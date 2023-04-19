Global Bronchitis Treatment Market Size To Grow USD 9.8 Billion By 2030 | CAGR of 5.2%

New York, United States , April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Bronchitis Treatment Market Size is to grow from USD 6.2 billion in 2021 to USD 9.8 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period. Estimates of the prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) among individuals might reach 54%. The significant load has been cited as a major force in the market's development for bronchitis treatments.

Inflammation of the bronchial tubes lining is known as bronchitis. The bronchi of the lungs get inflamed as a result of the respiratory condition bronchitis. Common signs and symptoms include coughing, exhaustion, shortness of breath, chest pain, and the production of mucus in bronchitis. The two classifications that have been defined for the condition of bronchitis are acute and chronic. Acute bronchitis is an acute inflammation of the airways brought on by a variety of situations, most typically a viral infection, allergies, pollutants, and others. In comparison, chronic bronchitis is a more harmful condition that develops over time as opposed to acute bronchitis, which typically appears after a respiratory infection like a cold and resolves in a week or two.

The availability of a significant pool of targeted patients across the globe as a result of risky behaviour like smoking is a key element driving the market. The rapidly increasing environmental pollution is directly correlated with the frequency of acute bronchitis infections. Additionally, as a result of the rising use of contemporary technology in society, people are becoming more aware of the variety of treatment options that are available on the market. Furthermore, the price of the drugs used to treat bronchitis is high, which significantly slowed down the market's expansion. Also, people from developing and underdeveloped countries cannot afford such cutting-edge medical treatments may hamper the market growth and high research and development expenditures also limits the market growth of the bronchitis treatment market.

COVID 19 Impact

As a result of more patient visits due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fewer patients chose to treat their bronchitis, which harmed market growth. For example, the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, which was reported in a September 2020 article titled "Reduction in ambulatory visits for acute, uncomplicated bronchitis: an unforeseen but pleasant effect, the COVID-19 pandemic, despite being difficult for so many other aspects of antimicrobial stewardship, has resulted in an overall net reduction in ambulatory adults seeking care for bronchitis in the health system and As a result, during the early stages of the pandemic, COVID-19 harmed the market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 225 pages with 120 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Bronchitis Treatment Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Acute Bronchitis and Chronic Bronchitis), By Drug Class (Antibiotics, Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Bronchodilators, Mucolytic), End User (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Other End Users), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030"

The chronic bronchitis segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Based on the type, the bronchitis treatment market is segmented into acute bronchitis and chronic bronchitis. Among these, chronic bronchitis dominated the market over the forecast period due to the coordinated efforts undertaken by all healthcare teams to improve the outcomes of pharmacological treatment for chronic bronchitis represents a significant trend-boosting opportunity in the bronchitis treatment industry. Moreover, several circumstances that are prevalent in society and a major contributing element in the development of chronic bronchitis is an underlying medical situation.

The antibiotic segment is leading the market over the forecast period.

Based on the drug class, the bronchitis treatment market is divided into antibiotics, anti-inflammatory drugs, bronchodilators, and mucolytics. Among these, antibiotics the segment accounts for a major share due to almost every category of diseases Given their affordability and accessibility, antibiotics are the most commonly used over-the-counter drugs.

The hospital pharmacies segment is dominating the market over the forecast period.

Based on the end users, the bronchitis treatment market is bifurcated into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and others, the hospital pharmacies segment held the largest market share due to prevent the risk of disorientation, the majority of people prefer for purchasing their prescriptions from hospital pharmacies and then have them examined by a doctor.

North America is dominating the market with the largest market share of 40.2% during the forecast period.

The North America Market is influenced by the market growth of bronchitis treatment market due to the high prevalence of bronchitis and the general public's awareness of health; North America will account for the largest market share during the forecast period. Also, continuous bronchitis therapeutic research to reduce the disease's morbidity has supported these regional marketplaces.

Europe is projected to be the second most appealing market for bronchitis treatment owing to the chronic disease prevalence increasing, the European Commission spending more on healthcare, and people becoming more health-conscious.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Bronchitis Treatment Market include AstraZeneca, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Melinta Therapeutics, Sanofi Aventis, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Cipla Ltd., Lupin Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Viatris Inc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Akorn Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd, & Others.

