New York, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Fortifying Agents Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031615/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Food Fortifying Agents Market to Reach $131.5 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Food Fortifying Agents estimated at US$69.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$131.5 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 8.3% over the period 2022-2030. Vitamins, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.8% CAGR and reach US$38.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Proteins & Amino Acids segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $18.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.8% CAGR
The Food Fortifying Agents market in the U.S. is estimated at US$18.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$30.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 6.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 53 Featured)
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Arla Foods
- BASF SE
- Cargill, Incorporated
- CHR. Hansen Holdings A/S
- E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company
- Evonik Industries AG
- Hansen Holdings A/S
- Ingredion
- Kellogg Co.
- Nestle SA
- PPG Industries, Inc.
- Royal DSM
- Tate & Lyle
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031615/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Food Fortifying Agents - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
Fortifying Agents by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Food Fortifying Agents by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Food Fortifying Agents
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamins by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Vitamins by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Vitamins by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proteins & Amino Acids by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Proteins & Amino Acids by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Proteins & Amino Acids
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lipids by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Lipids by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Lipids by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prebiotics & Probiotics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Prebiotics & Probiotics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Prebiotics & Probiotics
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Carbohydrates by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Carbohydrates by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Carbohydrates by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Minerals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Minerals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Minerals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fats &
Oils by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Fats & Oils by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Fats & Oils by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bulk
Food Items by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Bulk Food Items by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Bulk Food Items by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Beverages by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Beverages by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infant Formula by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Infant Formula by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Infant Formula by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dietary Supplements by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Dietary Supplements by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for Dietary Supplements by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 42: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dairy & Dairy-based Products by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 44: World Historic Review for Dairy & Dairy-based
Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 45: World 16-Year Perspective for Dairy & Dairy-based
Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 46: World Food Fortifying Agents Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 47: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cereals & Cereal-based Products by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: World Historic Review for Cereals & Cereal-based
Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: World 16-Year Perspective for Cereals & Cereal-based
Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Food Fortifying Agents Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
Fortifying Agents by Type - Vitamins, Proteins & Amino Acids,
Lipids, Prebiotics & Probiotics, Carbohydrates, Minerals and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA Historic Review for Food Fortifying Agents by
Type - Vitamins, Proteins & Amino Acids, Lipids, Prebiotics &
Probiotics, Carbohydrates, Minerals and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: USA 16-Year Perspective for Food Fortifying Agents by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vitamins,
Proteins & Amino Acids, Lipids, Prebiotics & Probiotics,
Carbohydrates, Minerals and Other Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
Fortifying Agents by Application - Fats & Oils, Bulk Food
Items, Beverages, Infant Formula, Dietary Supplements, Other
Applications, Cereals & Cereal-based Products and Dairy &
Dairy-based Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: USA Historic Review for Food Fortifying Agents by
Application - Fats & Oils, Bulk Food Items, Beverages, Infant
Formula, Dietary Supplements, Other Applications, Cereals &
Cereal-based Products and Dairy & Dairy-based Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: USA 16-Year Perspective for Food Fortifying Agents by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fats &
Oils, Bulk Food Items, Beverages, Infant Formula, Dietary
Supplements, Other Applications, Cereals & Cereal-based
