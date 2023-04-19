New York, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "5G Technologies Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320347/?utm_source=GNW

The major players in the 5g technologies market are Qualcomm, Intel Corporation, Ericsson, Samsung, and AT&T.



The global 5g technologies market will grow from $30.62 billion in 2022 to $44.71 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 46.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The 5g technologies market is expected to grow from $125.27 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 29.4%.



The 5G technology market includes revenues earned by entities by providing 5G services such as low band 5G, mid-band 5G, and mmWave high band 5G.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The 5G technology is the next generation of wireless communications that provide faster download speeds, low latency, and more capacity and connectivity for billions of devices. This use various spectrum bands, including millimeter-wave (mmWave) radio spectrum, with the ability to carry a very large amount of data for a short distance.



North America was the largest region in the 5G technologies market in 2021. The regions covered in 5G technologies report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The main chipset types of 5G technologies are ASIC chips, RFID chips, millimeter wave technology chips, and field-programmable gate array (FPGA).An ASIC, or application-specific integrated circuit, refers to a microchip designed for a special application, such as a kind of transmission protocol or a hand-held computer.



The communication infrastructure is a small cell, macro cell, and radio access network (ran).The core network technologies are software-defined networking (Sdn), network functions virtualization (NFV), mobile edge computing (MEC), fog computing (FC), and distributed antenna system (DAS).



The various end-users involved are automotive, industrial, consumer electronics, healthcare, energy and utilities, and other end-users.



The increase in government initiatives to promote and roll out the emerging 5G technology are expected to propel the growth of the 5G technologies market.This is mainly because the 5G technology has a significant impact on mobile networks, physical networking, computing facilities, hosting and deployment systems, and service and infrastructure orchestration.



It has become imperative for every government to ensure that the 5G technology reaches its maximum potential, as it supports thousands of new applications for consumers and businesses in manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and automobile markets.For example, the Chinese government is expecting to initiate commercial rollouts of 5G by 2020 with a 3400-3600 MHz band.



Therefore, the increase in government initiatives is driving the growth of the 5G technology market.



Security and privacy concern is an important restraint for the 5G technologies market.This is mainly because the 5G technologies market faces both standard and sophisticated cybersecurity threats, and the security of user`s data becomes a critical challenge for the 5G wireless transmission system/infrastructure because of the large number of devices connected to the network and diversity of the technology.



For example, according to experts at the Canadian Wireless and Telecommunications Association event, 5G networks have 200 times more attack vectors, or paths to gain access to a network, than their 4G predecessors.



The increasing collaborations between 5G technology companies are an emerging trend in the 5G technologies market.This is mainly because these companies are focusing on developing a strong 5G infrastructure and facilitating innovative platforms, by sharing their resources, knowledge, technology, and cost.



Such collaborations are also helpful to the companies in case of expiring licenses, lack of technological know-how, and stringent regulatory environment.For example, n January 2022, Vodafone, a UK-based telecommunications company partnered with Ciena, a US-based telecommunications company for 5G solutions.



With this partnership, Vi maximizes fiber capacity and network efficiencies for 5G. Further, in October 2022, Ericsson, a US-based 5G technology company partnered with Reliance JioInfocomm Ltd., an India-based telecommunications company to build the first 5G standalone network in India.



The 5G technologies market is governed by the European Electronic Communications Code (EECC) which lays down regulations related to 5G technologies within the European Union.For instance, in.



March 2022, accordingly, the EU has adopted regulations to accelerate 5G network installations by simplifying the deployment of small cell antennas that provide the last mile for 5G networks.The regulation defines the physical and technical characteristics of small cells, setting strict limits on their size and power, exempting them from planning permits (while retaining national oversight), and addressing their appearance to make them less visible.



Hence, regulations such as these would benefit 5G technology companies, and drive the 5G technologies market.



In June 2022, Qualcomm, a US-based semiconductor company acquired Cellwize Wireless Technologies Pte.Ltd for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is expected to strengthen Qualcomm Technologies’ 5G infrastructure solutions to fuel the digital transformation of industries, power the connected intelligent edge, and support the growth of the cloud economy. Cellwize Wireless Technologies Pte. Ltd is a Singapore-based telecommunications service provider.



The countries covered in the 5G technologies market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The 5G technologies market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides 5G technologies market statistics, including 5G technologies industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a 5G technologies market share, detailed 5G technologies market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the 5G technologies industry. This 5G technologies market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

