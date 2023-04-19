New York, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06447097/?utm_source=GNW





In regard to therapeutic performance and safety characteristics, generic medications are less expensive than their branded counterparts. One of the main factors fueling the demand for generics is the push to lower the rising healthcare expenses. The market entry of various less expensive generic substitutes was made possible by patent expiration. Some of the significant medications whose patents recently expired included Lucentis by Roche, Adasuve by Galen, Perforomist by Mylan, Northera by Lundbeck, and Narcan by Emergent BioSolutions.





Nuclear medicine contract manufacturing also encompasses the development and production of radiopharmaceuticals. Due to recent corporate acquisitions and share offers, interest in the radiopharmaceutical industry has increased. Also, in May 2021, Curium finalized the acquisition of IASON, which aided the firm in growing its service portfolio of life-saving diagnostic solutions and throughout the European market.





Segments Covered in the Report





Services



• Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Services



- Pharmaceutical API Manufacturing Services



- Pharmaceutical FDF Manufacturing Services: Parenteral/Injectable Manufacturing Services, Tablet Manufacturing Services, Capsule Manufacturing Services, Oral Liquid Manufacturing Services, Semi-solid Manufacturing Services, Other Formulation Manufacturing Services



• Drug Development Services



- Lead Identification & Candidate Optimization



- Target Identification & Screening



- Target Validation & Functional Informatics



- Other Services



• Biologics Manufacturing Services



- Biologics API Manufacturing Services



- Biologics FDF Manufacturing Services





Drug Type



• Branded



• Generic





End User



• Big Pharmaceutical Companies



• Small & Medium-sized Pharmaceutical Companies



• Generic Pharmaceutical Companies



• Other End-users





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 18 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• UK



• France



• Italy



• Spain



• Switzerland



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





MEA



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of MEA





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• AbbVie Inc.



• Abnova Corporation



• Aenova Group



• Almac Group



• Baxter



• Boehringer Ingelheim International



• Catalent Inc



• Charles River Laboratories



• Evonik Industries



• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation



• Grifols S.A.



• Jubilant Pharmova Limited



• ICON Plc



• IQVIA



• Lonza



• Nipro Pharma Corporation



• Pfizer Inc.



• Piramal Pharma Solutions



• Recipharm AB



• Samsung Biologics



• Siegfried Holding AG



• Thermo Fisher Scientific



• Vetter Pharma



• WuXi AppTec





Overall world revenue for pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$145 billion in 2023, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