Products and Dairy & Dairy-based Products for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Food Fortifying Agents by Type - Vitamins, Proteins & Amino
Acids, Lipids, Prebiotics & Probiotics, Carbohydrates, Minerals
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Food Fortifying Agents by
Type - Vitamins, Proteins & Amino Acids, Lipids, Prebiotics &
Probiotics, Carbohydrates, Minerals and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Food Fortifying Agents
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vitamins,
Proteins & Amino Acids, Lipids, Prebiotics & Probiotics,
Carbohydrates, Minerals and Other Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Food Fortifying Agents by Application - Fats & Oils, Bulk Food
Items, Beverages, Infant Formula, Dietary Supplements, Other
Applications, Cereals & Cereal-based Products and Dairy &
Dairy-based Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Food Fortifying Agents by
Application - Fats & Oils, Bulk Food Items, Beverages, Infant
Formula, Dietary Supplements, Other Applications, Cereals &
Cereal-based Products and Dairy & Dairy-based Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Food Fortifying Agents
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fats &
Oils, Bulk Food Items, Beverages, Infant Formula, Dietary
Supplements, Other Applications, Cereals & Cereal-based
Products and Dairy & Dairy-based Products for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Food Fortifying Agents Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
Fortifying Agents by Type - Vitamins, Proteins & Amino Acids,
Lipids, Prebiotics & Probiotics, Carbohydrates, Minerals and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Food Fortifying Agents by
Type - Vitamins, Proteins & Amino Acids, Lipids, Prebiotics &
Probiotics, Carbohydrates, Minerals and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Food Fortifying Agents
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vitamins,
Proteins & Amino Acids, Lipids, Prebiotics & Probiotics,
Carbohydrates, Minerals and Other Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
Fortifying Agents by Application - Fats & Oils, Bulk Food
Items, Beverages, Infant Formula, Dietary Supplements, Other
Applications, Cereals & Cereal-based Products and Dairy &
Dairy-based Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Food Fortifying Agents by
Application - Fats & Oils, Bulk Food Items, Beverages, Infant
Formula, Dietary Supplements, Other Applications, Cereals &
Cereal-based Products and Dairy & Dairy-based Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Food Fortifying Agents
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fats &
Oils, Bulk Food Items, Beverages, Infant Formula, Dietary
Supplements, Other Applications, Cereals & Cereal-based
Products and Dairy & Dairy-based Products for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
CHINA
Food Fortifying Agents Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
Fortifying Agents by Type - Vitamins, Proteins & Amino Acids,
Lipids, Prebiotics & Probiotics, Carbohydrates, Minerals and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: China Historic Review for Food Fortifying Agents by
Type - Vitamins, Proteins & Amino Acids, Lipids, Prebiotics &
Probiotics, Carbohydrates, Minerals and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: China 16-Year Perspective for Food Fortifying Agents
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vitamins,
Proteins & Amino Acids, Lipids, Prebiotics & Probiotics,
Carbohydrates, Minerals and Other Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
Fortifying Agents by Application - Fats & Oils, Bulk Food
Items, Beverages, Infant Formula, Dietary Supplements, Other
Applications, Cereals & Cereal-based Products and Dairy &
Dairy-based Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: China Historic Review for Food Fortifying Agents by
Application - Fats & Oils, Bulk Food Items, Beverages, Infant
Formula, Dietary Supplements, Other Applications, Cereals &
Cereal-based Products and Dairy & Dairy-based Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for Food Fortifying Agents
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fats &
Oils, Bulk Food Items, Beverages, Infant Formula, Dietary
Supplements, Other Applications, Cereals & Cereal-based
Products and Dairy & Dairy-based Products for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Food Fortifying Agents Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Food Fortifying Agents by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Food Fortifying Agents by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Food Fortifying Agents
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Food Fortifying Agents by Type - Vitamins, Proteins & Amino
Acids, Lipids, Prebiotics & Probiotics, Carbohydrates, Minerals
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Food Fortifying Agents by
Type - Vitamins, Proteins & Amino Acids, Lipids, Prebiotics &
Probiotics, Carbohydrates, Minerals and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Food Fortifying Agents
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vitamins,
Proteins & Amino Acids, Lipids, Prebiotics & Probiotics,
Carbohydrates, Minerals and Other Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Food Fortifying Agents by Application - Fats & Oils, Bulk Food
Items, Beverages, Infant Formula, Dietary Supplements, Other
Applications, Cereals & Cereal-based Products and Dairy &
Dairy-based Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Food Fortifying Agents by
Application - Fats & Oils, Bulk Food Items, Beverages, Infant
Formula, Dietary Supplements, Other Applications, Cereals &
Cereal-based Products and Dairy & Dairy-based Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Food Fortifying Agents
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fats &
Oils, Bulk Food Items, Beverages, Infant Formula, Dietary
Supplements, Other Applications, Cereals & Cereal-based
Products and Dairy & Dairy-based Products for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Food Fortifying Agents Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Food Fortifying Agents by Type - Vitamins, Proteins & Amino
Acids, Lipids, Prebiotics & Probiotics, Carbohydrates, Minerals
