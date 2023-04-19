New York, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Edge AI Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031415/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Edge AI Software Market to Reach $5.4 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Edge AI Software estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.4 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 20.1% over the period 2022-2030. Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 21.6% CAGR and reach US$3.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Solutions segment is readjusted to a revised 17.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $367.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19% CAGR



The Edge AI Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$367.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$897.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.1% and 16.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured)

- Anagog

- Amazon Web Services (AWS)

- Bragi

- Foghorn Systems

- Google

- IBM Corporation

- Imagimob

- Invision AI

- Microsoft Corporation

- Nutanix

- Octonion

- Swim.AI

- Tact.AI

- Tibco

- Veea

- Xnor.AI





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031415/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Edge AI Software - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edge

AI Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Edge AI Software by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Energy & Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Energy & Utilities by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Government & Public by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 8-Year Perspective for Government & Public by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 8-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Video & Image Recognition by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 8-Year Perspective for Video & Image

Recognition by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Speech Recognition by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World 8-Year Perspective for Speech Recognition by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biometric Data by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 8-Year Perspective for Biometric Data by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sensor Data by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 8-Year Perspective for Sensor Data by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Data by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Data by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 27: World Edge AI Software Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Edge AI Software Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edge

AI Software by Component - Services and Solutions - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA 8-Year Perspective for Edge AI Software by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Services

and Solutions for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 30: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edge

AI Software by Vertical - Automotive, Energy & Utilities, Other

Verticals, Government & Public and Manufacturing - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 8-Year Perspective for Edge AI Software by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Energy & Utilities, Other Verticals, Government & Public and

Manufacturing for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edge

AI Software by Data Sources - Video & Image Recognition, Speech

Recognition, Biometric Data, Sensor Data and Mobile Data -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 8-Year Perspective for Edge AI Software by Data

Sources - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Video & Image

Recognition, Speech Recognition, Biometric Data, Sensor Data

and Mobile Data for the Years 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Edge AI Software by Component - Services and Solutions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Edge AI Software by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Services

and Solutions for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 36: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Edge AI Software by Vertical - Automotive, Energy & Utilities,

Other Verticals, Government & Public and Manufacturing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Edge AI Software by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Energy & Utilities, Other Verticals, Government & Public and

Manufacturing for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Edge AI Software by Data Sources - Video & Image Recognition,

Speech Recognition, Biometric Data, Sensor Data and Mobile Data -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Edge AI Software by

Data Sources - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Video &

Image Recognition, Speech Recognition, Biometric Data, Sensor

Data and Mobile Data for the Years 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Edge AI Software Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edge

AI Software by Component - Services and Solutions - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Edge AI Software by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Services

and Solutions for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 42: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edge

AI Software by Vertical - Automotive, Energy & Utilities, Other

Verticals, Government & Public and Manufacturing - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 43: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Edge AI Software by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Energy & Utilities, Other Verticals, Government & Public and

Manufacturing for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edge

AI Software by Data Sources - Video & Image Recognition, Speech

Recognition, Biometric Data, Sensor Data and Mobile Data -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Edge AI Software by Data

Sources - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Video & Image

Recognition, Speech Recognition, Biometric Data, Sensor Data

and Mobile Data for the Years 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Edge AI Software Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edge

AI Software by Component - Services and Solutions - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 47: China 8-Year Perspective for Edge AI Software by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Services

and Solutions for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 48: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edge

AI Software by Vertical - Automotive, Energy & Utilities, Other

Verticals, Government & Public and Manufacturing - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 49: China 8-Year Perspective for Edge AI Software by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Energy & Utilities, Other Verticals, Government & Public and

Manufacturing for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edge

AI Software by Data Sources - Video & Image Recognition, Speech

Recognition, Biometric Data, Sensor Data and Mobile Data -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: China 8-Year Perspective for Edge AI Software by Data

Sources - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Video & Image

Recognition, Speech Recognition, Biometric Data, Sensor Data

and Mobile Data for the Years 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Edge AI Software Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Edge AI Software by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Edge AI Software by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 54: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Edge AI Software by Component - Services and Solutions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Edge AI Software by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Services

and Solutions for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Edge AI Software by Vertical - Automotive, Energy & Utilities,

Other Verticals, Government & Public and Manufacturing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Edge AI Software by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Energy & Utilities, Other Verticals, Government & Public and

Manufacturing for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Edge AI Software by Data Sources - Video & Image Recognition,

Speech Recognition, Biometric Data, Sensor Data and Mobile Data -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Edge AI Software by

Data Sources - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Video &

Image Recognition, Speech Recognition, Biometric Data, Sensor

Data and Mobile Data for the Years 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Edge AI Software Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 60: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Edge AI Software by Component - Services and Solutions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 61: France 8-Year Perspective for Edge AI Software by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Services

and Solutions for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Edge AI Software by Vertical - Automotive, Energy & Utilities,

