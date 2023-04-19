Biologics Safety Testing Global Market Report 2023: Development of New and Advanced Instruments for Biologics Testing Boosts Sector

Dublin, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biologics Safety Testing Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product & Service , By Application, By Test Type, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biologics safety testing market size is expected to reach USD 11,949.49 million by 2032, according to a new study.

The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The market for biologics safety testing requires stringent regulatory requirements, and agencies like (EMA) and the (FDA) demand that biologics undergo extensive effectiveness and safety testing before receiving marketing authorization, positively influencing the market growth.

The FDA has issued guidelines for various processes in biologics development like administrative guidelines, adverse effects, product derivation guidelines, application submission guidelines, clinical trials guidelines, CMC and GMP guidelines, Devices guidelines, and Labeling and Promotion guidelines.



New biologics are being developed due to increased investment in R&D in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, which has augmented market growth. For instance, in December 2022, Global pharma companies GSK, Takeda, and Sanofi announced their collaboration with the agency for the National University of Singapore; Nanyang Technological University, & the Singapore Institute of Technology to expand country's capacity for producing biologics.



The increasing trend towards personalized medicine and targeted therapies has led to the development of biologics tailored to specific patient populations, increasing the demand for biologics safety testing. The global biologics market is growing rapidly, which is expected to continue in the coming years, augmenting biologics safety testing. In November 2022, Abzena launched a new biologics testing facility in California. The facility enables stricter control over schedules and a thorough review of each integrated program to give appropriate biosafety data de-risking and their partners' activities and assist with regulatory filings.

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Development of New and Advanced Instruments for Biologics Testing

Increasing Investment in Research and Development in the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

Restraints and Challenges

High Cost of Biologics

Biologics Safety Testing Market Report Highlights

Consumables segment is leading the global market owing to the growing use of biologics drugs due to growing prevalence of the chronic diseases.

Vaccine development segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. The rising demand for the vaccines due to Covid-19 and other diseases is bolstering market growth.

Endotoxin test segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022 due to an increase in demand for innovative medical equipment, medicinal medicines, and biologics to perform many tests.

North America is the largest market due to the presence of many small and large players in the region.

Key players include Charles River Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, SGS and Bioservice Scientific Laboratories.

The publisher has segmented the Biologics Safety Testing market report according to test type, product & services, application, and region:

Biologics Safety Testing, Test Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

Endotoxin Test

Sterility Test

Mycoplasma Tests

Bioburden Tests

Residual Host-cell Proteins and DNA Detection Tests

Virus safety Test

Others

Biologics Safety Testing, Product & Services Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

Consumables

Instrument

Services

Biologics Safety Testing, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

Vaccine Development & Manufacturing

Monoclonal Antibodies Development & Manufacturing

Cellular & Gene Therapy

Blood & Blood related Products Development and Manufacturing

Others

Biologics Safety Testing, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 116 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4169.72 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $11949.49 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Biologics Safety Testing Market Insights



5. Global Biologics Safety Testing Market, by Test Type

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.3. Endotoxin Test

5.4. Sterility Test

5.5. Mycoplasma Tests

5.6. Bioburden Tests

5.7. Residual Host-cell Proteins & DNA Detection Tests

5.8. Virus safety Test

5.9. Others



6. Global Biologics Safety Testing Market, by Application

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.3. Vaccine Development and Manufacturing

6.4. Monoclonal Antibodies Development and Manufacturing

6.5. Cellular & Gene Therapy Products Development and Manufacturing

6.6. Blood and Blood Products Development and Manufacturing

6.7. Other Application



7. Global Biologics Safety Testing Market, by Product & Services

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Introduction

7.3. Consumables

7.4. Instrument

7.5. Services

8. Global Biologics Safety Testing Market, by Geography



9. Competitive Landscape



10. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Avance Biosciences

Charles River Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck KGaA

Creative Biogene

Eurofins Scientific

Lonza Group AG

Maravai LifeSciences

WuXi AppTec

Pace Analytical Services Inc.

