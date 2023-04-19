New York, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06447095/?utm_source=GNW





Every year, new and unique drug products and technologies come out. This changes the way biopharma works and what kinds of treatments are possible. This is partly because outsourcing gives them the ability and freedom to do so. Emerging and virtual companies that are driving the future pipeline depend heavily on external development partners, and not just for hard-to-make products. Even more well-known companies are signing contracts with CDMOs to get access to their resources and certain skills. In cell and gene therapy (CGT), many of the chemistry, manufacturing, and control (CMC) jobs, such as process development, analytical development, testing, manufacturing, and filling and finishing, are done by outside companies. Outsourcing can happen at almost any point in the life cycle of a treatment, all the way up until it goes on the market.





CGTs have problems that require expensive and hard-to-find consumables, tools, space, and talent. This could lead a company to think about outsourcing clinical through commercial manufacturing processes. Big companies have the means to develop and make products, but they may need help with certain tasks, such as specialised analytical assays or studies to improve the way a process works. Small companies, which make up most of the advanced biotherapeutic developers right now, don’t have a lot of internal development and manufacturing capacity or experience, so they tend to outsource process development, process scaling up, and manufacturing.





Segments Covered in the Report





Source



• Mammalian



• Non-mammalian





Service



• Process Development



• Fill & Finish Operations



• Analytical & QC Studies



• Packaging





Product



• Biologics



• Biosimilars





Company Size



• Small



• Mid-sized



• Large





Scale of Operations



• Preclinical



• Clinical



• Commercial





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 23 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• UK



• France



• Italy



• Spain



• Russia



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• Japan



• China



• India



• Australia



• South-East Asia



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Argentina



• Colombia



• Rest of Latin America





MEA



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of MEA





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• AbbVie, Inc.



• AGC Biologics



• Avantor, Inc.



• Binex Co., Ltd.



• Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH



• Cambrex Corporation



• Catalent Inc



• Curia Global, Inc.



• Cytiva



• FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies



• JRS PHARMA



• Jubilant Pharma Limited



• KBI Biopharma



• Lonza



• Pfizer CentreOne



• ProBioGen



• Rentschler Biopharma SE



• Samsung Biologics



• Sandoz



• TOYOBO CO., LTD.



• Thermo Fisher Scientific



• WuXi Biologics





