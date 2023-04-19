Minneapolis-Saint Paul, MN 5G Smartphones Independent Benchmark Study: Mid-band 5G Spectrum and Representing Chipsets from MediaTek, Qualcomm, and Samsung

Dublin, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G: The Greatest Show on Earth! Volume 29: Cage Match (FR1 in the Wild!)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher just completed its 29th 5G benchmark study. For this endeavour the publisher collaborated with Accuver Americas and Spirent Communications to conduct an independent benchmark study of several 5G smartphones operating in mid-band 5G spectrum and representing chipsets from MediaTek, Qualcomm, and Samsung.

Highlights of the Report include the following:



Acknowledgements

This study was conducted in collaboration with Accuver Americas (XCAL-M, XCAL-Solo and XCAP) and Spirent Communications (Umetrix Data). The publisher is responsible for the data collection and all analysis and commentary provided in this report.

Methodology

Testing took place on the T-Mobile network (Band n41) in the suburbs of Minneapolis-Saint Paul, MN. The network is comprised of 140 MHz of Band n41 spectrum (100 MHz + 40 MHz) as well as 5G in Band n71 and the requisite LTE spectrum - primarily Band 66 and Band 2 serving as the anchor cell. The smartphones were tested in pairs with the Galaxy S22 serving as the reference smartphone used to evaluate performance of the other smartphones in the mix.

The Scope

The publisher used the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S20 Ultra, iPhone 13, Google PIxel 6a, Galaxy A13, and Motorola edge (2022) smartphones. These smartphones represent 5G chipsets from MediaTek, Qualcomm and Samsung. Given some limitations in logging detailed chipset data, the publisher included a mix of physical layer and application layer results in our analysis

A New Sheriff in Town

Based on analysis of the results, the publisher declared the iPhone 13 as the "unofficial" top performing 5G smartphone of the group. The publisher includes the "unofficial" disclaimer because the analysis was limited to application layer throughput with this phone since they weren't able to log chipset data.

Given the network pushed most of the traffic to Band n41 on the S22, the publisher assumes it behaved the same way with the iPhone, meaning potential differences in LTE performance between the two phones wouldn't explain the overall results observed.

LTE is becoming less relevant on the T-Mobile network

In addition to 5G Band n41 carrying the super-majority of the total traffic, the 5G network is quickly moving to the standalone (SA) network architecture as the default architecture, even with Band n41. This situation means LTE is becoming inconsequential, especially for those smartphones that support SA mode in Band n41.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Key Observations

3.0 Band n41 RF Performance-Related Results

3.1 Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S20 Ultra

3.2 Galaxy S20 Ultra and Galaxy A13

3.3 Galaxy S22 and iPhone 13

3.4 Galaxy S22 and Google Pixel 6a

3.5 Galaxy S22 and Motorola edge 2022

4.0 Test Methodology

5.0 Final Thoughts