Other Verticals, Government & Public and Manufacturing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 8-Year Perspective for Edge AI Software by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Energy & Utilities, Other Verticals, Government & Public and

Manufacturing for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Edge AI Software by Data Sources - Video & Image Recognition,

Speech Recognition, Biometric Data, Sensor Data and Mobile Data -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 65: France 8-Year Perspective for Edge AI Software by

Data Sources - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Video &

Image Recognition, Speech Recognition, Biometric Data, Sensor

Data and Mobile Data for the Years 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Edge AI Software Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 66: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Edge AI Software by Component - Services and Solutions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 67: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Edge AI Software by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Services

and Solutions for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Edge AI Software by Vertical - Automotive, Energy & Utilities,

Other Verticals, Government & Public and Manufacturing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Edge AI Software by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Energy & Utilities, Other Verticals, Government & Public and

Manufacturing for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 70: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Edge AI Software by Data Sources - Video & Image Recognition,

Speech Recognition, Biometric Data, Sensor Data and Mobile Data -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 71: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Edge AI Software by

Data Sources - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Video &

Image Recognition, Speech Recognition, Biometric Data, Sensor

Data and Mobile Data for the Years 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 72: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edge

AI Software by Component - Services and Solutions - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 73: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Edge AI Software by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Services

and Solutions for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edge

AI Software by Vertical - Automotive, Energy & Utilities, Other

Verticals, Government & Public and Manufacturing - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Edge AI Software by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Energy & Utilities, Other Verticals, Government & Public and

Manufacturing for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 76: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edge

AI Software by Data Sources - Video & Image Recognition, Speech

Recognition, Biometric Data, Sensor Data and Mobile Data -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 77: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Edge AI Software by Data

Sources - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Video & Image

Recognition, Speech Recognition, Biometric Data, Sensor Data

and Mobile Data for the Years 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Edge AI Software Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 78: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edge AI

Software by Component - Services and Solutions - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 79: UK 8-Year Perspective for Edge AI Software by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Services

and Solutions for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edge AI

Software by Vertical - Automotive, Energy & Utilities, Other

Verticals, Government & Public and Manufacturing - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 8-Year Perspective for Edge AI Software by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Energy & Utilities, Other Verticals, Government & Public and

Manufacturing for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edge AI

Software by Data Sources - Video & Image Recognition, Speech

Recognition, Biometric Data, Sensor Data and Mobile Data -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 83: UK 8-Year Perspective for Edge AI Software by Data

Sources - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Video & Image

Recognition, Speech Recognition, Biometric Data, Sensor Data

and Mobile Data for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 84: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Edge AI Software by Component - Services and Solutions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 85: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Edge AI

Software by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Services and Solutions for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Edge AI Software by Vertical - Automotive, Energy &

Utilities, Other Verticals, Government & Public and

Manufacturing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Edge AI

Software by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Energy & Utilities, Other Verticals, Government &

Public and Manufacturing for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 88: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Edge AI Software by Data Sources - Video & Image

Recognition, Speech Recognition, Biometric Data, Sensor Data

and Mobile Data - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 89: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Edge AI

Software by Data Sources - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Video & Image Recognition, Speech Recognition, Biometric

Data, Sensor Data and Mobile Data for the Years 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Edge AI Software Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 90: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Edge AI Software by Component - Services and Solutions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 91: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Edge AI Software

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Services

and Solutions for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Edge AI Software by Vertical - Automotive, Energy &

Utilities, Other Verticals, Government & Public and

Manufacturing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Edge AI Software

by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Energy & Utilities, Other Verticals, Government &

Public and Manufacturing for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 94: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Edge AI Software by Data Sources - Video & Image

Recognition, Speech Recognition, Biometric Data, Sensor Data

and Mobile Data - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 95: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Edge AI Software

by Data Sources - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Video &

Image Recognition, Speech Recognition, Biometric Data, Sensor

Data and Mobile Data for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 96: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Edge AI Software by Component - Services and Solutions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 97: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Edge AI Software

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Services

and Solutions for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Edge AI Software by Vertical - Automotive, Energy &

Utilities, Other Verticals, Government & Public and

Manufacturing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Edge AI Software

by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Energy & Utilities, Other Verticals, Government &

Public and Manufacturing for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 100: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Edge AI Software by Data Sources - Video & Image

Recognition, Speech Recognition, Biometric Data, Sensor Data

and Mobile Data - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 101: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Edge AI

Software by Data Sources - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Video & Image Recognition, Speech Recognition, Biometric

Data, Sensor Data and Mobile Data for the Years 2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031415/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________