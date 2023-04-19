Global Transplant Diagnostics Market Report 2023: Increasing Public-Private Funding for Target Research Activities Boosts Growth

Dublin, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Transplant Diagnostics Market by Technology (PCR, NGS, Sanger Sequencing), Product (Instrument, Reagent, Software), Application (HLA, Blood Profile, Pathogen Detection), Type (Heart, Kidney, Liver, Bone Marrow), End User & Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The transplant diagnostic market is projected to reach USD 6.8 billion by 2028 from USD 4.4 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. For many patients with chronic dialysis-dependent end-stage renal disease, transplantation is one of their top treatment choices.

Additionally, cases involving the heart, liver, and bone marrow can be treated with transplantation. Additionally, over the past ten years, companies have made significant strides in developing better HLA typing technologies, antibody monitoring, tools, and software. This is gradually being used for diagnostic purposes when transplanting various body organs. These are the factors contributing to increasing transplant diagnostic market.

The Kidney transplants to hold the largest share of the market in 2022

According to transplant type, the kidney transplant holds the largest market share in 2022. Due to longer lifespans and rising rates of obesity, diabetes, and hypertension, chronic kidney disease is becoming more prevalent and there are more patients needing hemodialysis.These factors are causing an increase in the market share for kidney transplants.

The Molecular based assay technology is holding the largest share of the market in 2022

Based on technology, the molecular-based assay technology market is classified into PCR-based Molecular assays and Sequencing based molecular assays. The PCR-based molecular assays hold a larger share than sequencing-based assays like sanger sequencing and NGS sequencing.

The market in North America region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

North America accounted for the largest market share - 45.5% - in 2022. The increasing private-public funding and increasing public awareness for organ donation is contributing to the high number of the share of North America. While APAC is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. The transplant diagnostic market in the APAC region is expected to register a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period, primarily due to the growing number of hospitals in Asian countries and favorable government initiatives.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Number of Transplant Procedures

Technological Advancements in Transplant Diagnostic Procedures

Increasing Public-Private Funding for Target Research Activities

Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

Restraints

High Procedural Cost of Ngs- and Pcr-based Diagnostic Assays

Limited Reimbursement for Target Procedures

Opportunities

Rising Adoption of Cross-Matching and Chimerism Testing During Pre- & Post-Transplantation

Growing Public Awareness About Organ Donation and Transplantation

Challenges

Significant Gap Between Number of Organ Donors and Organs Required Annually

Procedural and Technical Limitations Associated with Donor-Recipient Screening

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 254 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $6.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Transplant Diagnostics Market, by Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Molecular Assay Technologies

6.1.1.1 Pcr-based Molecular Assays

6.1.1.1.1 Sequence-Specific Oligonucleotide-Pcr

6.1.1.1.1.1 Most Widely Adopted Technique in Pcr-based Molecular Assays Market

6.1.1.1.2 Sequence-Specific Primer-Pcr

6.1.1.1.2.1 Growing Public-Private Investments for Research Activities to Support Market Growth

6.1.1.1.3 Real-Time Pcr

6.1.1.1.3.1 Requires Smaller Sample Volume Compared to Conventional Pcr Technologies

6.1.1.1.4 Other Pcr-based Molecular Assays

6.1.1.2 Sequencing-based Molecular Assays

6.1.1.2.1 Sanger Sequencing

6.1.1.2.1.1 Growing Demand for High-Throughput DNA Sequencers in Transplant Diagnostic Applications to Drive Market

6.1.1.2.2 Next-Generation Sequencing

6.1.1.2.2.1 Low Turnaround Time and High-Throughput Sequencing to Drive Adoption of Ngs

6.1.1.2.3 Other Sequencing-based Molecular Assays

6.1.2 Non-Molecular Assay Technologies

6.1.2.1 Replacement of Non-Molecular Assay Techniques with DNA-based Techniques to Hamper Growth

7 Transplant Diagnostics Market, by Product & Service

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Reagents & Consumables

7.1.1.1 Largest and Fastest-Growing Segment of Market

7.1.2 Instruments

7.1.2.1 Increasing Public-Private Investments to Drive Market

7.1.3 Software & Services

7.1.3.1 Growing Automation & Digitalization of Diagnostic Laboratory Procedures to Support Market Growth

8 Transplant Diagnostics Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

Table 36 Market, by Application, 2020-2028 (USD Million)

8.1.1 Diagnostic Applications

8.1.1.1 Pre-Transplantation Diagnostics

8.1.1.1.1 Infectious Disease Testing

8.1.1.1.1.1 Growing Adoption of Advanced Molecular Techniques for Pathogen Detection to Drive Market

8.1.1.1.2 Histocompatibility Testing

8.1.1.1.2.1 Technological Advancements and Growing R&D Activities to Propel Market

8.1.1.1.3 Blood Profiling

8.1.1.1.3.1 Growing Availability of Molecular Assay Products to Support Market Growth

8.1.1.2 Post-Transplantation Diagnostics

8.1.1.2.1 Greater Risk of Disorders and Infections Post-Transplantation Makes Diagnostics Necessary Step

8.1.2 Research Applications

8.1.2.1 Growing Funding for Research to Drive Market

9 Transplant Diagnostics Market, by End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Independent Reference Laboratories

9.1.1.1 Rising Consolidation of Diagnostic Laboratories to Drive Market

9.1.2 Hospitals & Transplant Centers

9.1.2.1 Growing Purchasing Power of Hospitals & Transplant Centers to Support Market Growth

9.1.3 Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

9.1.3.1 Increasing Industry-Academia Collaborations in Genomics-based Transplant Diagnostic Research to Drive Market

10 Transplant Diagnostics Market, by Transplant Type

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Solid Organ Transplantation

10.1.1.1 Kidney Transplantation

10.1.1.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Kidney Diseases to Drive Market

10.1.1.2 Liver Transplantation

10.1.1.2.1 Growing Patient Population with Chronic Liver Diseases and Increasing Procedural Volume to Drive Market

10.1.1.3 Lung Transplantation

10.1.1.3.1 Rising Prevalence of Chronic Lung Diseases to Drive Market

10.1.1.4 Heart Transplantation

10.1.1.4.1 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Cardiac Diseases to Propel Market

10.1.1.5 Pancreas Transplantation

10.1.1.5.1 Procedural Complexity and Risk of Surgical Complications to Restrain Growth

10.1.1.6 Other Organ Transplantation

10.1.2 Stem Cell Transplantation

10.1.2.1 Rising Procedural Volume and Growing Research Activities to Drive Market

10.1.3 Soft Tissue Transplantation

10.1.3.1 Technological Advancements and Rising Prevalence of Target Diseases to Drive Market

10.1.4 Bone Marrow Transplantation

10.1.4.1 Dearth of Well-Trained Surgeons to Perform Bone Marrow Transplantation to Hinder Growth

11 Transplant Diagnostics Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

14 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Alphabiotech Limited

Bag Diagnostics GmbH

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Biofortuna

Biomerieux SA

Caredx

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Gendx

Hansa Biopharma Ab

Histogenetics LLC

Hologic, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Immucor, Inc.

Inno-Train Diagnostik GmbH

Luminex Corporation

Merck KGaA

Omixon

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

Qiagen Nv

Takara Bio Inc.

TBG Diagnostics Limited

Thermo Fisher Scientific

