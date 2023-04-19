Methyl Acrylate Market is Expected to Reach the Valuation of USD 650,128.46 Thousand by 2030, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand and Opportunity Outlook

Birmingham, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a Report, titled, " Methyl Acrylate Market " The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. It has various sections that provide the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to formulate different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Development policies and plans are discussed well in the Methyl Acrylate business document. Also, manufacturing processes and cost structures are analyzed.

Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the global methyl acrylate market is expected to reach a value of USD 650,128.46 thousand by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The type segment accounts for the largest segment in the market due to the growing use of methyl acrylate in various industrial applications.

Methyl acrylate is an organic compound with the chemical formula CH2=CHCOOCH3. It is an ester of acrylic acid and methanol and is also known as methyl propionate. Methyl acrylate is a colorless liquid with a strong pungent odor that is highly flammable. It is soluble in most organic solvents, including water.

Methyl acrylate is mainly used as a building block in the production of various chemicals such as polymers, coatings, adhesives, and textiles. It is used in the production of poly (methyl acrylate) and poly (methyl methacrylate), which are widely used in the production of paints, adhesives, and coatings. It is also used as a cross-linker for various polymers.

Methyl acrylate is a reactive monomer often used in the preparation of copolymers. It is often copolymerized with other monomers, such as ethyl acrylate, butyl acrylate, or styrene, to improve the properties of the resulting polymer, such as strength and adhesion.

Methyl acrylate is used as a chemical intermediate in the production of other chemicals such as acrylic acid and acrylamide. It is also used as a solvent for various resins, oils, and waxes.

However, methyl acrylate is a dangerous chemical and must be handled with care. It is flammable and can form explosive peroxides in contact with air. It can also cause skin and eye irritation and is toxic if swallowed or inhaled.

OPPORTUNITY

Increasing Demand for Sustainable and Ecofriendly Products

Developing trends in the production of sustainable and environmentally friendly methyl acrylate products are increasing the demand for methyl acrylate in the market.

The increasing use of sustainable and environmentally friendly methyl acrylate products reflects a growing awareness of the importance of environmental sustainability in chemical production. By adopting more sustainable practices and developing ecological products, the industry strives to minimize its environmental impact and respond to the changing needs of customers.

Growing concern for the environment increases the demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly products. Methyl acrylate is a sustainable alternative to traditional petrochemicals and may offer growth opportunities in this area.

Thus, increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products acts as an opportunity for market growth.

Some of the major players operating in the Methyl Acrylate market are:

Mitsubishi Chemical Group,

NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD.,

LG Chem,

Dow,

BASF SE,

Arkema,

DuPont,

EVONIK,

Merck KGaA,

Solventis,

Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid Co., Ltd.,

SIBUR INTERNATIONAL,

Nouryon,

Jurong Group Su, and

SHANGDONG KAITAI PETROCHEMICAL

Recent Development

In June 2020, Merck KGaA received approval for BAVENCIO, a PD-L1 targeted NK–cell therapy for the treatment of locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma. This approval helped the company to enhance its product portfolio for cancer treatment.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Methyl Acrylate market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Methyl Acrylate Market

The report includes six parts, dealing with:

Basic information The Asia Methyl Acrylate Market The North American Methyl Acrylate Market The European Methyl Acrylate Market The MEA Methyl Acrylate Market entry and investment feasibility The report conclusion

All the research report is made by using two techniques that are Primary and secondary research. There are various dynamic features of the business, like client need and feedback from the customers. Before (company name) curate any report, it has studied in-depth from all dynamic aspects such as industrial structure, application, classification, and definition.

Market Drivers: Methyl Acrylate Market

Increasing Demand for Methyl Acrylate-Based Products

Methyl acrylate, stabilized is a colorless volatile liquid with a pungent odor. Its vapors may irritate the eyes and respiratory system. It is very toxic if inhaled, ingested, or comes in skin contact. It is less dense than water (0.957 g/cm3) and poorly soluble in water, so it floats on water. Its vapors are heavier than air. It is a raw material in applications including acrylic fibers, fiber treatments, molding resins, adhesives, paints, coatings, and emulsions.

Methyl acrylate is used in a variety of industries, including coatings, adhesives, textiles, and plastics. Growth in these industries is expected to increase the demand for methyl acrylate .

Thus, the increase in the demand for methyl acrylate-based products is acting as a driver for market growth.

Technological Advancement in the Manufacturing Process of Methyl Acrylate

Methyl acrylate is often used in the production of polymers and resins, especially acrylic fibers, coatings, and adhesives. It is also used as a starting material in the synthesis of various chemicals, including agricultural chemicals, medicines, and perfumes.

The traditional method of making methyl acrylate involves the reaction of acrylic acid with methanol in the presence of a catalyst. The reaction is exothermic and usually requires cooling to control the temperature.

Thus, technological advancement in the manufacturing process of methyl acrylate is acting as a driver for market growth.

CHALLENGE

Stringent Government Regulations Regarding the use of Methyl Acrylate

Government regulations regarding the use of methyl acrylate vary by country and region. However, some jurisdictions have imposed strict regulations due to concerns about the potential health and environmental effects of the compound.

According to the REACH regulation, companies that produce or import more than one ton of methyl acrylate per year must register it with the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA). The registration process involves providing information on the properties and uses of the substance, as well as the potential danger it may present to human health or the environment.

In general, the REACH regulations for methyl acrylate aim to ensure that its production, import, and use are safe and do not pose a risk to human health or the environment. Companies using or producing methyl acrylate in the EU must comply with these regulations to avoid possible legal and financial penalties.

Hence, the stringent government regulations regarding the use of methyl acrylate act as a challenge to market growth.

Key Industry Segmentation: Methyl Acrylate Market

By Type

Industrial

Pharmaceutical

By Purity Grade

Less Than Or Equal To 99%

Greater Than 99%

By Application

Surface Coatings

Adhesives And Sealants

Textiles

Chemical Synthesis

Detergents

By End User

Automobile

Packaging

Construction

Cosmetics

Regional Analysis/Insights: Methyl Acrylate Market

The countries covered in this methyl acrylate market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, Belgium, rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Taiwan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, and rest of Middle East and Africa

Asia-Pacific is dominating the market due to the increasing investment in R&D, which is expected to boost market growth. China is dominating the Asia-Pacific region due to the strong presence of key players.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Methyl Acrylate Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Methyl Acrylate Market, By Type Global Methyl Acrylate Market, By Purity Grade Global Methyl Acrylate Market, By Application Global Methyl Acrylate Market, By End User Global Methyl Acrylate Market, By Region Global Methyl Acrylate Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

