA HR; Star Carter, Leadership Advisor and Consultant at Egon Zehnder; Zachary Nunn, CEO of Living Corporate and many more.

Transformation Realness is for everyone who is tired of only getting the soft side of people transformation initiatives and anybody who wants to learn from the real experiences behind topics like learning from layoffs, AI anxiety in HR, sustaining meaningful change in DEIB and more. From CHROs tasked with future-proofing their workforce strategy to Talent Acquisition professionals trying to support internal mobility and contingent workers, Transformation Realness will dig deep into today’s most challenging conversations for HR teams.

Transformation Realness officially launches at UNLEASH America Conference & Expo in Las Vegas the week of April 24, 2023, with a show teaser trailer and early episodes available immediately.

Transformation Realness is produced in partnership with Lisa Seiden, cofounder of BRNDSTRM and brand expert, with editing and production services provided by Rep Cap Media.

Listen Today

Libsyn: https://sites.libsyn.com/466662

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5bpoJZzAFNUhPS9g65b41s

Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/transformation-realness/id1680548543

About Aptitude Research

Aptitude Research is a leading human capital management (HCM) research and advisory firm based in Boston. Built on deep knowledge and experience, Aptitude Research provides in-depth research and vendor assessments to help HR leaders develop a deep understanding of the HCM technology landscape, including talent acquisition and engagement, to ultimately make better purchase decisions. Learn more at www.aptituderesearch.com.