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: France Historic Review for Food Fortifying Agents by
Type - Vitamins, Proteins & Amino Acids, Lipids, Prebiotics &
Probiotics, Carbohydrates, Minerals and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: France 16-Year Perspective for Food Fortifying Agents
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vitamins,
Proteins & Amino Acids, Lipids, Prebiotics & Probiotics,
Carbohydrates, Minerals and Other Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Food Fortifying Agents by Application - Fats & Oils, Bulk Food
Items, Beverages, Infant Formula, Dietary Supplements, Other
Applications, Cereals & Cereal-based Products and Dairy &
Dairy-based Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: France Historic Review for Food Fortifying Agents by
Application - Fats & Oils, Bulk Food Items, Beverages, Infant
Formula, Dietary Supplements, Other Applications, Cereals &
Cereal-based Products and Dairy & Dairy-based Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: France 16-Year Perspective for Food Fortifying Agents
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fats &
Oils, Bulk Food Items, Beverages, Infant Formula, Dietary
Supplements, Other Applications, Cereals & Cereal-based
Products and Dairy & Dairy-based Products for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Food Fortifying Agents Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Food Fortifying Agents by Type - Vitamins, Proteins & Amino
Acids, Lipids, Prebiotics & Probiotics, Carbohydrates, Minerals
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Food Fortifying Agents by
Type - Vitamins, Proteins & Amino Acids, Lipids, Prebiotics &
Probiotics, Carbohydrates, Minerals and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Food Fortifying
Agents by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Vitamins, Proteins & Amino Acids, Lipids, Prebiotics &
Probiotics, Carbohydrates, Minerals and Other Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Food Fortifying Agents by Application - Fats & Oils, Bulk Food
Items, Beverages, Infant Formula, Dietary Supplements, Other
Applications, Cereals & Cereal-based Products and Dairy &
Dairy-based Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Food Fortifying Agents by
Application - Fats & Oils, Bulk Food Items, Beverages, Infant
Formula, Dietary Supplements, Other Applications, Cereals &
Cereal-based Products and Dairy & Dairy-based Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Food Fortifying
Agents by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fats & Oils, Bulk Food Items, Beverages, Infant Formula,
Dietary Supplements, Other Applications, Cereals & Cereal-based
Products and Dairy & Dairy-based Products for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
Fortifying Agents by Type - Vitamins, Proteins & Amino Acids,
Lipids, Prebiotics & Probiotics, Carbohydrates, Minerals and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Food Fortifying Agents by
Type - Vitamins, Proteins & Amino Acids, Lipids, Prebiotics &
Probiotics, Carbohydrates, Minerals and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Food Fortifying Agents
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vitamins,
Proteins & Amino Acids, Lipids, Prebiotics & Probiotics,
Carbohydrates, Minerals and Other Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
Fortifying Agents by Application - Fats & Oils, Bulk Food
Items, Beverages, Infant Formula, Dietary Supplements, Other
Applications, Cereals & Cereal-based Products and Dairy &
Dairy-based Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Food Fortifying Agents by
Application - Fats & Oils, Bulk Food Items, Beverages, Infant
Formula, Dietary Supplements, Other Applications, Cereals &
Cereal-based Products and Dairy & Dairy-based Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Food Fortifying Agents
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fats &
Oils, Bulk Food Items, Beverages, Infant Formula, Dietary
Supplements, Other Applications, Cereals & Cereal-based
Products and Dairy & Dairy-based Products for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Food Fortifying Agents Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 101: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
Fortifying Agents by Type - Vitamins, Proteins & Amino Acids,
Lipids, Prebiotics & Probiotics, Carbohydrates, Minerals and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: UK Historic Review for Food Fortifying Agents by
Type - Vitamins, Proteins & Amino Acids, Lipids, Prebiotics &
Probiotics, Carbohydrates, Minerals and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: UK 16-Year Perspective for Food Fortifying Agents by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vitamins,
Proteins & Amino Acids, Lipids, Prebiotics & Probiotics,
Carbohydrates, Minerals and Other Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
Fortifying Agents by Application - Fats & Oils, Bulk Food
Items, Beverages, Infant Formula, Dietary Supplements, Other
Applications, Cereals & Cereal-based Products and Dairy &
Dairy-based Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: UK Historic Review for Food Fortifying Agents by
Application - Fats & Oils, Bulk Food Items, Beverages, Infant
Formula, Dietary Supplements, Other Applications, Cereals &
Cereal-based Products and Dairy & Dairy-based Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: UK 16-Year Perspective for Food Fortifying Agents by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fats &
Oils, Bulk Food Items, Beverages, Infant Formula, Dietary
Supplements, Other Applications, Cereals & Cereal-based
Products and Dairy & Dairy-based Products for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 107: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Food Fortifying Agents by Type - Vitamins, Proteins & Amino
Acids, Lipids, Prebiotics & Probiotics, Carbohydrates, Minerals
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031615/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Food Fortifying Agents Market to Reach $131.5 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Fortifying Agents Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031615/?utm_source=GNW