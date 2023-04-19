New York, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Military Communications & COTS Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06447098/?utm_source=GNW





The Growing Trend Towards Network-Centric Warfare Are Expected to Drive the Market



the military communications & COTS market plays a crucial role in providing reliable and secure communication capabilities for military operations. This market includes a wide range of communication technologies and services, including satellite communications, radio communications, and network-centric systems. The increasing need for real-time situational awareness and the growing adoption of unmanned systems in military operations are some of the key factors driving the growth of this market.





One of the major trends in the military communications & COTS market is the adoption of commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) technologies. The use of COTS technologies allows military organizations to take advantage of the latest advancements in communication technologies while minimizing the cost and time required for development and deployment. Additionally, the use of COTS technologies also enables interoperability between different military units and organizations.





Market Segment by End-User





Market Segment by End-User



• Air Forces



• Land Forces



• Naval Forces





Market Segment by Application



• Command and Control



• Situational Awareness



• Routine Operations



• Other Application





Market Segment by Type



• Air-Based Communication



• Ship-Based Communication



• Air-Ground Based Communication



• Underwater Based Communication



• Ground-Based Communication





Market Segment by System



• Military SATCOM Systems



• Military Radar Systems



• Military Radio Systems



• Military Intercom Network Systems



• Military Communication Management Systems



• Other System





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• Russia



• United Kingdom



• France



• Italy



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





Middle East & Africa



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of Middle East & Africa





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Military Communications & COTS Market, 2023 to 2033





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• BAE Systems PLC



• Boeing Defence, Space and Security



• Cassidian



• Cobham Limited



• EADS Astrium



• Elbit Systems Ltd



• General Dynamics C4 Systems



• Gilat Satellite Networks



• Honeywell Aerospace and Defense



• Inmarsat Global Ltd.



• ITT Exelis



• L3 Technologies, Inc.



• Leonardo DRS



• Lockheed Martin Corporation



• Northrop Grumman Corporation



• Raytheon Technologies Corporation



• Rockwell Collins, Inc.



• Thales Group



• Viasat Inc.





Overall world revenue for Military Communications & COTS Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$38.97 billion in 2023





