Virtuozzo Simplifies WordPress-as-a-Service for All Online Businesses

Schaffhausen, Switzerland, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtuozzo , the leading cloud hosting enabler for service providers, today announced the release of version 2.0 of its WordPress hosting platform, featuring an all-new user interface that automates website deployment and cloud infrastructure management for companies running their business on WordPress.

With the new version of Virtuozzo’s Application Platform for WordPress, any service provider can offer cost-effective, enterprise-grade WordPress hosting with automatic deployment and scaling of WordPress websites, databases, CDN, security and associated software stacks, that can be controlled easily by the business user.

“According to W3Techs , 43% of all websites run on WordPress,” said Carlos Rego, Vice President of Strategic Development at Virtuozzo. “There is, however, a significant gap in the WordPress hosting market, between cheap shared or VPS hosting services, and more expensive managed WordPress from companies such as WP Engine and Kinsta. Virtuozzo’s solution enables any service provider to offer modern, containerized WordPress-as-a-Service at a fraction of the cost of those ‘premium’ solutions, and now, enables WordPress website owners to take control of their service in a simple, secure and transparent way.”

“This is a game-changer,” said Hiro Itami, Founder & CEO of AzPocket , a leading Japanese WordPress host and the first adopter of the new Virtuozzo platform. “AzPocket became a top Japanese WordPress host with our mixhost hosting brand, by optimizing the shared hosting model to the very last degree, but there is always a point at which business customers need more: more scale, more security, more performance. With the new Virtuozzo platform, we can disrupt today’s enterprise WordPress hosting market and deliver the premium service that businesses need, at a price point that makes sense.”

Virtuozzo Application Platform for WordPress is a container-based hosting solution that delivers the performance, scalability, security and lifecycle automation that WordPress-based businesses need. This latest version adds a new user interface for WordPress website owners that makes it easy to take advantage of the platform without having to worry about the underlying infrastructure complexity. Key features of the platform include:

Automatic scaling: the Virtuozzo Application Platform enables WordPress deployments to automatically scale up, down, in and out in response to website traffic spikes. This is crucial for online businesses with unpredictable traffic patterns, and seasonal marketing campaign requirements.

the Virtuozzo Application Platform enables WordPress deployments to automatically scale up, down, in and out in response to website traffic spikes. This is crucial for online businesses with unpredictable traffic patterns, and seasonal marketing campaign requirements. True consumption-based pricing: with shared hosting and public cloud-based WordPress, businesses must pay for reserved instances and resources, whether or not they use them. With Virtuozzo, customers are only charged for the resources they actually consume.

with shared hosting and public cloud-based WordPress, businesses must pay for reserved instances and resources, whether or not they use them. With Virtuozzo, customers are only charged for the resources they actually consume. Advanced WordPress topologies: Virtuozzo automates the deployment of everything from a single WordPress instance, to multi-region WordPress clusters with complex database and CDN configurations. It simplifies the process for hosting providers and removes the complexity for the business end user.

Virtuozzo automates the deployment of everything from a single WordPress instance, to multi-region WordPress clusters with complex database and CDN configurations. It simplifies the process for hosting providers and removes the complexity for the business end user. Next-gen, simplified user experience: the Virtuozzo platform offers a sleek user interface that makes it easy to deploy WordPress website projects, configure resources, adjust scaling, pay invoices and manage the entire WordPress project lifecycle.

The new version of Virtuozzo Application Platform for WordPress is available now, with a time-limited “two for one” promotion for new customers. More information and demos are available at https://virtuozzo.com/application-platform-for-wordpress/

About Virtuozzo