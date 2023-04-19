Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare Market Set to Surge Past US$ 30.87 Billion by 2031 – Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new analysis by Growth Plus Reports, the global Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare Market is estimated to be worth US$ 30.87 billion by 2031, with a revenue CAGR of 24.65%. The study examines the key strategies, factors and prospects, competitive landscape, evolving industry patterns, market size, financial information and forecasts, and potential business opportunities.

The increasing prevalence of dementia, obesity, and high blood pressure will drive market growth.

Increasing demand for personalized training programs will support market revenue growth.

North America will dominate the global market with the largest revenue share.

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 4.25 billion Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 30.87 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 24.65% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Assessment Type, Component, Application, and Region. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

The rising frequency of dementia, obesity, high blood pressure, rising smoking rates, and a lack of awareness are the primary factors driving the revenue growth of the cognitive assessment and training in healthcare market. Furthermore, technological advancements in cognitive assessment and training tools, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), personalized training programs to match the needs of individual patients based on their cognitive strengths and weaknesses are expected to contribute to market revenue growth. Besides this, increasing awareness of cognitive assessment and training, increased financing from government and non-government organizations for cognitive assessment and training research and development, and rising demand for cognitive assessment and training in the healthcare industry will boost market revenue growth.

Assessment Type Segmentation: Based on the assessment type, the cognitive assessment and training in healthcare market is segmented into biometric assessment, pen & paper-based assessment, and hosted assessment. The pen & paper-based assessment segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because it is the standard way of evaluating and improving cognitive abilities such as memory, attention, and problem-solving skills that has been utilized for decades.

Component Segmentation: Based on the component, the cognitive assessment and training in healthcare market is segmented into solutions and services. The services segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because these services provide remote monitoring and communication, boosting patients' accessibility and convenience.

Application Segmentation: Based on the application, the cognitive assessment and training in healthcare market is segmented into clinical trials, screening & diagnostics, brain training, and academic research. The clinical trial segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because cognitive assessment and training in healthcare can enhance the accuracy of clinical trial outcomes by providing a more objective measure of cognitive function and identifying potential cognitive side effects of treatments.

North America dominates the global cognitive assessment and training in healthcare market with the largest revenue share. An ageing population with cognitive disorders, the development of various technological tools and interventions aimed at improving cognitive function and quality of life for patients, the presence of advanced healthcare standards in the region, and increased adoption of cognitive assessment and training in healthcare are the major factors responsible for North America's significant revenue share in the global market.

The following companies are important players in the global cognitive assessment and training in healthcare market:

Cambridge Cognition Ltd.

CogniFit Inc.

Cogstate Ltd.

CNS Vital Signs, LLC

Brain Resource Company

WIRB-Copernicus Group

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Signant Health

Posit Science Corporation

There is moderate competition in the cognitive assessment and training in healthcare market. To introduce novel drugs and products, the major players in the market emphasize research and development. Major companies often engage in mergers and acquisitions to enhance their market share.

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL COGNITIVE ASSESSMENT AND TRAINING IN HEALTHCARE MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY ASSESSMENT TYPE Biometric Assessment Pen & Paper-based Assessment Hosted Assessment GLOBAL COGNITIVE ASSESSMENT AND TRAINING IN HEALTHCARE MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY COMPONENT Solutions Assessment Data Analysis & Reporting Data Management Others Services Training & Support Consulting GLOBAL COGNITIVE ASSESSMENT AND TRAINING IN HEALTHCARE MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Clinical Trials Screening & Diagnostics Brain Training Academic Research

